Software-update: MKVToolnix 66.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 66 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvpropedit: added a new option --chapter-charset allowing the user to specify the character set to use when reading the following chapter file. Implements #3276.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: each language shortcut can now be associated with an optional track name that is set along with the language when the shortcut is used. This is an alternative to the feature requested in #3283.

Bug fixes

  • mkvmerge: Ogg/OGM reader: mkvmerge will no longer abort with an exception when it encounters Vorbis comments that contain data that isn’t valid UTF-8. Fixes #3290.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed several issues with the tab order of elements in the “properties” pane and the “output” tab. Also fixed the language display widgets (e.g. “track language” in the “properties” pane) never receiving tab focus. Fixes #3274.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the chapter name template will now be passed to mkvmerge if a chapter file is selected on the “output” tab. Fixes #3295.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 66.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

23-05 MKVToolnix 68.0.0 0
16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
08-'21 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
07-'21 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
Meer historie

MKVToolnix

Reacties (7)

+1StuNNeD
13 maart 2022 20:26
Supertool, niet het meest intuïtieve programma maar je kan er echt alles mee!
+1ArnieNFW
@StuNNeD13 maart 2022 21:21
Idd menig ondertiteling mee toegevoegd (of uitgehaald).
+1Dragony
@ArnieNFW13 maart 2022 21:37
Ondertiteling eruit halen was zo fijn, je hoefde niet steeds de taal die je wilde uit je filmpjes te vissen, maar gewoon de rest weghalen en klaar. Niet een hele makkelijke tool voor iemand die dit voor het eerst wil doen, maar goed.
+1Akamatsu
13 maart 2022 23:26
Gebruik dit programma al jaren, echt heerlijk als je eenmaal weet hoe hij werkt.

Zo makkelijk om wat bij je MKV'tjes te stoppen, wat chapters, subtitles, append een andere video file, en je hebt ook het gedoe niet van re-encoden, dus je kan heel makkelijk twee video achter elkaar plaatsen zonder een extra encode uit te voeren.
+1koenkooi
@Akamatsu14 maart 2022 07:33
Erg fijn als er weer een speciale editie van Lord of the Rings uitkomt :) Het is zo fijn om van 2 schijfjes naar 1 mkv te gaan voor één film.
0Tangram
@koenkooi14 maart 2022 09:00
Beetje ot: ik heb ooit de drie films achter elkaar geplakt in één mkv. Dat werd dan de ‘ultra extended en expanded director’s cut’. Vrienden in huis gelokt om één filmpje te kijken…
0Simon Shipperd
@Tangram14 maart 2022 09:48
En die vragen zich ondertussen nog steeds af hoe lang die film nog gaat duren? :P

