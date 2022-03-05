Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.6635 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements: Localization: We've added Dutch, Portuguese Brazilian and Polish translations to Macrium Reflect, and improved the coverage of translated strings.

Macrium Image Guardian: Applies to Windows 7 to 8.1 and Server 2008R2 to Server 2012R2. On some systems, MIG could generate a Stack Trace event for a non-blocked remote file operation. This has been resolved. See here for more information.

Scheduled Backups: On some systems, if Power Saving options were set to shut down or suspend the system after a scheduled backup, then the end time in the Scheduler History could show the time the system started up again instead of the time the backup completed. This has been resolved.

Rescue Media: The rescue media could default to using a US Keyboard layout regardless of the current Windows keyboard setting. This has been resolved.

viBoot: viBoot could incorrectly display 'No bootable drive detected error' when launched from Reflect. This has been resolved.

Server Plus: SQL Diff and Log backups could fail to find the previous backup in the set and create a new Full. This has been resolved.