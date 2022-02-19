Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.1 build 42550 bèta

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de bètarelease van Disk Station Manager versie 7.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal tevens de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.1 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • This beta software is for evaluation purposes only and should not be installed in production environments. Synology cannot be held responsible for any damage, such as accidental data loss, caused by this beta software.
  • After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • For the following models, DSM 7.1 will be the last upgradable version.
    • XS Series: RS3413xs+, RS10613xs+, RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2015xs
    • Plus Series: DS2413+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+, RS814RP+, RS814+, DS214+, RS815RP+, RS815+, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, DS415+, DS215+
    • Value Series: RS814, RS214, DS414, DS214, DS214play, DS114, RS815, DS1515, DS715, DS415play, DS115
    • J Series: DS213j, DS414slim, DS414j, DS214se, DS215j, DS115j, DS216se
  • Adjusted the LED indicator for drives' health status. When a drive's health status is critical or failing, the indicator will show static orange.
  • Windows 2000 domains are no longer supported.
  • Removed the "Synchronize with an NTP server every time a domain user signs in" option for Domain/LDAP advanced settings. Users can configure the "Synchronize with NTP server" option at Regional Options > Time instead.
  • Added support for the UPS power-off function at Control Panel > Hardware & Power > UPS.
  • Synology Storage Replication Adapter can only be used with DSM 7.0.1 or earlier versions. If you are using or plan to use Synology Storage Replication Adapter, please continue to use the current DSM version.
What’s New
  • SSD Cache Groups can be allocated to multiple volumes, allowing for more flexible management of SSD cache capacity.
  • Storage Manager now supports the management of the drives and storage of both active server and passive server in a Synology High Availability cluster.
  • If there is a file system error, DSM will unmount the volume to run file system checks without interrupting the services on other volumes.
  • Reduced the minimum threshold for low capacity notification from 5% to 3%.
  • Added support for custom OIDC (OpenID Connect) settings to integrate DSM with external SSO servers.
  • Added support for the RTF editor to allow users to preview notification message content and style in real-time when editing.
  • Added support for bypass traverse checking at Control Panel > File Services > Advanced to allow users to traverse folders and access permitted files or subfolders.
  • Supports specifying domains from the list of trusted domains to synchronize domain data.
  • Added the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+00:00) time zone option at Control Panel > Regional Options > Time.
  • Added the synchronization status between DSM and NTP servers at Control Panel > Regional Options > Time.
  • Added icons on the taskbar to indicate ongoing background tasks that might affect system performance.
  • Users can now open tabs directly from search results in Control Panel.
  • Supports automatically updating the domain database and syncing domain data regularly. For Synology NAS that are used to create domains, the "Update User Groups/Lists" option in Control Panel > Domains/LDAP will be disabled by default after updating to DSM 7.1 Beta.
Limitation
  • The update progress bar on a Synology High Availability cluster might not display the actual progress percentage. This won't affect the update progress.

Versienummer 7.1 build 42550 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Website Synology
Download https://prerelease.synology.com/en-global/download/dsm71_beta
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Netwerkopslag Synology DiskStation

Reacties (41)

+1maartend
19 februari 2022 09:19
Dikke problemen hier sinds dsm7 met hyperbackup pen met het mappen van drives. Ik hoop dat dit nu wel werkt
Reageer
+1Ortep
@maartend19 februari 2022 12:13
Heel herkenbaar. Bij DSM 6 geen enkel probleem met hyperbackup, werkte prima. Zodra DSM 7 op een van de systemen kwam werkte het naar de 7 niet meer. De 6 systemen onderling geen probleem. Toen alles op 7 stond werkte er niets meer.
Reageer
+1theMob
@Ortep19 februari 2022 12:40
Nadat ik 7 had geïnstalleerd werkte het wel van 7 naar 6 maar niet andersom. Met mijn 7 langsgegaan bij de remote 6 en twee uur zitten prutsen tot het werkte (van 6 naar 7). Maar weer thuis bleek het niet meer van 7 naar 6 te werken en heb het nog niet weer aan de praat gekregen.
Reageer
+1maartend
@Ortep19 februari 2022 16:33
Hier ook 1 taak in HB upo werkt, 2de taak wil weigert en geeft aan dat er gheen contact is met de doel NAS. Met DSM6 nooit problemen.

