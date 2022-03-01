Versie 7.0.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features Improved usability of setting passwords for profiles Fixed Bugs Fixed issue that made AnyDesk crash when too many sessions were requested

Fixed issues with wrong tray icons

Fixed broken Screen Edge Window Drag actions

Fixed command line option --remove-password

Fixed connection to relays on port 80 through http proxy

Fixed session invitation dialog being shown on multiple screens

Custom Clients with disabled file manager can no longer accept file transfer session requests

Fixed issues when removing a license

Fixed issues when AnyDesk was maximized on devices with multiple screens that have different resolutions Other Changes Added back connection type icon tooltips, indicating if session is routed or direct

Added multiple group policy template keys

Entering spaces in address bar finds previous sessions without spaces

Reworked "Clear previous session profiles" button in Settings

Improved file transfer session accept window

Improved some wordings to be more consistent