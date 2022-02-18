Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XYplorer 22.90

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 22.90 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 22.90?
  • Now you can quickly switch between up to four sets of toolbar buttons with just a single click, key combination, or notch of the mouse wheel.
  • Now the toolbar can fully replicate and replace the main menu bar.
  • Now you can add custom buttons to the toolbar that display a text of your choosing instead of an icon.
  • File Explorer on Windows 10 and later cannot change the case of file names on FAT32 drives (usually USB drives and flash cards). XYplorer can.
  • Compiled to the music of Fatoumata Diawara.
Further details of this release...

Versienummer 22.90
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-02-2022 20:24
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

18-02-2022 • 20:24

9 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

20-05 XYplorer 23.10 17
21-03 XYplorer 23.00 14
18-02 XYplorer 22.90 9
04-02 XYplorer 22.80 0
12-01 XYplorer 22.70 3
09-12 XYplorer 22.60 0
24-11 XYplorer 22.50 10
28-10 XYplorer 22.40 1
30-09 XYplorer 22.30 0
31-08 XYplorer 22.20 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1905+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0xxsanne
18 februari 2022 20:47
De vijfde bullet is wel hilarisch .
Compiled to the music of Fatoumata Diawara.
+2Thundernerd
@1DMKIIN19 februari 2022 16:20
Het is voor het eerst dat ik bij een changelog van XYplorer kijk omdat ik het een interessant programma vind. Ik keek door de bullet points en ik zag daar ook de 5e, en moest toch wel een beetje grijnzen.

Het is toch grappig om zoiets te zien? Naar mijn idee wel, en ik zou dan ook verwachten dat er geen negatieve intent was van xxsanne met de comment
de vijde bullet is wel hilarisch .
+1bvdbos
@1DMKIIN19 februari 2022 08:48
Volgens mij goed dat het weekend is?

Bij elke update van XY-plorer moet ik (betalend gebruiker) weer glimlachen om de vermelding van de muziek. Hilarisch? Als je dit niet eerder gezien hebt (al je één keer per 8 jaar hier komt) wellicht wel...
+1robbinkg
@1DMKIIN19 februari 2022 12:41
Zo jij bent het weekend goed begonnen, met je rant over het vijfde bulletpoint om 04:41 :+
01DMKIIN

@keejoz19 februari 2022 18:28
Wat voor persoon ben je als je dagdagelijks 3 verschillende file managers gebruikt?
Een efficiënte, meen ik? ;)
Zonder dollen, na jarenlang blijkt dit nog steeds de meest effectieve keuze voor mezelf. En clichégewijs ... élke heeft z'n voor- en nadelen ... een beetje in de trend van waarom gebruiken sommige mensen 5+ browsers?

Naast de professionele inzet, zijn file managers al 20+ jaar een beetje een passie, dewelke ik binnen deze verwachting behoorlijk dicht kom op te volgen.

Wat ik bijvoorbeeld binnen XYplorer merk is dat sommige, op het eerste zicht (klik bij elke main-release op Further details of this release) ...eerder fait-divers lijkende settings binnen een cumulatie in de praktijk een énorme voorsprong (en rendement vanuit pro-visie) opleveren. Binnen dit geheel van -kleinogende, doch oh zo grote extra's in de praktijk- lijken TC en DOpus eerder vastgeroest.

Al zal je -binnen m'n postings van deze 3 FM-ers- ook kunnen lezen dat ik ze alledrie een warm hart toedraag . Daarom dus 3 :)
Wat voor persoon ben je als je
Type (eind-)gebruiker zou nét iets zijdezachter aanvoelen in deze momenteel eerder winderige klimatologische omstandigheden binnen de Benelux? ;)

Ps: licentienummertrots laat ik even links wapperen; indien ok? ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 19 februari 2022 18:52]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True