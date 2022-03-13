Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 66 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features and enhancements
- mkvpropedit: added a new option
--chapter-charsetallowing the user to specify the character set to use when reading the following chapter file. Implements #3276.
- MKVToolNix GUI: each language shortcut can now be associated with an optional track name that is set along with the language when the shortcut is used. This is an alternative to the feature requested in #3283.
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: Ogg/OGM reader: mkvmerge will no longer abort with an exception when it encounters Vorbis comments that contain data that isn’t valid UTF-8. Fixes #3290.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed several issues with the tab order of elements in the “properties” pane and the “output” tab. Also fixed the language display widgets (e.g. “track language” in the “properties” pane) never receiving tab focus. Fixes #3274.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the chapter name template will now be passed to
mkvmergeif a chapter file is selected on the “output” tab. Fixes #3295.