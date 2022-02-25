sluiten

Banners op Tweakers zijn nu trackingvrij

De banners die je op Tweakers ziet, zijn vanaf nu volledig vrij van thirdpartytracking. Adverteerders kunnen je niet meer volgen en je kunt daarom met een gerust hart je adblocker uitzetten (als je die hebt).

Lees meer

Software-update: GIMP 2.99.10

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Versie 2.99.10 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie die uiteindelijk naar versie 3.0 zal leiden. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter. In versie 3.0 zal de overstap naar GTK3 worden gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicore-processoren. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Development version: GIMP 2.99.10 Released

GIMP 2.99.10 is once again a pretty massive step in our development plans toward GIMP 3.0. We redesigned some core concepts of GIMP (“linked layers”, item locks’ GUI, dynamics switch), substantially improve the new API further into releasable state, babl and GEGL gets crazy optimizations going on, macOS and Wayland get more love, all the while improving file formats… And more! The below report will go through the most interesting changes:

To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.

Versienummer 2.99.10
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/devel/
Bestandsgrootte 208,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-02-2022 16:36
18 • submitter: BiG_ChilD

25-02-2022 • 16:36

18 Linkedin

Submitter: BiG_ChilD

Bron: The GIMP

Update-historie

25-02 GIMP 2.99.10 18
21-12 GIMP 2.10.30 24
21-10 GIMP 2.99.8 4
18-09 GIMP 2.10.28 12
05-'21 GIMP 2.99.6 43
03-'21 GIMP 2.10.24 5
10-'20 GIMP 2.10.22 11
06-'20 GIMP 2.10.20 20
02-'20 GIMP 2.10.18 20
10-'19 GIMP 2.10.14 31
Meer historie

Lees meer

The GIMP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118016+15+20+30Ongemodereerd10
Wijzig sortering
+1Snake_Eye
26 februari 2022 16:23
GIMP heeft momenteel nog steeds geen volledige CMYK-kleurmodi. Dit betekent dat al uw afbeeldingen worden bewerkt in de RGB-kleurruimte en dus mogelijk niet correct worden weergegeven als u uw werk moet afdrukken Dat is wel jammer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Snake_Eye op 26 februari 2022 17:31]

+1aldieaccounts
@Bulkzooi26 februari 2022 00:05
Wat een gezeur.

De exe zelf is volgens mij ~20MB. De rest is brushes/patterns/help files en andere datafiles.

Als je de moeite neemt kan je (ten koste van een hoop functionaliteit) er een boel datafiles uit slopen. Maar ja, de kleinste usbsticks die je nog kan krijgen zijn 8GB, dus waar praat je over.

Moet je's kijken hoe groot alle andere fotobewerkingrpogramma's zijn. 200MB is peanuts.

tevens vind ik hierover zeuren nogal grappig icm je username ;-)
+1Hakker
@Bulkzooi26 februari 2022 13:07
Waar doe je moeilijk over. De nieuwste Photoshop doet 1.8GB meen ik.
0PageFault
@Bulkzooi25 februari 2022 22:06
Xnview misschien nog?
0wimhey
@PageFault26 februari 2022 10:43
Xnview heeft een heel andere bedoeling dan GIMP. Xnview is er vooral op gericht een grote hoeveelheid afbeeldingsformaten te openen, te doorbladeren en eventueel te transformeren. Er zijn ook enkele eenvoudige bewerkingen uit te voeren op een geopend bestand. GIMP daarentegen is bedoeld voor het bewerken van rasterafbeeldingen en heeft daar heel veel tools voor onder zijn dak. Export en import van afbeeldingen is daarbij een bijzaak en alleen bedoeld om, ofwel een bewerking op te starten, ofwel om onze bewerkte afbeeldingen definitief op te slaan.
0PageFault
@wimhey26 februari 2022 20:38
Zelfde geldt voor de door hem genoemde irfanview ;)
0VisionMaster
@Bulkzooi25 februari 2022 23:12
Gtk is in C++ geschreven.
0halla
@VisionMaster26 februari 2022 09:29
Nee, dat is het niet. Het is C plus een heleboel boilerplate om het een beetje OO te laten lijken. Bovenop GTK is GTK--, dat is C++, maar GIMP gebruikt dat niet. Inkscape wel.
0RoestVrijStaal
@Bulkzooi28 februari 2022 09:09
Hoewel ik ook allergisch ben geworden voor GTK (maar dat heeft meer mee te maken met de keuzes en meningen van ontwikkelaars in het GTK/GNOME-ecosysteem), ben ik wel benieuwd naar jouw redenen om niet GTK te willen.

