Software-update: AnyDesk 7.0.5

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.5 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.4 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.5 (Windows)

New Features
  • Introduced new advanced custom client settings to disable recent sessions
  • Introduced new advanced custom client settings to disable favorites
  • Added button to security settings that removes all stored previous session profiles
  • Added config option to hide/show the "Install AnyDesk" tile
  • Added separate permissions for file and text transfer via clipboard to the frontend
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed automatic proxy detection
  • Fixed default behavior of permission to transmit audio, that could sometimes be incorrectly disabled
  • Fixed bug that rarely corrupted parts of the AnyDesk configuration when updating
  • Fixed interaction of file transfer sessions and Previous Session profile
  • Fixed bug that prevented some features from being used in file transfer sessions
  • Fixed update of tcp tunnel dialog when adding or removing rules
  • Properly hide screen frame window when not in use
  • Fixed bug that prevented each identically named address book to be opened individually
  • Fixed permanently disabling the clipboard when the backend removes the clipboard permission
  • Fixed availability of session invitation feature based on feature switches for invitations and the availability of features connect/accept
  • Fixed availability of action to cancel an invitation
  • Fixed availability of actions un/favorite in address book
  • Fixed availability of action to remove a single contact only when multiple ones are selected
  • Fixed bug in handling session setting for option to follow remote window focus
  • Fixed adaptive image quality option (skipped applying settings for invalid bandwidth and re-enabled the feature again)
  • Fixed bug that caused tcp-tunnels to not work on backend side
  • Fixed permission restoration after remote restart, elevation and in case of backend crashes
  • Fixed save login information option was not working properly
  • Fixed rejecting incoming connections for outgoing-only CC
  • Fixed remote restart dialog for not elevated backend
  • Fixed always greyed-out remote restart action for old backends
  • Fixed wake on lan settings page
  • Fixed menu icons not rendering correctly
  • Fixed settings panel visuals during horizontal resize
  • Fixed opening address with spaces from toolbar during opened session
  • Fixed bug that caused visual glitches in toolbar, when switching to file transfer panel during sessions
  • Fixed missing DPI scaling for the messages box that appears when the accept window is closed with multiple sessions running
  • Fixed mouse cursor flickering when moving inside hovered items
Other Changes
  • Added missing network info popup for incoming-only client
  • Improved behavior of text edit when renaming address items
  • Improved visuals of check boxes and radio buttons in disabled state
  • Improved clarity of session invitation dialog to prevent misconception about being able to send it to any email address
  • Improved localization for actions on invitations
  • Improved Russian and Portuguese (Brazil) localization
  • Extended GPT with keys for more features switches, screen frame and alternate screen background
  • Disabled combo box to select profiles if there is only a single profile to select
  • Removed irrelevant settings sections for incoming only and outgoing only clients
  • Moved custom logo to the top right
  • Restored possibility to connect to relays on port 80 through http proxy

AnyDesk 6.4.0 (macOS)

New features
  • MDM/Group Policies support (custom clients only)
Fixed bugs
  • addressed a latency issue with 120Hz ProMotion screens
  • automatic Anydesk new version check is fixed
Important note
  • We plan to discontinue macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) support soon. AnyDesk strongly recommends you to upgrade your system.

AnyDesk 6.4.0 (Android)

New Features
  • Improved access to keyboards.
  • Minor improvements.
Fixed Bugs
  • Improved direct connections.
  • Fixed connection issues to iOS.
  • Fixed file transfer on Android 10.
  • Minor fixes.

AnyDesk 5.6.2 (iOS)

Fixed Bugs
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements
AnyDesk 7.0
Versienummer 7.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 19-02-2022 06:58
12 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

19-02-2022 • 06:58

12 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

29-04 AnyDesk 7.0.8 1
23-03 AnyDesk 7.0.7 1
01-03 AnyDesk 7.0.6 4
19-02 AnyDesk 7.0.5 12
20-11 AnyDesk 7.0.4 13
15-11 AnyDesk 7.0 11
09-11 AnyDesk 6.3.5 29
08-09 AnyDesk 6.3.3 2
06-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.2 5
05-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.1 29
Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+110+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1OMEGA_ReD
19 februari 2022 10:25
Was vroeger prijstechnisch best aantrekkelijk tegenover TeamViewer, maar sinds ze hun pakketen hebben gewijzigd zit zelfs MSI installatie alleen in de Enterprise variant, hierdoor worden de verschillen steeds kleiner. Voorheen zat de MSI installatie optie in het Professional pakket, wat ook nog eens beduidend goedkoper en uitgebreider was dan het nieuwe Performance pakket (€199 vs €238,80).

