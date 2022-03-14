Software-update: moOde audio player 8.0.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.0.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 8.0.0 available

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-01-28) and Linux kernel 5.15.y branch and includes important updates, improvements and bug fixes.

The release was generated using a new build system based on Debian package management that provides a simplified and more controlled process for installing and configuring moOde. Additionally a new pi-gen based image builder was used to generate the ISO image. Refer to the Developer documentation for guides on how to use the new builders.

Highlights
  • Raspberry Pi OS Lite 11.2 (Bullseye)
  • Linux kernel 5.15.23 #1525
  • Bump to MPD 0.23.5
  • Bump to Pi-Bluetooth 0.1.18
  • Bump to alsa-cdsp 1.1.0
  • Improved Scan for Samba shares
  • Improved Scan for players/receivers
  • Improved Multiroom Audio feature
  • Improved Local UI feature
  • Improved Audio Config

NOTE: This is an image-only release due to OS change to new RaspiOS Bullseye. Use the Backup/Restore option in System Config to transfer settings from existing systems to moOde 8.

NOTE: For those that are using Local UI there is still a memory consumption issue in chromium browser that causes all RAM to be eaten up after ~3 hours. As a workaround, Local UI is restarted every 2 hours in the maintenance task. The crew is investigating possible fixes including an alternative Browser for example luakit.

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-03-2022 • 04:50
12 • submitter: bitlab

14-03-2022 • 04:50

12 Linkedin

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

moOde audio player

Reacties

+1hahaha
14 maart 2022 08:43
Klinkt goed. Na het wegvallen van analoge radio, gebruik ik YCast icm Pihole. Om verschillende redenen ben ik op zoek naar iets anders en dit lijkt me een aardig kandidaat.

Voor de gebruikers, gebruiken jullie de ingebouwde audio op de Pi of een audio HAT?
+1beerse
@hahaha14 maart 2022 11:44
Naast Pi-analoge audio en een audio HAT: Veel versterkers hebben tegenwoordig ook een hdmi-ingang. Die gebruik ik dus vanuit de RPi.

Daarnaast heb ik een aardige blue-tooth to audio mogelijkheid op een oudere versterker in gebruik, al heb ik daar een oude android tablet (met Transistor-app) om Veronica Rock Radio te kunnen luisteren.

Voor de RPi zijn dus meer mogelijkheden om geluid voort te brengen.
+1Falco
@beerse14 maart 2022 11:53
Inderdaad, via hdmi kan ook en ik had niet aan bluetooth gedacht.

Het ligt er dus maar net aan in welke setup je deze muziekspeler wilt gaan gebruiken. Voor eventuele vragen kan je overigens ook op het MoOde Forum terecht. De ontwikkelaar reageert daar meestal snel en vriendelijk.
+1Falco
@hahaha14 maart 2022 09:22
De ingebouwde audio (via audiojack) zou ik niet doen, dat geluid is erg beroerd omdat de Pi geen goede DAC aan boord heeft.

Ik gebruik zelf een versterker met USB ingang (peachtree audio) en op mijn werkplek een kleine usb dac/hoofdtelefoon versterker (Microstreamer). Dat werkt allemaal via USB audio 2.0 en dat gaat prima icm met een Pi en MoOde.
+1Kang
@hahaha14 maart 2022 09:36
Ik heb een hifiberry amp op mijn pi geprikt, dan kun je er direct fatsoenlijke luidsprekers aan hangen, een het is te bedienen via mobiel en Spotify connect, werkt echt prima!
+1grote_oever
14 maart 2022 07:16
Grappig, gisteren net de overstap gemaakt van volumio naar moOde. Dus gelijk vandaag even software update doen.

P.s. iemand enige idee of moOde ook een mogelijkheid voor Tunein heeft? Want ik mis de Nederlandse radiozenders wel in moOde. Deze zaten automatisch al in volumio, maar volgens mij ontbreken ze in moOde en moet je ze handmatig toevoegen. Dat laatste vind ik beetje omslachtig omdat ik de streaming URLs niet bij de hand heb.
+1Amkiller
@grote_oever14 maart 2022 07:36
https://www.hendrikjansen.nl/henk/streaming.html
zouden deze werken? succes
+1Falco
@Amkiller14 maart 2022 09:19
Die kan je prima gebruiken inderdaad, het is helaas even een klusje maar het toevoegen van radio zenders hoeft gelukkig maar 1x.
+1nubro01
14 maart 2022 11:07
Zijn er geen apt-get installatie instructies? Ik draai de X64 versie van het OS en wil dit naast mijn PiHole proberen. Tevens wil ik mijn Nginx installatie niet omzeep helpen.
+1Falco
@nubro0114 maart 2022 11:51
Voor zover ik weet niet, MoOde is bedoeld als dedicated player op een Raspberry Pi. Er wordt ook een aangepaste versie van Pi OS geïnstalleerd
+1bitlab
@Falco14 maart 2022 22:53
@Falco is correct mbt dedicated player. Hoewel met versie 8 alle software netjes via debs (Pi OS Bullseye 32bit) geinstalleerd wordt, is het niet bedoeld om op een al draaiende Pi 'bij' te installeren. Hierbij wordt een berg niet standaard Pi OS packages naar binnen gesleurd.

En de moode-player package zal je systeem om zeep helpen; het configureert een berg services van netwerk tot met nginx. Andersom zal je minder een probleem hebben met bij installeren.
+1joenja
14 maart 2022 12:49
Het is mogelijk om beide op 1 pi te draaien, volg hiervoor de instructies van het moode forum: https://moodeaudio.org/forum/showthread.php?tid=823

Echter, het is niet gegarandeerd vlekkeloos. Ik heb het geprobeerd en kreeg in eerste instantie integrity check issues met Moode. Uiteindelijk werkend gekregen, maar inmiddels draai ik Pi-hole en wat andere zaken op een andere pi met diet-pi.



