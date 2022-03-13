Software-update: LibreELEC 10.0.2

LibreELEC logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 10.0.2 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0.2

The final version of LibreELEC 10.0.2 has been released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.4 to our users. Users of LibreELEC 10 Beta or RC1 get an automatic update to the final version. LibreELEC 9.2 setups will not be automatically updated, you will need to manually update.

We can offer stable and good working versions for Allwinner, Generic and Rockchip devices. The RPi4 is also in good shape but the codebase is rather new, so it is not polished yet (keep reading for details). New at the 10.0.2 release is the support for the RPi2 and RPi3,

CHANGES SINCE 10.0.1

updates:

  • update Kodi to 19.4
  • several minor package updates
  • support for RPi2, RPi3
  • RPi deinterlacing support
  • RPi CM4 NVME support
  • RPi4 support for 10/12bit video output

fixes:

  • RPi fixes blank screen at some setups
  • RPi multiple decdoder fixes
RASPBERRY PI 0-1

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-1 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current developement is focused on RPi 4.

  • Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)
RASPBERRY PI 2-3

As new addition we support RPi2 and RPi3 at LE10. Please keep in mind this is still brand new and not widely tested. Likely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

Note that GPU accelerated b65 decoding is no longer available in LE 10 and future versions. If this is important to you stay at LE 9.2.

Working (RPi4)
  • HDMI output up to 4kp60
  • b64 and b65 HW decoding
  • NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)
  • NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)
  • NEW: deinterlacing support (PVR/DVD)
  • NEW: 10/12bit video output
Known Issues:
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
  • Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation
    Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)
  • Hyperion Add-on no longer works
    No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet
  • The additional DVB drivers are not present.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 10.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-03-2022 17:5719

13-03-2022 • 17:57

19 Linkedin

Bron: LibreELEC

Update-historie

13-03 LibreELEC 10.0.2 19
10-11 LibreELEC 10.0.1 24
08-'21 LibreELEC 10.0.0 16
07-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.8 14
05-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.7 13
11-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.6 46
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.5 12
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.4 9
06-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.3 29
03-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.1 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreELEC

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
-119019+111+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1Bliksem B
13 maart 2022 18:20
Grote update voor de Raspberry 4. Raspberry 4 is nu een waardig redelijk alternatief voor een Nvidia Shield.

Alleen zou je voor de streaming diensten nog wel je tv moeten raadplegen volgens mij. Naar mijn weten doet kodi nog niet 4k hdr streaming diensten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 14 maart 2022 08:18]

+1fapkonijntje
@Bliksem B13 maart 2022 19:08
Ik denk dat je niet helemaal begrijpt wat een Nvidia Shield is en hoe beperkt een rpi4 is. De rpi4 kan nieteens normaal HDR zonder dithering en dus kwaliteitsverlies. 4k lukt ook niet in alle gevallen, zeker met hoge bitrates. Misschien is het voldoende voor jou omdat je de lat wat laag legt, maar doen alsof dat voor iedereen opgaat is een beetje fout.

De RPi4 en andere apparaten van hun zijn schattig, maar wel beperkt. Het is niet voor niets dat de media players die hdr en wat hogere kwaliteit willen leveren massaal voor AMLogic gaan.
+1Bliksem B
@fapkonijntje14 maart 2022 08:14
Ik heb zelf een shield 2019.

Deze update lijkt 10 en 12 bit output te geven. Dit was eerst inderdaad 8 bit. Voor de rest nog geen ervaring met de 4.
+1fapkonijntje
@Bliksem B14 maart 2022 08:28
Ik moet zeggen, mijn ervaring is ook van nu precies een jaar geleden en libreelec ontwikkelt vrij snel, dus ik kan achterlopen. Een jaar geleden heb ik een zelf gebouwd rpi4 kastje vervangen door een goedkope Chinese AndroidTV box met AMLogic S905x3 en daar AndroidTV afgehaald en coreelec erop, en ik zag de beeldkwaliteit fors verbeteren, terwijl dat setje uiteindelijk ook goedkoper was dan een rpi4 setup. Daarna kwam Google met z'n Chromecast met Google TV uit waar ookal een AMLogic soc in zat en ik snapte toen wel waarom.

