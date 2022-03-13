De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 10.0.2 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The final version of LibreELEC 10.0.2 has been released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.4 to our users. Users of LibreELEC 10 Beta or RC1 get an automatic update to the final version. LibreELEC 9.2 setups will not be automatically updated, you will need to manually update.

We can offer stable and good working versions for Allwinner, Generic and Rockchip devices. The RPi4 is also in good shape but the codebase is rather new, so it is not polished yet (keep reading for details). New at the 10.0.2 release is the support for the RPi2 and RPi3,

updates:

update Kodi to 19.4

several minor package updates

support for RPi2, RPi3

RPi deinterlacing support

RPi CM4 NVME support

RPi4 support for 10/12bit video output

fixes:

RPi fixes blank screen at some setups

RPi multiple decdoder fixes

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-1 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current developement is focused on RPi 4.

Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)

As new addition we support RPi2 and RPi3 at LE10. Please keep in mind this is still brand new and not widely tested. Likely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

Note that GPU accelerated b65 decoding is no longer available in LE 10 and future versions. If this is important to you stay at LE 9.2.

HDMI output up to 4kp60

b64 and b65 HW decoding

NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)

NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)

NEW: deinterlacing support (PVR/DVD)

NEW: 10/12bit video output