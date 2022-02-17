NVCleanstall is een programma waarmee een aangepaste installatie van Nvidia-videokaartdrivers kan worden gemaakt. Zo kunnen componenten worden verwijderd die je niet nodig hebt of niet wilt hebben, maar die niet in het standaard installatiebestand uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. Het programma kan werken met een driver die reeds geïnstalleerd is, een installatiebestand dat al gedownload is, of het kan een driver naar keuze ophalen van de Nvidia-website. Daarna wordt de driver uitgepakt en worden de gewenste aanpassingen doorgevoerd. Het resultaat is een ongecomprimeerde map met bestanden die welliswaar groter is, maar veel minder installeert. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.13.0: Fetching the driver versions on the first page is now much faster and consumes less bandwidth

Downloads are now split into smaller chunks, so they can be cached and downloaded at higher speed

Added support for NVIDIA Studio drivers

Choices made on the Tweaks page will be saved and can be restored with one click on subsequent runs

On recent drivers, which include the NVIDIA control panel app, don't show the "Install DCH control panel" option

Updated some driver package descriptions

If the "DLSS Indicator" is enabled on the running system, pre-check the "Enable DLSS Indicator" checkbox on the Tweaks page

The DLSS Indicator can now be turned off by unchecking the checkbox on the Tweaks page Changes in version 1.12.0: Fixed error "Input string is not in a correct format" on some non-English language systems Changes in version 1.11.0: Added support for Windows 11

NVIDIA no longer releases non-DCH drivers. NVCleanstall will now recommend an upgrade from non-DCH to DCH when a driver older than 496.13 is installed

On the final screen you may now pick multiple tasks from "Install", "Show in Folder" and "Build Package"

Added a Tweaks option to show DLSS status and version overlay in-game

Added notice to "Disable NVIDIA Container" option that clarifies that enabling it will break the NVIDIA Control Panel

Fixed issues with some third party driver packages due to case-sensitivity issue

Improved SFX creation flow to avoid race conditions

Fixed NVCleanstall window redraw hung for a few seconds after driver installation

To fix a compatibility issue with winget, NVCleanstall will now wait for the installer to complete before terminating Changes in version 1.10.0: Fixed ShadowPlay not working due to missing reference to NvModuleTracker

Added optional driver signing mode that's compatible with EasyAntiCheat

Once driver signature rebuild is complete, throw away the generated private key for additional security

Added button to create self-contained .exe installer with the slimmed driver package

Added option to disable NVContainer, which reduces the number of processes even further, but breaks GFE and the NVIDIA Control Panel

Added options to set Message-Signaled-Interrupt CPU selection and priority

Ensure MSI only gets activated on devices with "nvlddmkm" driver

Added option to disable HDCP

When installation of the Control Panel App is requested, while running in Windows Safe Mode, show a warning, explaining that UWP Apps can't be installed in Safe Mode

When installation of GFE is requested, while running in Windows Safe Mode, show a warning, explaining that it can't be installed in Safe Mode

Added input fields to provide hooks to run programs before and after installation