[Reactie gewijzigd door OMEGA_ReD op 19 februari 2022 11:18]

+1GeroldM
@OMEGA_ReD19 februari 2022 15:44
Prijstechnisch kan je wel gelijk in hebben. Maar qua gezeur om licenties, staat TeamViewer bovenaan. AnyDesk is ook mniet meteen van het padje af als twee vrschillende versies contact met elkaar opzoeken. Ook dat doet TeamViewer heel veel slechter dan AnyDesk.

AnyDesk is verre van ideaal. Maar zij doen nog altijd veel beter hun best dan de troep die TeamViewer je voorschoteld.

Maar goed, jij gaat mij niet overtuigen dat TeamViewer een beter pakket is en ik ga jou niet overtuigen van het omgekeerde. Mijn commentaar is meer bedoeld om iedereen die dit leest erop te wijzen dat het prijsverschil tusen AnyDesk niet het enige is waar men naar dient te kijken. Qua gebruiksgemak doet AnyDesk het een flink stuk beter.
+1OMEGA_ReD
@GeroldM20 februari 2022 20:46
Gezeur met licenties heb ik nog nooit gehad, maar dat is waarschijnlijk omdat ik een TeamViewer subscription licentie heb die altijd de nieuwste versie ondersteund. Het licentie model van vroeger wat per versie nummer werkte heb ik gelukkig nooit gehad, maar vraag me af of dit nog heel relevant is anno 2022, ik kom het in ieder geval nooit tegen.
+1wouteramf
@OMEGA_ReD20 februari 2022 21:19
Gelukkig nooit gehad?
Het is met factor 10 bijna duurder geworden als je het doorrekend.
Ze proberen je over te halen als je nog oude licentie hebt. Ik ben er toen gelukkig niet op in gegaan.
Ze zijn met prijzen helemaal los geslagen.
Ik heb ooit eens €2000-2500 betaald, ik denk ergens in 2010 (paar upgrades gehad)
Vanaf die datum gebruik ik teamviewer en zit nu ook aan nieuwste versie. Daarvoor nog een paar tussen versie gratis gehad. Nu willen ze stoppen met de regeling einde van het jaar. Dat is niet cool, echter ik heb wel erg veel geld bespaard als je naar nieuwe licentie model kijkt. (dus gelukkig....dat twijfel ik eigenlijk.. tenzij je van veel betalen houdt)

Als je mijn licentie nu voor 1 jaar zou willen kopen betaal je ruim €3000 per jaar.
Dat is echt absurd!
+1OMEGA_ReD
@wouteramf20 februari 2022 22:12
Ik zit ook nog op een legacy versie voor €400 per jaar. Geloof dat het naar €1500+ gaat als ik op het nieuwe model zou overstappen. Maar dat ga ik natuurlijk niet doen. Ze houden niet echt rekening met de zzp’ers in hun licentie model. Die willen ook graag MSI of InTune integraties. Gelukkig kan ik via een script en wat registry magie toch via InTune TeamViewer uitrollen.

Ik heb even terug AnyDesk geprobeerd maar kon er niet aan wennen, ook waren sommige basale zaken zoals het adresboek en volledig unattended nog niet geregeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door OMEGA_ReD op 20 februari 2022 22:16]

+1mrsardonian
@OMEGA_ReD20 februari 2022 20:19
Bedankt voor deze reactie. Heb al enkele jaren het professional pakket bij hen maar had nog niet opgemerkt dat het aanbod aangepast was. Heb alvast een ticket aangemaakt bij Anydesk wat er gaat gebeuren met bestaande abonnementen, zonder MSI wordt het voor mij een nutteloze tool.
+1RuuddieBoy
20 februari 2022 07:35
Hoe wordt thuisgebruik en commercieel gebruik bepaald bij AnyDesk? Ik wil vanaf mijn werk laptop mijn thuis PC overnemen of vice versa, zodat ik niet steeds van scherminput hoef te wisselen als ik even iets privé moet regelen tijdens mijn werk. Als ik dat lang genoeg doe bij TeamViewer, gaat TeamViewer zeuren dat ik het commercieel gebruik. Zo ben ik (jaren geleden) al voor een maand of een paar maanden gebanned geweest. En dan na een tijdje werd het weer vrijgegeven.

Ik gebruik nu VNC, maar dat voelt traag aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RuuddieBoy op 20 februari 2022 07:36]

+1GeroldM
@RuuddieBoy20 februari 2022 21:56
Nu neem ik geregeld dezelfde PC's over via AnyDesk (via Linux, waar enkel een oudere pre-7.x client voorhanden is). Dat is een groepje van zo'n 3 of 4 PC's. Telkens 1 tegelijkertijd. Tot op heden doet AnyDesk daar niet moeilijk over.

Misschien moet ik er ook bijvermelden dat ik AnyDesk vooral gebruik om om de tunnel functionaliteit. Gebruik hun tunnel om contact te leggen met een stepstone server en werk dan vanaf de stepstone server verder.