Want wat ik uit jouw verhaal op maak, is dat je Windows draait met blijkbaar niet zoveel RAM en schijfruimte.

En ik vermoed dat je eerdere ervaringen met GIMP installeren had, uit de tijd dat de Windows installers van GTK en GIMP nog niet gebundeld waren :)
0Bulkzooi
@RoestVrijStaal28 februari 2022 15:38
yes, heel mijn userspace is portable en ik kan dat simpel kopiëren tussen OS'en. Ik gebruik dat zowel op DOS, GNU/Linux en Windows.

Ik verafschuw alle producten die op de framebuffer werken, dus ook QT & X windows. Trolltech rommel word dat genoemd. Hetzelfde geldt overigens voor systemd. Eigenlijk voor alle bloat en .dll's in het algemeen, dus ook .NET en JAVA runtime.

Efficiëntie is de goal. En usability & maintainability. Ik wil dat mijn software compatible is. Idd, die installers zijn een terugkerend probleem en dat geldt ook voor de buildttools. Vandaar mijn voorkeur voor C omdat dat minder werk is om de software veiliger te maken.

Vandaar ook dat ik specifiek naar die functies informeer; naast windowing zijn dat de basisbewerkingen om compatibiliteit tussen formats te behouden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 28 februari 2022 15:43]

0RoestVrijStaal
@Bulkzooi28 februari 2022 16:29
Vandaar mijn voorkeur voor C omdat dat minder werk is om de software veiliger te maken.
Voor wie is het minder werk om het veiliger te maken dan? :)

Anyway, aparte use case.
Ik vraag mij wel af welk OS je dan draait, omdat dingen zoals op de framebuffer werken redelijk standaard is. Als je dat niet wil, ben je zo goed als verplicht je eigen OS met dito applicaties te schrijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 28 februari 2022 16:30]

+1Slaiter
@Bulkzooi25 februari 2022 22:22
Ik heb het idee dat je puur aan het bashen bent, want bij een fotobewerkingsprogramma wil je niet alleen lees support, maar ook schrijf support. Mooi dat Irfanview dus een paar bestandsvoormaten meer aankan dan Gimp, dit is echter merendeel alleen de leesmogelijkheid en geen schrijfmogelijkheid. Dat laatste verwacht ik ook niet van een viewer.
+1Stukfruit
@Bulkzooi26 februari 2022 12:29
Je hebt een redelijk nare manier van reageren. Iets vriendelijker en met iets meer reflectie zou je zeker niet misstaan.

Verder zijn er genoeg alternatieven als je bereid bent om wat (hoeft niet eens veel te zijn) te betalen voor het zware werk wat achter dit soort programma's zit. De features die jij zoekt werden voor GIMP 15+ jaar geleden al besproken + aan gewerkt...

Een voorbeeld waarmee je raw (32 bit weet ik niet zeker, 16 bit afaik wel) en goedkoper kan editten dan via software zoals die van de logge Adobe-paketten is bv: https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/photo/full-feature-list/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stukfruit op 26 februari 2022 12:31]

0Bulkzooi
@Stukfruit26 februari 2022 20:13
Je hebt een verschrikkelijke manier van oordelen.
Overigens stel ik een vraag en reageren er 3 mensen naar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 28 februari 2022 15:40]

0aldieaccounts
@Bulkzooi2 maart 2022 15:06
Dat er 3 mensen naar reageren komt omdat je eerste post overkomt als zoeken naar een reden om (het harde werk achter) gimp te bashen. 208MB is echt helemaal niet groot voor wat gimp allemaal kan.

Nou begrijp ik nu dat het meer een hobby van je is om alles zo minimalistisch mogelijk te doen. Als ik het zo bekijk is mijn reactie van 'gezeur' misschien wat heftig.

Om mijn reply nou gelijk 'een bak negativiteit' te noemen vind ik dan ook weer wat overdreven. Maar goed kunnen we dat tegen elkaar wegstrepen.

Ik blijf vinden dan iemand met de naam 'bulkzooi' die klaagt over bloat een grappige combi is. ;-)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee