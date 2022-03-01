Microsoft heeft versie 0.56.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Highlights
Always on Top
- Upgrade notes! A big feedback item for new versions was upgrade notes. We have the release notes on GitHub as well.
- FancyZones zone limit has been increased to 128 zones. Before the limit was 40.
- Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!
- Child and Popup window support for FancyZones. To enable, go to Settings→FancyZones→Windows. These were bugs we fixed that without realizing it was a useful feature to most.
- Find my mouse will now activate via shaking the mouse with a settings change!
ColorPicker
- Fixed excess GPU / CPU usage when enabled
- If border has focus, not closable via F4
- Changing border sizes should resize correctly for existing windows
- Border goes away with Outlook modal windows
FancyZones
- No longer crashes during theme change
File explorer
- Increased zone limit from 40 to 128.
Image Resizer
- Fixes for Dev file preview:
- Fix fix for object reference not set.
- Fix for encoding UTF-8.
- Fix for file is in use.
- Fix for saying the file is too big.
Mouse utility
- Fix for
invalid operationerror.
PowerRename
- Find my mouse now can excludes apps.
- Fix for crosshair thickness looking odd due to anti-aliasing
- Fix for a hard crash on crosshair (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
PowerToys Run
- Will not spells check file names anymore.
- Autocomplete result box to not obscure apply button.
- Regex fix
Video conference mute
- Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!
- Hexadecimal and binary numbers now are supported in the calculator plugin. This was added a bit ago.
- Terminal plugin performance boost.
- Terminal will now be found via the Program plugin again.
- Shutdown command is now using hybrid fast argument for shutting down
- Support for VSCodium with VS Code workplace plugin.
Settings
- nVidia Broadcast software won't crash anymore
Installer
- Upgrade notes in OOBE
- Fix for settings being lost (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
- UX improvements.
Development
- Believe we have a fix for the long hated "app.dark.png is missing" error.
- Installer will launch PowerToys under appropriate elevation versus Admin only due to UAC prompt for installation (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
- PowerToys will now start if installed under different user
- ARM64 - We removed the last .NET Framework dependency.
- .NET 6 upgrade, now on the newest and hottest .NET runtime
- Code analyzers have been upgraded!
- Symbols are back!
- Code refactoring.
- We are now on VS 2022 with the .NET 6 upgrade.