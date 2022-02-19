Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EssentialPIM 10.1.2

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 10.1.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 10.1.2 (Pro & Free)
  • Better handling of recurring floating tasks
  • Choose whether to bring up the Insert Date & Time dialog window or to insert date&time in the last used format using a shortcut
  • More expected behavior of the Reminders window when it appears
  • Improved synchronization of appointments with Outlook for Microsoft 365
  • Improved conversion of emails into notes (right-click on an email message and choose Convert to->New Note)
  • Moving between table cells using the Tab key is now possible in Sticky notes
  • Added missing Assignee and Tags scopes to quick search in Tasks
  • Fixed an issue with inability to receive new messages for Yahoo and AT&T mail accounts
  • Fixed couple of specific issues related to Mail.ru and Zoho mail accounts
  • Performance and stability improvements
Versienummer 10.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 26,80MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

0beerse
21 februari 2022 16:33
Nadat ik met Thunderbird al een aantal jaar mijn profiel directory kopiëer en zo naar nieuwe machines migreer heb ik onlangs weer eens een handmatige configuratie gedaan. Daarbij was ik aangenaam verrast dat bij het koppelen van mijn google mailbox ook met een paar extra klikken het google-adresboek en de google-agenda bij ThunderBird netjes koppelt. Daar hoeven de extenties dus niet meer voor te worden geconfigureerd.

Daaarmee zie ik ThunderBird als een grote concurent voor deze essential-pim, ook voor de pro/betaalde versie met koppelingen. ThunderBird doet het 'gratis'.

Of zijn er zaken in EssentialPim die ik ga missen nu ik bij ThunderBird blijf?

