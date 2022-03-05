Software-update: WinRAR 6.11

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft versie 6.11 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes:
  • Added support for Gz archives with large archive comments. Previously the extraction command failed to unpack gz archives if comment size exceeded 16 KB.
  • Archive comments in gz archives are displayed in the comment window and recognized by "Show information" command. Large comments are shown partially. Previous versions didn't display Gzip comments.
  • Reserved device names followed by file extension, such as aux.txt, are extracted as is in Windows 11 even without "Allow potentially incompatible names" option or -oni command line switch. Unlike previous Windows versions, Windows 11 treats such names as usual files. Device names without extension, such as aux, still require these options to be unpacked as is regardless of Windows version.
  • Switch -mes can be also used to suppress the password prompt and abort when adding files to encrypted solid archive.
  • Additional measures to prevent extracting insecure links are implemented.
Bugs fixed:
  • If password exceeding 127 characters was entered when unpacking an encrypted archive with console RAR, text after 127th character could be erroneously recognized as user's input by different prompts issued later;
  • Wrong archived file time could be displayed in overwrite prompt when extracting a file from ZIP archive. It happened if such archive included extended file times and was created in another time zone. It didn't affect the actual file time, which was set properly upon extraction.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.11 (64bit)
*RAR 6.11 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.11 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.11 voor macOS (Intel)
*RAR 6.11 voor macOS (Arm)
*RAR voor Android

5 maart 2022 09:40
3 bestanden in de file winrar-x64-611.exe worden door 1 tot 3 malwarescanners als besmet aangegeven.
https://www.virustotal.co...dd626f4b3563974/relations
+1Bor

@mrmrmr5 maart 2022 10:11
Waar je naar linked: "No security vendors and no sandboxes flagged this file as malicious"

0 van 65 is de eindscore momenteel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 5 maart 2022 10:12]

+1mrmrmr
@Bor5 maart 2022 10:34
Ik heb de juiste link gegeven, je moet lager kijken onder Bundled Files.

Een installer executable bevat meerdere bestanden. Het kan dus zijn dat een installer (package) niet wordt gedetecteerd maar bestanden die erin zitten wel.

Het kunnen false positives zijn, maar zo lang ze daar staan kun je er beter niet naar linken.
+1BlueInk

@mrmrmr5 maart 2022 12:47
Het zijn het .sfx bestanden, die gebruikt worden om uitvoerbare (.exe) te maken en zelfstandig niets "doen".
False positive dus en blijkbaar zijn de algoritmes al bijgewerkt, want de nederlandstalige versie (zowel 32 als 64-bit) geeft geen enkel alarm af.
https://www.virustotal.co...85c163d089b52df/detection
+1mrmrmr
@BlueInk5 maart 2022 14:01
De SFX bestanden zijn Windows PE (executable) files met MZ/PE headers en daar kan een payload in zitten.

De executable die ik noemde is gesigneerd door "win.rar GmbH" via GlobeSign en gedownload van rarsoft.com. Hetzelfde certificaat als de vorige versie.

De installer heeft een certifcatiedatum van vandaag, 5 maart 2022, 09.24.49. De SFX bestanden hebben een timestamp datum van 3 maart 2022 14:16, ze zijn waarschijnlijk "nieuw" voor anti-malware bedrijven.

De detecties zijn er nog, verwijzen naar URL checks op Virustotal verandert dat niet.

Ben je misschien betrokken bij "win.rar GmbH" of een distributeur? Neem dan contact op met de antimalware bedrijven die deze bestanden detecteren en vraag detectie te verwijderen of om negatieve detectie.
+1Carlos0_0

5 maart 2022 11:45
Jaren gebruikt vroeger gecracked en op vele machines de eindeloze trial ook, echter nooit gekocht en ga ook niet meer doen.
Het in en uitpakken gebeurt mij nog zo sporadisch en het is zowat allemaal .zip dan, dat 7zip of de ingebouwde zip archiver het ook prima mee weg kan.