RPi4 is een manusje van alles, maar nergens echt heel goed in. AMLogic is echt gemaakt voor media playback en dat merk je ook aan de drivers. Net als dat je een NAS met een Annapurna Labs soc uit 2015 uiteindelijk heel veel beter ziet presteren dan eenzelfde setup op basis van een RPi4. Die AL soc moet je dan weer geen media laten afspelen, want dat kan 'ie niet. ARM is zo'n architectuur waarbij general purpose wat lastiger is. Dat zie je ook aan SoCs die dat wel moeten doen, die zijn gigantisch groot en duur.
+1Bliksem B
@fapkonijntje14 maart 2022 09:48
Raspberry 4 liep inderdaad erg achter wat betreft video playback. Dit kwam doordat kodi niet native hdr ondersteunde. Ook was er een gebrek aan drivers.

Libreelec liep soweiso achter mbt kodi. Daardoor zag je dat de implementatie achterliep.

Zoals ik al zei. Deze update brengt eindelijk 10bit ipv dithering. Daarnaast ook 4k 60fps. Choppy playback zou nu ook verholpen zijn.

De hardware is op zich niks mis mee. Hardwarematige video decoding is ingebakken.
+1The Zep Man
@Bliksem B13 maart 2022 19:03
Grote update voor de Raspberry 4. Raspberry 4 is nu een waardig alternatief voor een Nvidia Shield.
Hebben ze Widevine L1 ondersteuning dan? Zonder Widevine L1 heb je geen hoge kwaliteit van DRM beschermde streaming services. Ook mist de Raspberry Pi de mogelijkheid om encrypted streams in hardware te decoderen.

Kodi (inclusief forks met uitgebreide HDR ondersteuning, waaronder Dolby Vision) draait goed ondersteund op een Shield TV. Daarmee kan een Shield TV wat LibreELEC kan, en nog veel meer dan (dat LibreELEC op) een Raspberry Pi niet kan.

Vergis je niet, ik ben een fan van de Raspberry Pi (heb minstens één van elk regulier model ergens voor in gebruik, van Zero en 1 t/m 4) en van LibreELEC, maar een Pi komt al een tijd niet meer in de buurt van de titel 'beste mediaspeler'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 14 maart 2022 00:58]

+1Bliksem B
@The Zep Man14 maart 2022 08:18
Dat zeg ik dus ook. Streaming wordt niet ondersteund. Maar wanneer je een 4k hdr TV hebt, dan kan je tv ook 4k hdr streaming ingebouwd. Frame matching heb je dan vaak niet.

Dolby vision is inderdaad een probleem. Wellicht redeneer ik dan te veel uit mezelf. Mijn Sony Xe9005 heeft enkel HDR10.
0The Zep Man
@Bliksem B14 maart 2022 10:47
Dat zeg ik dus ook. Streaming wordt niet ondersteund. Maar wanneer je een 4k hdr TV hebt, dan kan je tv ook 4k hdr streaming ingebouwd. Frame matching heb je dan vaak niet.
Shield TV heeft gewoon framerate matching. Dat is nu nog op de officiele weg handmatig en via de onofficiële weg niet volledig, maar dat wordt opgelost met de volgende Android TV versie. En uiteraard werkt frame matching onder Kodi gewoon wel. Qua dat doet een Shield TV dus niet onder van een Pi 4.

En het ingebouwde prutje van TV's is vaak dat, een (stroperig, vaak niet lang ondersteund, met reclame gevuld) prutje. Dan verkies ik toch een betere speler waarvan alle modellen na 7 jaar (!) nog steeds upgrades ontvangen.

