Software-update: NVCleanstall 1.13.0

NVCleanstall logo (79 pix)NVCleanstall is een programma waarmee een aangepaste installatie van Nvidia-videokaartdrivers kan worden gemaakt. Zo kunnen componenten worden verwijderd die je niet nodig hebt of niet wilt hebben, maar die niet in het standaard installatiebestand uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. Het programma kan werken met een driver die reeds geïnstalleerd is, een installatiebestand dat al gedownload is, of het kan een driver naar keuze ophalen van de Nvidia-website. Daarna wordt de driver uitgepakt en worden de gewenste aanpassingen doorgevoerd. Het resultaat is een ongecomprimeerde map met bestanden die welliswaar groter is, maar veel minder installeert. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.13.0:
  • Fetching the driver versions on the first page is now much faster and consumes less bandwidth
  • Downloads are now split into smaller chunks, so they can be cached and downloaded at higher speed
  • Added support for NVIDIA Studio drivers
  • Choices made on the Tweaks page will be saved and can be restored with one click on subsequent runs
  • On recent drivers, which include the NVIDIA control panel app, don't show the "Install DCH control panel" option
  • Updated some driver package descriptions
  • If the "DLSS Indicator" is enabled on the running system, pre-check the "Enable DLSS Indicator" checkbox on the Tweaks page
  • The DLSS Indicator can now be turned off by unchecking the checkbox on the Tweaks page
Changes in version 1.12.0:
  • Fixed error "Input string is not in a correct format" on some non-English language systems
Changes in version 1.11.0:
  • Added support for Windows 11
  • NVIDIA no longer releases non-DCH drivers. NVCleanstall will now recommend an upgrade from non-DCH to DCH when a driver older than 496.13 is installed
  • On the final screen you may now pick multiple tasks from "Install", "Show in Folder" and "Build Package"
  • Added a Tweaks option to show DLSS status and version overlay in-game
  • Added notice to "Disable NVIDIA Container" option that clarifies that enabling it will break the NVIDIA Control Panel
  • Fixed issues with some third party driver packages due to case-sensitivity issue
  • Improved SFX creation flow to avoid race conditions
  • Fixed NVCleanstall window redraw hung for a few seconds after driver installation
  • To fix a compatibility issue with winget, NVCleanstall will now wait for the installer to complete before terminating
Changes in version 1.10.0:
  • Fixed ShadowPlay not working due to missing reference to NvModuleTracker
  • Added optional driver signing mode that's compatible with EasyAntiCheat
  • Once driver signature rebuild is complete, throw away the generated private key for additional security
  • Added button to create self-contained .exe installer with the slimmed driver package
  • Added option to disable NVContainer, which reduces the number of processes even further, but breaks GFE and the NVIDIA Control Panel
  • Added options to set Message-Signaled-Interrupt CPU selection and priority
  • Ensure MSI only gets activated on devices with "nvlddmkm" driver
  • Added option to disable HDCP
  • When installation of the Control Panel App is requested, while running in Windows Safe Mode, show a warning, explaining that UWP Apps can't be installed in Safe Mode
  • When installation of GFE is requested, while running in Windows Safe Mode, show a warning, explaining that it can't be installed in Safe Mode
  • Added input fields to provide hooks to run programs before and after installation
Versienummer 1.13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechPowerUp
Download https://www.techpowerup.com/download/techpowerup-nvcleanstall/
Bestandsgrootte 3,44MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-02-2022 13:56
17-02-2022 • 13:56

Bron: TechPowerUp

Update-historie

NVCleanstall

Reacties (9)

+2CH4OS
17 februari 2022 14:37
Daarna wordt de driver uitgepakt en worden de gewenste aanpassingen doorgevoerd. Het resultaat is een ongecomprimeerde map met bestanden die welliswaar groter is, maar veel minder installeert.
Kleine toevoeging; wel even zelf nog even wat doen, hetzij installeren, hetzij een kopie maken, want de map waar de bestanden staan wordt na het sluiten van Nvcleanstall wel verwijderd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 17 februari 2022 14:39]

0edterbak
17 februari 2022 14:05
Ik heb geen ervaring met deze driver builds, maar is dit een beetje veilig?

Mijn 'spidersense' gaat kietelen als ik dit soort freeware zie. Vraag 1 die gelijk bij mij door het hoofd schiet, is dit oprecht het resultaat van een gefrustreerde gebruiker die het zat was al de meuk van nvidia te installeren, of is zit er (of komt er) een verdien model achter? spyware/adware of erger.

Iemand ervaringen / meningen hierover?

@ alle onderstaande mensen die reageren. Dank voor de reactie. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door edterbak op 17 februari 2022 14:35]

+2CH4OS
@edterbak17 februari 2022 14:34
Ik heb geen ervaring met deze driver builds, maar is dit een beetje veilig?
Deze tool doet niets anders dan de drivers downloaden bij nVidia en gooit daar joiw gekozen aanpassingen overheen. Het maakt dus geen aparte driver builds oid.
+1Help!!!!
@edterbak17 februari 2022 14:18
Bij mijn weten heeft TechPowerup op dit gebied een prima reputatie en zit er geen spy - of adware in. Het zeer bekende GPU- Z komt ook bij hen vandaan.

Dus denk dat je het zonder grote zorgen kunt gebruiken. :)
+1nopcode
@edterbak17 februari 2022 14:22
Ik heb deze zelf gebruikt en gebruik nu de open source alternatief TinyNvidiaUpdateChecker.

Wat deze tooltjes eigenlijk doen is zeer simpel en kan je zelf ook:
Download de driver setup van nvidia website, extract de setup file (met winrar of 7zip) en run dan enkel de display driver installer.

De drivers komen rechtstreeks van nvidia servers, het enige wat de tooltjes doen is ze strippen.


EDIT: Blijkbaar is TinyNvidiaUpdateChecker een beetje EOL/inactief.
Ik zal eens kijken naar EnvyUpdate, anders fork ik TinyNvidiaUpdateChecker wel want de source is iets van niets.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nopcode op 17 februari 2022 14:26]

+1jack_007
@edterbak17 februari 2022 14:30
Volgens mij is het meer van een gefrustreerde gebruiker.
Het tooltje is van de maker van GPU-Z (en nog een paar andere tools). Hij/zij is administrator (w1zzard) bij het TechPowerUp forum (www.techpowerup.com).
Ik gebruik deze tool al een tijdje en het geeft duidelijk meer controle over wat alles wordt geïnstalleerd bij een Nvidia driver update. Van spy- c.q. adware activiteiten van deze software heb ik nog geen meldingen gezien.
+1The Incantation
17 februari 2022 21:03
Ik moet zeggen dat ik NVSlimmer een stuk vriendelijker en 'slimmer' vind.
+1Marctraider
17 februari 2022 23:01
Gebruik altijd NVSlimmer. Msi en affinities doe ik allemaal via powershell post-install script.
0Help!!!!
17 februari 2022 14:16
. Dubbel

[Reactie gewijzigd door Help!!!! op 17 februari 2022 14:18]

