Software-update: Opera 84.0.4316.14

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 84 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 84, die op Chromium 98 is gebaseerd, is onder meer bescherming toegevoegd voor het knippen en plakken van gevoelige informatie.

Opera 84

Today we’re releasing Opera 84. Among the tweaks and fixes, we’ve included a new security feature. Scroll down to read all about it.

Paste protection

Opera 84 has just made browsing and online payments even safer with our new Paste Protection feature. Whenever you copy-paste any sensitive data, like a credit card number or crypto wallet identifier, you run the risk of it being hijacked and modified by some bad actors who want your money to land in their accounts instead.

Paste Protection protects you from this. When you copy sensitive data in Opera Browser, the data is monitored for changes for some time or until you paste the data. If the data is changed by an external application, a warning is displayed.

Chromium version is 98.0.4758.82 and here is the full Opera 84 changelog.

Versienummer 84.0.4316.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-02-2022 • 07:45

19-02-2022 • 07:45

Bron: Opera

Opera

Reacties (3)

+1RaJitsu
19 februari 2022 10:02
Ik gebruik in principe Vivaldi, maar ik merk dat op oudere hardware, Opera toch de browser is die beter met systeembronnen om lijkt te gaan. Opstarten gaat sneller, en ook zaken als het managen van videogeheugen lijkt efficiënter te werken om de een of andere reden.

Ik weet niet hoeveel technische mensen van Opera nog overgebleven zijn uit het Presto-tijdperk, maar een van de voordelen was dat het een lichtvoetig-aanvoelende browser was. Dat gevoel zit er op een bepaalde manier nog steeds in (zij het niet op dezelfde manier en op hetzelfde niveau), en veel minder in Vivaldi.

Ook Otter Browser komt net als Vivaldi van een van de oprichters van Opera, maar dat project wil niet echt vlotten, zo lijkt het.
+1TheVivaldi

@RaJitsu19 februari 2022 10:52
Er zitten volgens mij wel een paar ex-Presto-mensen bij Vivaldi, maar het probleem is dat ze niet veel kunnen doen zolang ze Chromium als basis gebruiken. En ja, Opera gebruikt dat nu ook, maar die hebben niet de hele vormgeving herschreven en vol met functies, zoals Vivaldi.

Otter is inderdaad, jammer genoeg, niet echt superactief. Er zijn wel bijna dagelijks commits, maar er verandert weinig en het vlot ook niet.
0JaDatIsPeter
21 februari 2022 09:51
Ik start Opera met een snelkoppeling, zodat hij in prive mode start met vpn (proxy) actief.
Ideaal om anoniemer te surfen. Misschien minder anoniem dan Tor, maar wel veel sneller.