De conclusie is dat de Pi 4 geen waardig alternatief is voor een Shield TV. Het is leuk als je enkel media uit alternatieve bronnen afspeelt en geen behoefte hebt aan zaken zoals hoge bitrates, nieuwe mediaformaten, etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 14 maart 2022 12:29]

0Bliksem B
@The Zep Man14 maart 2022 13:46
Ik bedoel dus Framerate matching op de TV. Mijn shield TV doet (op Disney+ na) netjes Framerate matching.

Het mooie van de raspberry 4 is trouwens wel de dubbele hdmi poort. Hierdoor kun je audioformaten naar je receiver sturen, wanneer je tv niet ondersteund. Dat kan de shield dan weer niet.
0The Zep Man
@Bliksem B14 maart 2022 16:00
Het mooie van de raspberry 4 is trouwens wel de dubbele hdmi poort. Hierdoor kun je audioformaten naar je receiver sturen, wanneer je tv niet ondersteund. Dat kan de shield dan weer niet.
Iemand gaat niet alles dat een Shield TV bovenop een Pi 4 biedt opofferen enkel omdat die een geluidprobleem hebt in uitzonderlijke situaties. Daar zijn gewoon externe oplossingen voor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 14 maart 2022 16:02]

0Bliksem B
@The Zep Man14 maart 2022 17:58
De shield is ook gewoon een stuk duurder en minder flexibel (voor diy) projecten.

Zelf heb ik het wel overwogen boven een Shield of een xiaomi box. Alleen HDR support was toen nog geen sprake van. Ik had een oude receiver met beperkte ARC support en geen 4k support.

Ik zeg niet dat pi 4 beter is. Maar iedereen heeft andere gebruiksdoelen. Mijn sony TV heeft Android TV met prima streaming support en met betere upscaling. De Shield voelt daarom als imho overkill, omdat ik hem met name gebruik als kodi box.
Als ik opnieuw zou kiezen, dan zou ik de pi 4 eerst proberen.

OH en nog iets: de shield kan geen YouTube hdr. Dus ik moet alsnog terugschakelen naar mijn tv van tijd tot tijd. |:(
+1Deleon78
@Bliksem B13 maart 2022 18:24
Dan is het toch geen waardig alternatief? :)
+1bouwfraude
@Bliksem B13 maart 2022 18:24
Amazon primevideo ligt nogal dwars bij Linux 1080p krijg je al niet. Ik weet niet hoe dat bij LibreElec werkt.
+1cowbalt
14 maart 2022 16:30
niet geheel ontopic, maar wellicht wat feedback mbt onderstaande stukje tekst, wat onderhand wel eens achterwege gelaten kan worden.
"LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen."

de oneinigheid was denk ik zo'n 6/7 jaar geleden? Inmiddels bestaat OpenElec niet eens meer, en is LibreELEC dé perfect distri geworden voor Kodi.

De update zelf is overigens weer prima gegaan ! Dank _/-\o_
+1Nelissuh
14 maart 2022 19:04
Yes! Pi2 / Pi3 support.

Ik ga 'm eens testen op een Pi2
0Bliksem B
14 maart 2022 17:57
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 14 maart 2022 17:59]

0LCP
14 maart 2022 20:15
Lekker dan. Update geïnstalleerd vanaf 10.0.1 en nu speelt een groot deel van mijn 4k collectie niet meer; de Pi Spinning Cogwheel blijft draaien en er gebeurt verder niks. Daarna moet de Pi herstart worden om weer normaal te functioneren :(
0BzRtY
14 maart 2022 20:40
Wat zijn jullie bevindingen van OSMC?
Kodi -os dat op debian is gebaseerd.
Is libre-elec zoveel beter? Ik merk dat OsMc vaak minder besproken wordt.
0Raven__NL
@BzRtY15 maart 2022 10:18
OSMC is vooral handig als je meer met je device wilt doen behalve Libreelec. De meeste die Libreelec gebruiken het op een dedicated devices zoals een rpi.
If you prefer to have more options and perhaps use your device for more than just Kodi, OSMC might be a better option. Not only will it run Kodi but also other software. And most of it can often be easily installed right from OSMC's app store. It will put a higher load on your hardware but will offer more versatility.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee