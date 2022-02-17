Cookies op Tweakers

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 22.1.1 released

The first stable release brings in minor fixes from FreeBSD and instant log file visibility for files without severity written which can happen for individual plugins. We have also gone ahead to restructure the interface code further to resolve dependencies between configured devices and interfaces automatically and the bundled development version is worth a try for everyone having issues with GIF/GRE not coming up after boot.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: changing interface gateway was ignored during route reconfiguration
  • system: allow to configure SSH setting PubkeyAcceptedAlgorithms (contributed by Manuel Faux)
  • system: add backward compatibility for reading logs without severity by default (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • system: fix typo causing PHP warning on IPv6 login (contributed by ppascher)
  • system: cron command drop down size was extending below screen
  • system: add a sysctl cache to improve tuneable overview load time
  • system: replace obsolete find_interface_network*() use in GUI
  • system: allow severity levels in PHP log messages and mark authentication success messages as notice
  • interfaces: fix default handling for VIP nobind option
  • interfaces: allow VIP nobind feature on CARP addresses
  • interfaces: stop mpd5 daemon before starting
  • interfaces: always show interface in GIF and GRE overview even on VIP use
  • interfaces: fix GIF and GRE VIP use loading order in IP alias cases
  • interfaces: remove device creation side effect from bridge, LAGG, GIF, GRE and VLAN GUI pages
  • interfaces: prevent DHCP from installing name servers when not allowed
  • interfaces: get_interface_list() must exclude OpenVPN
  • interfaces: replace obsolete find_interface_network*() use in GUI
  • firewall: remove ruleset optimization support which did not work since rule labels are mandatory for live log
  • firewall: exclude external alias for nesting
  • firewall: encode rules names in aliases (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • firewall: check state before selecting categories (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • firewall: synchronise "disabled" flag on linked firewall rule of port forward
  • firewall: local file corruption might prevent alias to be loaded
  • firewall: default pass all loopback without state tracking
  • dhcp: change prefix watcher to work without circular logging now that it is gone
  • dhcp: replace obsolete find_interface_network*() use in GUI
  • dhcp: fix implode() call (contributed by Clement Moulin)
  • ipsec: replace obsolete find_interface_network*() use in GUI
  • firmware: opnsense-version: support reading lock files operated by opnsense-update
  • firmware: patch version / date header in consistently for backend scripts
  • mvc: overload __isset() magic method
  • plugins: os-bind 1.21
  • plugins: os-ddclient 1.1
  • plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy 1.11
  • plugins: os-dyndns menu compatibility with os-ddclient
  • plugins: os-frr 1.27
  • plugins: os-mdns-repeater 1.1
  • plugins: os-rspamd 1.12
  • plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.11
  • src: pf: set_prio was not set after nvlist conversion
  • src: if_vtnet: Restore the ability to set promisc mode
  • src: hn: disable Hyper-V vSwitch RSC support
  • ports: curl 7.81.0
  • ports: expat 2.4.4
  • ports: lighttpd 1.4.64
  • ports: monit 5.30.0
  • ports: nss 3.75
  • ports: pcre / pcre2 enable JIT support
  • ports: phpseclib 2.0.36
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.5
  • ports: sudo 1.9.9

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

17-02-2022 • 05:21
18

17-02-2022 • 05:21

18

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

11-05 OPNsense 22.1.7 4
15-04 OPNsense 22.1.6 4
09-04 OPNsense 22.1.5 1
25-03 OPNsense 22.1.4 4
18-03 OPNsense 22.1.3 5
02-03 OPNsense 22.1.2 2
17-02 OPNsense 22.1.1 18
27-01 OPNsense 22.1 28
18-12 OPNsense 21.7.7 17
27-11 OPNsense 21.7.6 18
Meer historie

+2SkorpionNL
17 februari 2022 08:08
Er is inmiddels een nieuwere versie beschikbaar:

“ A hotfix release was issued as 22.1.1_1:

o interfaces: revert "prevent DHCP from installing name servers when not allowed"”

https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=26992.0
+1digibaro
17 februari 2022 08:38
Ik draai nu bij 1 jaar OPNSense, na overgestapt te zijn van een Cisco IOS (1941). Het bevalt mij prima vooral door meer doorvoersnelheid voor minder geld/stroom.

