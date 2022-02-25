Versie 2.99.10 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie die uiteindelijk naar versie 3.0 zal leiden. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter. In versie 3.0 zal de overstap naar GTK3 worden gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicore-processoren. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

GIMP 2.99.10 is once again a pretty massive step in our development plans toward GIMP 3.0. We redesigned some core concepts of GIMP (“linked layers”, item locks’ GUI, dynamics switch), substantially improve the new API further into releasable state, babl and GEGL gets crazy optimizations going on, macOS and Wayland get more love, all the while improving file formats… And more! The below report will go through the most interesting changes:

To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.