Mapping ook zoiets. Ik kan 1 map van mijn ANS mappen, alle anderen verliest hij gedurende de nacht
Reageer
0Xenophoben
@maartend22 februari 2022 15:09
Ik heb geen enkel probleem meer sinds ik de rsync methode gebruik ipv remote synology nas. Je kan het eens proberen :).
Reageer
0maartend
@Xenophoben22 februari 2022 16:15
Ga ik doen. Is dus idd de oude methode.
Reageer
+1duderuud
@maartend19 februari 2022 18:41
Ik ben begonnen met DSM 7 (clean install dus) en ervaar geen problemen met Hyperbackup. Werkt uitermate goed.
Reageer
+1maartend
@duderuud19 februari 2022 19:53
Ga jij van Syn NAS naar Syn NAS? Want dat draai ik. Beiden op DSM7. Maar toen mijn oude source NAS DSM6 draaide had ik geen problemen
Reageer
+1Pieter-64
@maartend20 februari 2022 00:04
heb hier meerdere nassen staan
ds918
ds215J
ds413
DS218j
DS210j

backups gaan van de 918 en 218 naar de 413 en 215 toe
via hyperbackup
de 218 staat in thailand, en die backup werkt ook gewoon zij het wat trager.

geen enkel probleem met de backups,
zorg er wel voor dat je poorten goed open staan

de 210J staat er voor de show bij, zit nu nog een rotte disk in, moet ik nog eens gaan vervangen als ik zin heb.
Reageer
+1maartend
@Pieter-6420 februari 2022 08:13
Mijn poorten staan goed. Eerste keer backup van mij n2de backup taak loopt, het probleem begint daarna. En mijn 1ste backuptaak werkt al sinds het begin goed,
Reageer
0duderuud
@maartend20 februari 2022 02:56
Nee, NAS naar Google Drive...
Reageer
0marcjo
@maartend19 februari 2022 10:16
Wat voor soort problemen?
Reageer
0jvwou123
@maartend20 februari 2022 08:28
Hier met
- dsm 7 naar dsm 7
- dsm 7 naar dsm 6
- dsm 6 naar dsm 7
geen probleem.
Backup draait netjes de enige fouten die ik krijg zijn als ik tijdelijk de dns omgooi en daarna vergeet terug te zetten. O-)

Wat voor problemen ervaar je?
Reageer
0maartend
@jvwou12320 februari 2022 11:23
Ik maak 2 tasks aan in hyperBU. Van NAs naar NAS. De eerste draait zonder problemen. De 2de draait 1 maal en daarna niet meer. Ik krijg dan de fout dat ik me moet aanmelden bij de 2de NAS. Iets dat ik natuurlijk al heb gedaan bij het opzetten van die backup. Maar hij llijkt dat steeds te wissen. De eerste taak geeft totaal geen problemen.

En als ik vanuit Syn Assitant wat mappings doe, dan onthoudt hij er 1, de erst vergeet hij gedurende de nacht. Allemaal heel vreemd
Reageer
+1slelieveld
19 februari 2022 11:17
Op een of andere manier durf ik niet te upgraden van 6 naar 7. Ik gebruik "alle pakketten" en kan het niet permitteren dat er iets niet meer werkt (zoals hierboven)... kan iemand mij gerust stellen?
Reageer
+1sircampalot
@slelieveld19 februari 2022 11:24
Dat probleem had ik ook.
Onder dsm6 ben ik gaan proberen of de pakketten in docker konden draaien.
Toen me dat gelukt was, ben ik overgestapt naar 7.
Reageer
+1robvh99
@sircampalot19 februari 2022 12:30
En als het helemaal niet lekker werkt kun je met wat trucs toch weer terug naar dsm 6
Heb dat zelf ook gedaan omdat ik een aantal pakketten gebruikte die kapot gingen bij de update
Blijft wel een unsupported methode, dus als het kan kun je misschien beter eerst met een virtuele dsm testen of alles wat je nodig hebt ook draait op de nieuwe versie
Reageer
+1The_Worst
@slelieveld19 februari 2022 16:11
Is er een reden om te upgraden? Heb je iets nodig wat in DSM7 zit? Ik zit zelf nog op versie 6 en voldoet aan alles waar ik NAS voor nodig heb. Voor 6 worden nog steeds veiligheidsupdates uitgebracht dus ik zie voor mij geen reden om up te graden. Ik blijf dan vooralsnog zo lang mogelijk op 6.
Reageer
0slelieveld
@The_Worst19 februari 2022 16:24
Ja, er zijn 2 "features" in 7 die ik graag wil. Maar zoals gezegd ik ben bang dat ik meer kapot maak dan me lief is 😀
Reageer
0phpnuker
@slelieveld19 februari 2022 20:14
Ik mis de photo app uit versie 6. Mijn 5 gebruikers op mijn Nas vinden de nieuwe photo app niet overzichtelijk en klagen zich constant.
Reageer
0jvwou123
@phpnuker20 februari 2022 08:31
Die photo app… die oude was idd veel beter. Met name het automagisch uploaden, dat werkt in de nieuwe app amper. Dat is het enige dat ik dsm7 mis. De rest wat aan pakketten niet wil draaien, draait in docker.
Reageer
0Zwaai Haai
@phpnuker21 februari 2022 09:35
Dat is goede info, ik wilde juist over naar 7 vanwege de nieuwe photos app! :| nog even wachten dus
Reageer
0Wachten...
@Zwaai Haai1 maart 2022 07:46
Hangt er misschien vanaf wat je gebruikt en wenst. Ik gebruikte altijd moments en ben nu over gestapt naar Photo station. Dit werkt gewoon perfect. Het enige wat jammer is, is dat er in DSM 7.0 (nog steeds) niet dingen automatisch herkend worden in foto's. Voorheen herkende Synology zelf dieren, auto's, bruggen, planten etc. Deze optie werkt helaas niet meer. Om eerlijk te zijn snap ik echt niet waarom ze dit eruit gehaald hebben.

