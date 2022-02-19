Opera heeft versie 84 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 84, die op Chromium 98 is gebaseerd, is onder meer bescherming toegevoegd voor het knippen en plakken van gevoelige informatie.

Today we’re releasing Opera 84. Among the tweaks and fixes, we’ve included a new security feature. Scroll down to read all about it.

Opera 84 has just made browsing and online payments even safer with our new Paste Protection feature. Whenever you copy-paste any sensitive data, like a credit card number or crypto wallet identifier, you run the risk of it being hijacked and modified by some bad actors who want your money to land in their accounts instead.

Paste Protection protects you from this. When you copy sensitive data in Opera Browser, the data is monitored for changes for some time or until you paste the data. If the data is changed by an external application, a warning is displayed.

Chromium version is 98.0.4758.82 and here is the full Opera 84 changelog.