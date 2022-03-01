Software-update: AnyDesk 7.0.6

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features
  • Improved usability of setting passwords for profiles
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed issue that made AnyDesk crash when too many sessions were requested
  • Fixed issues with wrong tray icons
  • Fixed broken Screen Edge Window Drag actions
  • Fixed command line option --remove-password
  • Fixed connection to relays on port 80 through http proxy
  • Fixed session invitation dialog being shown on multiple screens
  • Custom Clients with disabled file manager can no longer accept file transfer session requests
  • Fixed issues when removing a license
  • Fixed issues when AnyDesk was maximized on devices with multiple screens that have different resolutions
Other Changes
  • Added back connection type icon tooltips, indicating if session is routed or direct
  • Added multiple group policy template keys
  • Entering spaces in address bar finds previous sessions without spaces
  • Reworked "Clear previous session profiles" button in Settings
  • Improved file transfer session accept window
  • Improved some wordings to be more consistent
AnyDesk 7.0
Versienummer 7.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-03-2022 15:03
4 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

01-03-2022 • 15:03

4 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

31-05 AnyDesk 7.0.9 0
29-04 AnyDesk 7.0.8 1
23-03 AnyDesk 7.0.7 1
01-03 AnyDesk 7.0.6 4
19-02 AnyDesk 7.0.5 12
20-11 AnyDesk 7.0.4 13
15-11 AnyDesk 7.0 11
09-11 AnyDesk 6.3.5 29
08-09 AnyDesk 6.3.3 2
06-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.2 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0rfnreynders
2 maart 2022 10:42
Wie weet met welk protocol anydesk werkt? Is dit ook vnc? Dit vraag ik omdat Teamviewer met vnc werkt. Momenteel gebruik ik nomachine dat met hun eigen NX protocol werkt, wat vele malen sneller en stabieler dan vnc werkt. Anydesk ziet er wel gebruiksvriendelijk uit, maar zoals gevraagd hierboven, wie kan mij antwoorden? Thx tweakers
0Kaler
@rfnreynders2 maart 2022 11:39
Volgens Wikipedia gebruiken zowel TeamViewer als AnyDesk hun eigen proprietary protocol. Kun je linken naar de VNC info over Teamviewer? Ik kan het namelijk niet vinden.
0rfnreynders
@Kaler3 maart 2022 22:26
Ik had ergens gelezen dat Teamviewer gebaseerd was op vnc. Ik kan dat helaas niet zo snel terug vinden.
0rfnreynders
@Kaler16 maart 2022 14:34
Ik ben nog eens gaan zoeken en volgens mij heb je gelijk en heeft teamviewer een eigen non disclosed protocol. Thx

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee