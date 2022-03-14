Versie 8.0.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-01-28) and Linux kernel 5.15.y branch and includes important updates, improvements and bug fixes.

The release was generated using a new build system based on Debian package management that provides a simplified and more controlled process for installing and configuring moOde. Additionally a new pi-gen based image builder was used to generate the ISO image. Refer to the Developer documentation for guides on how to use the new builders.

Raspberry Pi OS Lite 11.2 (Bullseye)

Linux kernel 5.15.23 #1525

Bump to MPD 0.23.5

Bump to Pi-Bluetooth 0.1.18

Bump to alsa-cdsp 1.1.0

Improved Scan for Samba shares

Improved Scan for players/receivers

Improved Multiroom Audio feature

Improved Local UI feature

Improved Audio Config

NOTE: This is an image-only release due to OS change to new RaspiOS Bullseye. Use the Backup/Restore option in System Config to transfer settings from existing systems to moOde 8.

NOTE: For those that are using Local UI there is still a memory consumption issue in chromium browser that causes all RAM to be eaten up after ~3 hours. As a workaround, Local UI is restarted every 2 hours in the maintenance task. The crew is investigating possible fixes including an alternative Browser for example luakit.