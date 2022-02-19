Astonsoft heeft versie 10.1.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 10.1.2 (Pro & Free) Better handling of recurring floating tasks

Choose whether to bring up the Insert Date & Time dialog window or to insert date&time in the last used format using a shortcut

More expected behavior of the Reminders window when it appears

Improved synchronization of appointments with Outlook for Microsoft 365

Improved conversion of emails into notes (right-click on an email message and choose Convert to->New Note)

Moving between table cells using the Tab key is now possible in Sticky notes

Added missing Assignee and Tags scopes to quick search in Tasks

Fixed an issue with inability to receive new messages for Yahoo and AT&T mail accounts

Fixed couple of specific issues related to Mail.ru and Zoho mail accounts

Performance and stability improvements