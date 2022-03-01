Software-update: Pegasus Mail 4.8.0

Pegasus Mail logo (79 pix)Versie 4.8.0 van Pegasus Mail is uitgekomen. Dit e-mailprogramma bestaat al meer dan dertig jaar. In het begin was het zijn tijd ver vooruit, maar sinds Microsoft Outlook Express als standaard e-mailclient met Windows XP is gaan meeleveren is dat een stuk minder geworden. Het uiterlijk is sinds de begindagen nauwelijks veranderd en verder ontbreken een kalender en nieuwslezer. Het programma is dus alleen om mee te e-mailen, maar daar is het dan ook goed in. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Pegasus Mail v4.80

Despite the apparently small version number increase, version 4.80 is a major release with some extremely important changes and additions to the program:

  • Major editor update: The program's editor module has received a major update: it should now be able to edit a much wider range of HTML data, and handle it much more reliably.
  • Major HTML rendering updates: Michael in der Wiesche and Martin Ireland have put a huge amount of work into updating Pegasus Mail's HTML rendering technology with new features and improved reliability.
  • Significant new OpenSSL build: This version has moved to using OpenSSL 1.1.1k. Adopting the OpenSSL 1.1.1 API is an important long-term functionality update that will keep Pegasus Mail in step with connection security for a long time.
  • Synchronized German Release: Sven Henze has continued his fine tradition of having the German release of Pegasus Mail available on the same day as the English release – see the official download page to download the German version.
  • User interface adjustments: Several small but noticeable changes have been made to the Pegasus Mail user interface to bring it a little more into line with modern systems. These are minor alterations compared with the changes that will appear in Pegasus Mail v5 as it finally begins rolling out.
  • Support for higher DPI systems: WinPMail is now supplied with resource sets (the pieces of data that define the layout of dialogs and screens) optimized for both standard 90dpi Windows displays and for 120dpi displays (what Windows refers to as "Medium"). Future versions will also have support for the Windows "High" DPI display type (144dpi). This change allows the program to display considerably better on higher DPI systems.
  • Search improvements: The folder search facility has been updated to improve its ability to locate accented characters and strings that appear in encoded headers. In simple terms, the program should now search through folders more accurately, especially when searches are limited to the message headers.
  • Security improvements: The program now goes to even greater lengths than it previously did to prevent you from running attachment content that could be harmful to your system. Any attachment content that is potentially harmful is now also displayed in red in the attachment view.
  • Small quality-of-life fixes: Numerous small changes have been made to improve the usability of the program: to pick a couple of examples, the columns in the preview mode attachment view now remember their widths from session to session, and calendaring items such as invites are now displayed more prominently in the attachment view.
  • Help system improvements: The help system has undergone numerous improvements - for instance, its user interface is now able to be internationalized (Sven Henze's German version of Pegasus Mail now uses the new help system). A lot of the content has been brought up to date or expanded, and a significant number of new index entries have been added.
  • OAUTH2 support for GMail: This feature isn't in this release, but I'm mentioning it because it's now very near to completion. I decided that it was more important to get v4.80 out than to hold it up even further while I complete the OAUTH2 implementation, but there will be a v4.81 update very soon after v4.80 that includes the OAUTH2 code.

Versienummer 4.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Pegasus Mail
Download http://www.pmail.com/downloads_s3_t.htm
Bestandsgrootte 13,55MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (6)

+1PageFault
1 maart 2022 15:36
Gedateerde UI. Gebruikt iemand dit nog? 25 jaar geleden ben ik begonnen met de DOS variant van dit programma, later de Windows versie. Lang geleden overgestapt op Thunderbird en nooit meer om gekeken.

Grappig dat ze wel een 16 bits versie aanbieden voor Windows 3.1, maar geen 64 bits versie.
+1DjoeC
@PageFault1 maart 2022 19:03
Gedateerde UI. Gebruikt iemand dit nog? 25 jaar geleden ben ik begonnen met de DOS variant van dit programma, later de Windows versie. Lang geleden overgestapt op Thunderbird en nooit meer om gekeken.

Grappig dat ze wel een 16 bits versie aanbieden voor Windows 3.1, maar geen 64 bits versie.
Hij staat op mijn shortlist voor de dag dat Eudora niet meer werkt.
+1Bika
@DjoeC1 maart 2022 22:19
Door mijn toenmalige ISP (Cistron) werd Eudora aangeraden, waar ik mee begon.
Toen dat er niet meer was even naar Pegasus gegaan maar snel doorgeschakeld naar
Thunderbird en nooit meer teruggegaan.
+1Simon Weel
@PageFault1 maart 2022 20:21
Gebruikt iemand dit nog?
Ja, nog steeds. Het is jammer dat David Harris hier geen open source van heeft gemaakt - dan was het waarschijnlijk wel met zijn tijd mee gegaan...
+1scholtnp
@Simon Weel1 maart 2022 22:31
Het is jammer dat David Harris hier geen open source van heeft gemaakt...
Hijzelf denkt dat niet.
Ik ben het wel met hem eens dat open source meer is dan code op het web gooien. Je hebt een grotere gemeenschap van gebruikers en ontwikkelaars nodig en dat moet gelijktijdig groeien met je product. Het nu nog vrijgeven betekent vooral dat je de inkomsten misloopt, terwijl er ook geen andere ontwikkelaars zijn die bekend zijn met de code.
+1ehtweak
@PageFault1 maart 2022 22:29
Gedateerde UI. Gebruikt iemand dit nog?
Jazeker; still going strong.
Geen poespas, geen executables en/of ooit rare exploits mee gezien.
Wat dat betreft niet zo spannend, en da's precies wat ik zoek bij een stabiel mailprogramma. 8-)

Ben voor de grap eens m'n mailtjes doorgegaan, het oudste berichtje wat ik nog steeds simpelweg kan openen, in de huidige versie, dateert uit het jaar 2000 (!)
________________________________________________________

Voor wie nog achtergrondinfo zoekt qua bestandslayout en -types:
http://www.vandenbogaerde.net/han_lkfr.htm

[Reactie gewijzigd door ehtweak op 1 maart 2022 22:40]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

