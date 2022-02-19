Versie 7.0.5 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.4 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 7.0.5 (Windows)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Introduced new advanced custom client settings to disable recent sessions
- Introduced new advanced custom client settings to disable favorites
- Added button to security settings that removes all stored previous session profiles
- Added config option to hide/show the "Install AnyDesk" tile
- Added separate permissions for file and text transfer via clipboard to the frontend
Other Changes
- Fixed automatic proxy detection
- Fixed default behavior of permission to transmit audio, that could sometimes be incorrectly disabled
- Fixed bug that rarely corrupted parts of the AnyDesk configuration when updating
- Fixed interaction of file transfer sessions and Previous Session profile
- Fixed bug that prevented some features from being used in file transfer sessions
- Fixed update of tcp tunnel dialog when adding or removing rules
- Properly hide screen frame window when not in use
- Fixed bug that prevented each identically named address book to be opened individually
- Fixed permanently disabling the clipboard when the backend removes the clipboard permission
- Fixed availability of session invitation feature based on feature switches for invitations and the availability of features connect/accept
- Fixed availability of action to cancel an invitation
- Fixed availability of actions un/favorite in address book
- Fixed availability of action to remove a single contact only when multiple ones are selected
- Fixed bug in handling session setting for option to follow remote window focus
- Fixed adaptive image quality option (skipped applying settings for invalid bandwidth and re-enabled the feature again)
- Fixed bug that caused tcp-tunnels to not work on backend side
- Fixed permission restoration after remote restart, elevation and in case of backend crashes
- Fixed save login information option was not working properly
- Fixed rejecting incoming connections for outgoing-only CC
- Fixed remote restart dialog for not elevated backend
- Fixed always greyed-out remote restart action for old backends
- Fixed wake on lan settings page
- Fixed menu icons not rendering correctly
- Fixed settings panel visuals during horizontal resize
- Fixed opening address with spaces from toolbar during opened session
- Fixed bug that caused visual glitches in toolbar, when switching to file transfer panel during sessions
- Fixed missing DPI scaling for the messages box that appears when the accept window is closed with multiple sessions running
- Fixed mouse cursor flickering when moving inside hovered items
- Added missing network info popup for incoming-only client
- Improved behavior of text edit when renaming address items
- Improved visuals of check boxes and radio buttons in disabled state
- Improved clarity of session invitation dialog to prevent misconception about being able to send it to any email address
- Improved localization for actions on invitations
- Improved Russian and Portuguese (Brazil) localization
- Extended GPT with keys for more features switches, screen frame and alternate screen background
- Disabled combo box to select profiles if there is only a single profile to select
- Removed irrelevant settings sections for incoming only and outgoing only clients
- Moved custom logo to the top right
- Restored possibility to connect to relays on port 80 through http proxy
AnyDesk 6.4.0 (macOS)New features
Fixed bugs
- MDM/Group Policies support (custom clients only)
Important note
- addressed a latency issue with 120Hz ProMotion screens
- automatic Anydesk new version check is fixed
- We plan to discontinue macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) support soon. AnyDesk strongly recommends you to upgrade your system.
AnyDesk 6.4.0 (Android)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Improved access to keyboards.
- Minor improvements.
- Improved direct connections.
- Fixed connection issues to iOS.
- Fixed file transfer on Android 10.
- Minor fixes.
AnyDesk 5.6.2 (iOS)Fixed Bugs
- Minor bug fixes and improvements