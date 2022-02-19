Versie 7.0.5 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.4 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.5 (Windows) New Features Introduced new advanced custom client settings to disable recent sessions

Introduced new advanced custom client settings to disable favorites

Added button to security settings that removes all stored previous session profiles

Added config option to hide/show the "Install AnyDesk" tile

Added separate permissions for file and text transfer via clipboard to the frontend Fixed Bugs Fixed automatic proxy detection

Fixed default behavior of permission to transmit audio, that could sometimes be incorrectly disabled

Fixed bug that rarely corrupted parts of the AnyDesk configuration when updating

Fixed interaction of file transfer sessions and Previous Session profile

Fixed bug that prevented some features from being used in file transfer sessions

Fixed update of tcp tunnel dialog when adding or removing rules

Properly hide screen frame window when not in use

Fixed bug that prevented each identically named address book to be opened individually

Fixed permanently disabling the clipboard when the backend removes the clipboard permission

Fixed availability of session invitation feature based on feature switches for invitations and the availability of features connect/accept

Fixed availability of action to cancel an invitation

Fixed availability of actions un/favorite in address book

Fixed availability of action to remove a single contact only when multiple ones are selected

Fixed bug in handling session setting for option to follow remote window focus

Fixed adaptive image quality option (skipped applying settings for invalid bandwidth and re-enabled the feature again)

Fixed bug that caused tcp-tunnels to not work on backend side

Fixed permission restoration after remote restart, elevation and in case of backend crashes

Fixed save login information option was not working properly

Fixed rejecting incoming connections for outgoing-only CC

Fixed remote restart dialog for not elevated backend

Fixed always greyed-out remote restart action for old backends

Fixed wake on lan settings page

Fixed menu icons not rendering correctly

Fixed settings panel visuals during horizontal resize

Fixed opening address with spaces from toolbar during opened session

Fixed bug that caused visual glitches in toolbar, when switching to file transfer panel during sessions

Fixed missing DPI scaling for the messages box that appears when the accept window is closed with multiple sessions running

Fixed mouse cursor flickering when moving inside hovered items Other Changes Added missing network info popup for incoming-only client

Improved behavior of text edit when renaming address items

Improved visuals of check boxes and radio buttons in disabled state

Improved clarity of session invitation dialog to prevent misconception about being able to send it to any email address

Improved localization for actions on invitations

Improved Russian and Portuguese (Brazil) localization

Extended GPT with keys for more features switches, screen frame and alternate screen background

Disabled combo box to select profiles if there is only a single profile to select

Removed irrelevant settings sections for incoming only and outgoing only clients

Moved custom logo to the top right

Restored possibility to connect to relays on port 80 through http proxy AnyDesk 6.4.0 (macOS) New features MDM/Group Policies support (custom clients only) Fixed bugs addressed a latency issue with 120Hz ProMotion screens

automatic Anydesk new version check is fixed Important note We plan to discontinue macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) support soon. AnyDesk strongly recommends you to upgrade your system. AnyDesk 6.4.0 (Android) New Features Improved access to keyboards.

Minor improvements. Fixed Bugs Improved direct connections.

Fixed connection issues to iOS.

Fixed file transfer on Android 10.

Minor fixes. AnyDesk 5.6.2 (iOS) Fixed Bugs Minor bug fixes and improvements