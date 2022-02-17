Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

The first stable release brings in minor fixes from FreeBSD and instant log file visibility for files without severity written which can happen for individual plugins. We have also gone ahead to restructure the interface code further to resolve dependencies between configured devices and interfaces automatically and the bundled development version is worth a try for everyone having issues with GIF/GRE not coming up after boot.