1 ding wel geconstateerd dat de 22.1 versie wel een paar % meer CPU gebruikt dan de voorgaande main release. Misschien dat de overstap van naar freeBSD daar iets mee van doen heeft.
+1Mich
@digibaro17 februari 2022 08:41
Ik heb deze (de i5 variant)

http://www.inctel.com.cn/product/detail/570.html

Via Ali. Toen nog zonder invoerrechten en zonder dat hij eruit is gepikt voor een schappelijk bedrag. Op Ali barst het van zulk soort pc'tjes.

Edit:
Ik zie dat ik op de verkeerde reactie heb gequote 😃

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mich op 17 februari 2022 10:31]

+1digibaro
@Mich17 februari 2022 08:46
Valt wel op dat die processoren van Intel in die doosjes wel oudere generaties zijn, 8ste generatie of eerder. Latere generaties zouden toch efficiënter kunnen zijn.
+1latka
@digibaro17 februari 2022 09:26
Wellicht onder load, maar als je alleen maar routeert en een paar firewall rules hebt dan is de load zo laag dat eigenlijk alleen de idle power van je cpu een rol speelt.
+1Mich
17 februari 2022 08:29
Ik gebruik het nu ongeveer een jaar op een nuc achtig pc'tje met 6 lan poorten. Heb iets meer dan alleen basiskennis over netwerken en routers maar het lukt prima om alles wat je wil op te zetten en in te stellen: VPN, ddns, unbound, wat firewall rules. Ik ben er blij mee want had hiervoor een router van asus met de Merlin firmware maar dat was toch wat meer geknutsel en minder stabiel.
+1supayoshi
@Mich17 februari 2022 08:34
Welke NUC gebruik je?
+1digibaro
@supayoshi17 februari 2022 08:41
In mijn geval 6 port Ali Express ding met i5 / SSD / 16G

https://nl.aliexpress.com...3BEUR%3Bsearch-mainSearch

[Reactie gewijzigd door digibaro op 17 februari 2022 08:41]

0IJsbeer
@supayoshi17 februari 2022 11:42
Ik gebruik deze: https://www.amazon.nl/-/en/dp/B089CSVKV8/
+1digibaro
@IJsbeer17 februari 2022 11:53
Mooi apparaat. Vanwege de celeron vraag ik mij wel af hoeveel je er door heen kan trekken qua snelheid. Voor Home Assistant lijkt mij dit een mooi doosje.
+1IJsbeer
@digibaro17 februari 2022 12:58
Ik heb een 150 Mbit synchroon lijntje en dat is geen enkel issue. Ik draai (nog) geen VPN, maar Intrusion Detection staat aan (met aardig wat opties aan). Unbound met flinke blocklists,
Ik merk 0,0 verschil met de Asus router die ervoor stond. Memory zit rond de 40% (van 8GB) en CPU schommelt tussen de 20 en 60.
+1Biodiv
@IJsbeer17 februari 2022 16:11
Interessant. Hebben dat soort apparaten met zoveel LAN-poorten meerdere NICs aan boord en kun je ze dus apart aansturen of zit er een switch in?
0IJsbeer
@Biodiv17 februari 2022 22:51
Ik heb geen idee hoe ik dat kan achterhalen. In OPNsense kan heb ik gewoon twee interfaces, wan en lan.
0Adm.Spock
@IJsbeer17 februari 2022 22:47
https://shop.opnsense.com...sktop-security-appliance/

De DEC740 – OPNsense® Desktop Security Appliance bied dan toch meer waar voor z'n geld, en is wat toekomst-vaster dankzij de 10Gbit netwerkpoorten, plus dat je direct de SPF+ module kan steken zonder extra adapterkastje.
+1lucask
17 februari 2022 09:25
Ik draai OPNsense nu al een paar jaar op een PC Engines APU2E4 (https://pcengines.ch/apu2e4.htm) en het werkt super! Stabiel en veel mogelijkheden.
+1Riesch
17 februari 2022 10:49
"plugins: os-dyndns menu compatibility with os-ddclient"
Voor sommige misschien een belangrijke, ddclient is tegenwoordig de standaard in OPNSense.
Enige nadeel was dat het aanbod van ddns servers extreem beperkt was, deze versie heeft nu een custom functie waarin je je eigen ddns server kan configureren.
0terradrone

19 februari 2022 14:23
En er is een tweede hotfix uitgebracht:


"A hotfix release was issued as 22.1.1_3:

o interfaces: revert "get_interface_list() must exclude OpenVPN"
o web proxy: fix a typo in extended logging parser (contributed by kulikov-a)"

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