Verder is het aanmaken van virtuele albums en tags echt een verademing. Zo worden hier automatisch slimme albums gemaakt die ik vervolgens weer met wat familieleden deel.

Hier nog 2 handige video's van Spacerex
Video 1
Video 2

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wachten... op 1 maart 2022 07:52]

Reageer
0InsanelyHack
@slelieveld21 februari 2022 10:48
USB aangesloten apparaten werken onder 7 ook niet meer. Je kan alleen door - mappen naar evt VMs maar audio DACs en USB printers werken niet meer onder 7. Zo bizar dom!
Reageer
0pasarica
@slelieveld22 februari 2022 23:04
"If it ain't broke, why fix it?"
Reageer
0vali
@slelieveld23 februari 2022 13:33
Heb ik ook gehad. Ik heb voor een mooie prijs een synology tweedehands gekocht en alles eerst getest. Kost misschien iets, maar geeft je wel een prettiger gevoel voordat je de update maakt.
Reageer
+1peter4209
19 februari 2022 19:26
Ik draai 'out of the box' op DSM 7, het werkt goed en stabiel. Toch zijn er een paar dingen die in DSM 6 net even makkelijker waren. Zoals Cloud Station vs Synology Drive. Niet alle functies die Cloudstation bood, zijn opgenomen in Synology Drive. Hierdoor verlang ik soms nog wel is terug naar DSM 6...
Reageer
+1xFeverr
@peter420919 februari 2022 22:22
Ik ken Cloud Station niet maar maak wel veelvuldig gebruik van Drive. Sinds DSM 6 al. En ik vind het een geweldig pakket. Ik kwam van OneDrive en was zeer tevreden over de functionaliteit van Drive.

Daarom ben ik benieuwd: wat deed cloud station dan beter?

Voor mij was het de 'bestanden op aanvraag'-functie van OneDrive die ik enorm miste maar nu gewoon al een tijdje in Drive zit. Dit soort dingen zijn volgens mij niet te vinden in cloud station?
Reageer
+1peter4209
@xFeverr20 februari 2022 11:02
Ik mis vooral de optie om mappen of bestanden op mijn telefoon te synchroniseren. Drive kan ook zoiets, maar het bestand is dan niet toegankelijk voor 3de apps.

Met Cloud-Station kon ik op deze manier eenvoudig mijn KeePass database synchroniseren over mijn apparaten.
Reageer
+1darkness_nightf
19 februari 2022 12:45
Op het officiele forum word bijna niet over deze update gesproken. Er is een persoon die hem '"per ongeluk" via auto-update heeft gekregen.

Volgens een ander forum is de update terug getrokken

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 19 februari 2022 13:10]

Reageer
+1henkgmail
21 februari 2022 17:04
Bij mariushosting verscheen volgend bericht:

https://mariushosting.com/synology-dsm-7-1-42550-beta/

UPDATE 21.02.2022
Synology has issued an apology to users who have downloaded their DSM 7.1 Beta automatically.

