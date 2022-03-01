Software-update: PowerToys 0.56.1

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.56.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • Upgrade notes! A big feedback item for new versions was upgrade notes. We have the release notes on GitHub as well.
  • FancyZones zone limit has been increased to 128 zones. Before the limit was 40.
  • Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!
  • Child and Popup window support for FancyZones. To enable, go to Settings→FancyZones→Windows. These were bugs we fixed that without realizing it was a useful feature to most.
  • Find my mouse will now activate via shaking the mouse with a settings change!
Always on Top
  • Fixed excess GPU / CPU usage when enabled
  • If border has focus, not closable via F4
  • Changing border sizes should resize correctly for existing windows
  • Border goes away with Outlook modal windows
ColorPicker
  • No longer crashes during theme change
FancyZones
  • Increased zone limit from 40 to 128.
  • Child and Popup window support for FancyZones. To enable, go to Settings→FancyZones→Windows. These were bugs we fixed that without realizing it was a useful feature to most.
File explorer
  • Fixes for Dev file preview:
    • Fix fix for object reference not set.
    • Fix for encoding UTF-8.
    • Fix for file is in use.
    • Fix for saying the file is too big.
Image Resizer
  • Fix for invalid operation error.
Mouse utility
  • Find my mouse will now activate via shaking the mouse with a settings change!
  • Find my mouse now can excludes apps.
  • Fix for crosshair thickness looking odd due to anti-aliasing
  • Fix for a hard crash on crosshair (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
PowerRename
  • Will not spells check file names anymore.
  • Autocomplete result box to not obscure apply button.
  • Regex fix
PowerToys Run
  • Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!
  • Hexadecimal and binary numbers now are supported in the calculator plugin. This was added a bit ago.
  • Terminal plugin performance boost.
  • Terminal will now be found via the Program plugin again.
  • Shutdown command is now using hybrid fast argument for shutting down
  • Support for VSCodium with VS Code workplace plugin.
Video conference mute
  • nVidia Broadcast software won't crash anymore
Settings
  • Upgrade notes in OOBE
  • Fix for settings being lost (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
  • UX improvements.
Installer
  • Believe we have a fix for the long hated "app.dark.png is missing" error.
  • Installer will launch PowerToys under appropriate elevation versus Admin only due to UAC prompt for installation (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
  • PowerToys will now start if installed under different user
Development
  • ARM64 - We removed the last .NET Framework dependency.
  • .NET 6 upgrade, now on the newest and hottest .NET runtime
  • Code analyzers have been upgraded!
  • Symbols are back!
  • Code refactoring.
  • We are now on VS 2022 with the .NET 6 upgrade.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.56.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.56.1
Bestandsgrootte 59,49MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 01-03-2022 04:38
3 • submitter: AnonymousWP

01-03-2022 • 04:38

3 Linkedin

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: Microsoft

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

+1Kazu
1 maart 2022 08:39
De timezone conversion voor Run klinkt goed, zo eens even proberen!
+1Ohmarinus
1 maart 2022 09:27
Sounds good, ik gebruik het al een tijdje en bijvoorbeeld de 'Always on top' functie die ze nu bieden is voor mij inmiddels onmisbaar geworden. Verder ook een aanrader als je bijvoorbeeld keys wil reassignen. Zo heb ik mijn windows toets naar F15 gezet zodat ik ongestoord kan gamen. De opties die powertoys biedt zouden standaard in Windows moeten zitten.
0beerse

@Ohmarinus1 maart 2022 16:14
In plaats van 'always on top' mis ik onder msWindows altijd nog de 'keep focus' optie van motif/X11. Daarmee kan je gewoon door tikken op een window terwijl er andere windows op poppen en boven op komen te liggen.

Zoals ik mij herinner kreeg je met de optie 'keep focus' een window omhoog (bovenop de stapel) door op de rand te klikken. Als je in een window klikt grijgt het alleen de focus maar komt het niet omhoog. En vooral, als/zodra andere windows te voorschijn kwamen komen die bovenop naar keuze maar kregen ze de focus niet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

