Software-update: KeePassXC 2.7.0 bèta 1

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Major Additions
  • Implement KDBX 4.1 [#7114]
  • Add direct write save option for cloud storage and GVFS [#6594]
  • Prevent screen capture on Windows and macOS [#6030]
  • Support quick unlock using Windows Hello [#7384]
  • Support quick unlock using Apple Watch [#5526]
  • Allow specifying database backup paths [#7035]
  • Add tag functionality [#6487][#7436][#7446]
  • Add password rating column to entry view [#4797]
  • Add group clone action [#6124]
  • Show modifications between entry history items [#6789]
  • Ability to bulk-delete and purge unused custom icons [#5970]
  • Support adding custom passphrase wordlists [#6799]
  • Support passphrase wordlists in numbered and PGP-signed formats [#6791]
  • Implement support for hardware keys via wireless NFC [#6895]
  • SSH Agent: Add support for OpenSSH 8.2 FIDO/U2F keys [#6371]
  • CLI: Implement attachment handling [#5538]
  • CLI: Add support for okon in offline HIBP checks [#5478]
  • CLI: Implement search command and remove locate [#6805]
  • CLI: Add db statistic output to db-info command [#7032]
  • CLI: Add -i/--include option to generate command. [#7112]
  • CLI: Add a -n (--notes) option to add and edit commands [#4646]
  • CLI: Add keyfile option to import command [#5402]
  • CLI: Adding a best option to clip to copy a password of the best match [#4489]
  • Browser: Add Microsoft Edge support on Linux [#7100]
  • Browser: Support native password generator from the extension [#6529]
  • Browser: Add group settings [#4180]
  • Browser: Add feature to ignore entries for HTTP-Auth Logins [#5394]
  • Browser: Support triggering Auto-Type from browser extension [#6272]
  • Browser: Add delete-entry command to API [#6899]
  • Browser: Add search 'by-path' url to API [#5535]
  • Browser: search for entries by UUID to API [#4763]
  • Browser: Support auto-download of favicon on entry addition [#7179]
  • Auto-Type: Major improvements to Auto-Type [#5864][#7463][#7435][#7391][#7129][#6400][#6364][#6361][#5283]
  • Auto-Type: Fix typing to virtual machines on Windows [#7366]
  • Auto-Type: Re-implement X11 keysym emulation [#7098]
  • Auto-Type: Support multiple Xkb layouts [#6247]
  • Auto-Type: Abort keystroke if modifiers held on X11 [#6351][#6357]
  • Auto-Type: Add TOTP option to entry level Auto-Type menu [#6675]
  • FdoSecrets: Major Refactor and Code Consolidation [#5747][#5660][#7043][#6915]
  • FdoSecrets: Implement unlock before search [#6943]
  • Reports: Add browser statistics report [#7197]
Major Changes
  • rel="external" href="https://github.com/randombit/botan">Botan [#6209]
  • Improve attachment handling and security [#6606][#5034][#7083]
  • Allow selecting any open database in unlock dialog [#5427]
  • KeeShare: Remove checking signed container and QuaZip dependency [#7223]
  • Introduce security option to enable copy on double click (default off) [#6433]
  • Add 'delete entry without confirm' functionality [#5812]
  • Improve macOS and Windows platform integration [#5851]
  • Lock only the current database by default [#6652]
  • Show expired entries on DB unlock [#7290]
Other Changes and Fixes
  • Add countdown progress bar to TOTP preview [#6930]
  • Enter favicon url directly on icons page [#6614]
  • Set C++17 as standard in the build system [#7180]
  • Internalize ykcore into code base [#6654]
  • Transition to Visual Studio builds on Windows [#5874]
  • Ability to delete entries from health check reports [#6537]
  • Enhance remembering last-used directories [#6711]
  • Implement org.freedesktop.appearance.color-scheme support on Linux [#7422]
  • Support sorting HTML export [#7011]
  • Add display number of characters in passphrases [#5449]
  • Use Alt+Tab on macOS to switch between databases [#5407]
  • Add feature to sort groups using shortcut keys [#6999]
  • Add CTRL+Enter to apply password generator changes [#6414]
  • Display Database created timestamp on statistics report [#6876]
  • Browser: Improve best matching credentials setting [#6893]
  • SSH Agent: Use both Pageant and OpenSSH agent simultaneously on Windows [#6288]
  • SSH Agent: Allow using database path to resolve keys [#6365]
  • SSH Agent: Show correct error messages in main window [#7166]
  • Multiple fixes for MSI installer [#6630]
  • Fix tab order for CSV import dialog to match screen order [#7315]
  • Don't mark kdbx:// urls as invalid [#7221]
  • Make selected text copyable instead of copying password [#7209]
  • Detect timestamp resolution for CSV files [#7196]
  • Fix crash while downloading favicon [#7104]
  • Correct naming of newly generated keyx files [#7010]
  • Place the 'Recycle Bin' at the bottom of the list when groups are sorted [#7004]
  • Handle tilde with custom browser paths [#6659]
  • Don't scroll up when deleting an entry [#6833]
  • Set the MIME-Type to text/plain when using wl-copy on wayland [#6832]
  • Fix adaptive icon painting [#5989][#6033]
  • Fix favicon download from URL with non-standard port [#5509]
  • Ignore recycle bin on KeePassHTTP migration [#5481]

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.7.0 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KeePassXC
Download https://github.com/keepassxreboot/keepassxc/releases/tag/2.7.0-beta1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-03-2022 • 19:40

01-03-2022 • 19:40

1 Linkedin

Bron: KeePassXC

+1Xantis
2 maart 2022 13:21
SSH Agent: Add support for OpenSSH 8.2 FIDO/U2F keys
Mooi, 't is bijna zo ver _/-\o_ . Ik gebruik nog een nightly voor deze feature.