Door dit zo aan te pakken, zijn (en blijven) de netwerk pakketjes tussen mijn systeem thuis en de stepstone server goed ingekapseld in pakketjes (met een standaard omvang) dan wanneer ik rechtstreeks via AnyDesk computers beheer.

Daarnaast hou ik ook niet onnodig de verbinding tussen mijn thuis computer en de eindbestemming open. Geloof dat AnyDesk er meteen de verbinding verbreekt wanneer het scherm van de eindbestemming op zwart gaat (na inactiviteit). Of je thuis computer, wat als eerste voorkomt. Ben er zeker van dat met eerdere versies van AnyDesk het mogelijk was om de verbinding tussen 2 computers via hun service oneindig open blijven staan. Dan moeten er wel vlug heel veel servers worden bijgeschakeld en dat soort ongein is verre van gratis.

Voor diegenen die van de gratis versie van AnyDesk gebruik maakten een leuke bijkomstigheid. Voor AnyDesk een dure kostenpost waar amper tot niks aan word verdiend. Dus als je van de kosteloze AnyDesk versie gebruik maakt, verwacht dan dat verbindingen afgebroken worden bij de minste vorm van inactiviteit. Kan ik alleen maar begrip voor opbrengen, want dat is niets meer dan logisch.

Toen ik vroeger VNC gebruikte in een LAN, vond ik al dat het soms traag aanvoelde. Dat zal alleen maar verslechteren wanneer er ook nog eens een internet tussen zit. Destijds gebruikte ik wel de gratis versie van VNC (TigerVNC, als ik het me goed herinner). Er zijn echter ook betaalde versies van VNC beschikbaar, zoals: UltraVNC, RealVNC en nog wat anderen. Geloof dat deze beter geoptimalizeerd zijn voor gebruik via het internet.

Misschien dat het verstandiger voor je is, als je toch al een VNC omgeving hebt opgezet, om betaalde versies van VNC te overwegen. Begin je vanaf niets en is het aantal computers wat van plan bent om over te nemen laag, dan is de AnyDesk free client nog altijd van harte aanbevolen. Alhoewel de gebruikersinterface niet bepaald de Windows standaarden aanhoud, stelt installatie weinig voor. Het is lekker simpel en vooral snel.

Wil je met bedrijfscomputers aan de slag, dan zal het je sieren om te betalen voor AnyDesk. Maar ik heb het idee dat daar (nog) niet zo streng op word gecontroleerd.

Heb zelfs hier in Paraguay weinig problemen gehad met AnyDesk (te connecteren met andere computers in Paraguay).

Je kan ook heel avontuurlijk aan de slag: Dan zou ik software als Apache Guacamole (Linux-only) en/of MeshCentral overwegen. Je hebt dan veel meer controle, maar ook de ellende van het administreren en onderhoud, waar je dan zelf voor verantwoordelijk bent.

Apache Guacamole, daar heb ik ondertussen ervaring mee en dat is op zich bst wel leuke open source software. Maar alleen voor Linux beschikbaar en dat is niet voor iedereen weggelegd. MeshCentral doet zo'n beetje hetzelfde, maar daarvoor zijn ook Windows binaries beschikbaar.

Remotely is een ander pakket wat ook lijkt op Guacamole, volgens mij ook Linux-only. Ben te lam om het na te zoeken. Er hangt hier een zware donderstorm boven het hoofd en de humiditeit is verschrikkelijk op het moment....lijkt wel een zwembad hier, zelfs als je niet in je zwembad zit.


**Edit - zelf opgemerkte diepvautuh aangepast

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 20 februari 2022 22:00]

0RuuddieBoy
@GeroldM21 februari 2022 06:57
Bedankt voor je uitgebreide reactie!
+1Atheistus
19 februari 2022 17:59
Het blijven plakken van de shift en control toetsen is nog steeds niet opgelost. Ook werkt de automatische update niet.

Het was ooit goed, maar de laatste tijd vind ik het hard achteruit gaan. Er wordt nauwelijks getest en de updates zijn alleen maar fixes die ronduit slordig zijn. Zoals bijvoorbeeld dat je geen VPN regels meer kon toevoegen.
Hopelijk gaan ze iets meer geld steken in ontwikkelaars die wél serieus zijn.
+1JosSchaars
20 februari 2022 12:05
Ik bevroed voornamelijk het aantal PC’s dat in een bepaald tijdbestek wordt overgenomen. Enkel dezelfde PC overnemen zal geen probleem zijn zonder licentie.
0Jogai
21 februari 2022 08:38
Jammer dat er nog geen releases voor linux zijn van de nieuwe 7.x versie. Versie 6 werkt nog wel, maar heeft een gtk2 dependency. Rustdesk is voor mezelf een prima alternatief, maar ik heb bij best wat vrienden/familie anydesk op hun windows systemen gezet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