Synology Apology DSM 7.1-42550 Beta

The best thing you can do right now to prevent an automatic OS update from being installed on your device is to turn off automatic updates.
Reageer
0mark184
@henkgmail22 februari 2022 13:06
Het downloaden is begonnen, ga allen uw gang
Reageer
0Mouse5312
19 februari 2022 10:48
Ik krijg de beta voor de DS918+ niet eens gedownload. Dan zie je een error pagina.
Heeft iemand een alternatieve link?
Reageer
0Senaxx
@Mouse531219 februari 2022 11:13
Zelfde hier... later nog maar een keer proberen.
Reageer
0Ché Mig
@Mouse531219 februari 2022 21:32
De download site is ook nog in beta natuurlijk
Reageer
0mark184
@Mouse531222 februari 2022 13:05
Het downloaden is begonnen, ga allen uw gang!
Reageer
0Ché Mig
@Mouse531223 februari 2022 16:34
Heb vandaag (de 23e) de beta voor mijn DS214+ kunnen downloaden via de link in bovenstaand artikel.

De zojuist gedownloade versie is nog steeds Synology DSM 7.1 build 42550, dus ik neem aan de spelende security issue hiermee niet is gefixt btw.
Reageer
0Stapper55
23 februari 2022 18:14
Moah DSM 7 draait perfect op die 920+ van me.. Ok synology photo's is nog niet af, maar wel een slimme stap... Gezichtsherkenning.. ik vind hem top.
Verder is dsm een stuk veiliger dan 6 ivb met de rechten.

Sommige dingen werken idd niet meer, maar dat komt omdat die third party ontwikkelaars hun zaken niet voor elkaar hadden. ( rechten op de root).

Verder is die veel sneller, overzichtelijker, en veel veiliger.
Reageer
0walder
2 maart 2022 14:26
Aangezien de DS412+ net als de DS713+ of RS814+ de cedarview D2700 atom processor heeft en dus DSM 7.1 nog kan draaien. Hier wat info over hoe dit te doen.

!! ALLEEN DS412+ !! BACKUP MAKEN !! EIGEN RISICO !!

In Configuratiescherm > Terminal moet SSH aan staan.
Gebruik putty of PowerShell voor SSH toegang. "" niet plakken ;)

1) login met een admin account vervolgens typ "sudo -i" en voer nogmaals het admin wachtwoord in.

"vi /etc.defaults/VERSION"
"vi /etc/VERSION"
Plak deze tekst in beide bestanden (d toets om regels te wissen en rechts klikken om te plakken):
"majorversion="6"
minorversion="2"
productversion="6.2.3"
buildphase="GM"
buildnumber="25426"
smallfixnumber="0"
builddate="2020/07/01"
buildtime="06:24:39"" laatste " symbool dus ook verwijderen ;)

Stap 2:
Pas in de volgende bestanden de waarden tussen "" aan zoals hieronder aangegeven.
"vi /etc.defaults/synoinfo.conf"
"vi /etc/synoinfo.conf"

LET OP "" in dit blokje behouden
unique="synology_cedarview_rs814+"
esataportcfg="0x40"
internalportcfg="0xf"
usbportcfg="0x70000"
* gebruik de i toets om de edit modus in vi te activeren. Na aanpassen druk ESC dan :wq (ENTER)

Typ nu: reboot (alleen eerste keer)

Via het IP adres van je nas (web) of met Synology Assistent maak je verbinding en kies je voor Migreren.
Download het nieuwe DSM 7 pat bestand voor RS814+ en gebruik deze.
* Handmatige installatiebestand kiezen in de web client.

Indien je een foutmelding krijgt log dan in met TELNET (geen ssh) met root en wachtwoord: 101-0101
Pas dan opnieuw de bestanden aan in Stap 2 (niet VERSION dus en GEEN reboot nu)

Upload dan opnieuw het pat bestand en hopelijk lukt het nu wel.

Mocht het nog niet lukken probeer dan in synoinfo.conf het volgende terug te zetten om DSM 6.2.4 er weer op te zetten:
unique="synology_cedarview_412+"
Je kunt dat ook VERSION weer aanpassen zoals in stap 1)

DSM 7.0: https://global.download.s...18/DSM_RS814%2B_42218.pat

DSM 7.1 bETA: https://global.download.s...on=7.1&build_number=42550

DSM 6.2.4: https://global.download.s...56/DSM_DS412%2B_25556.pat
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

