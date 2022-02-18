Versie 22.90 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 22.90? Now you can quickly switch between up to four sets of toolbar buttons with just a single click, key combination, or notch of the mouse wheel.

Now the toolbar can fully replicate and replace the main menu bar.

Now you can add custom buttons to the toolbar that display a text of your choosing instead of an icon.

File Explorer on Windows 10 and later cannot change the case of file names on FAT32 drives (usually USB drives and flash cards). XYplorer can.

Compiled to the music of Fatoumata Diawara. Further details of this release...