Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MKVToolnix 65.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 65 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: the options --default-track and --forced-track have been renamed to --default-track-flag and --forced-display-flag respectively for improved consistency with other option names & the wording used in the GUI. However, the old names will be supported and recognized indefinitely. What will remain unchanged is the property names for those flags in mkvmerge’s identification output. Existing third-party programs will continue working as they are.
  • mkvmerge: added a new option --track-enabled-flag to set or unset the “track enabled” track header flag.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: mkvmerge will now evaluate the flags field of the track header atom (tkhd) and set the track’s “enabled” flag accordingly. Implements #3272.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added support for the “track enabled” track header flag.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer, header editor: added several menu entries & keyboard shortcuts for toggling various track flags of the currently selected tracks, e.g. Ctrl+Alt+F, D (that’s Ctrl and Alt with F simultaneously followed by D without any other key pressed) for toggling the “default track” flag. Part of the implementation of #3253.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer, header editor: added menu entries & keyboard shortcuts for setting the language of the currently selected tracks to one from a configurable list of languages. The shortcuts used are Ctrl+Alt+A, 1 through Ctrl+Alt+A, 0 for the first ten entries of that list (that’s Ctrl and Alt with A simultaneously followed by a digit without any other key pressed). Part of the implementation of #3253.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: if the user enters commas in start or end timestamps they will automatically be changed to points as the decimal separator, allowing for easier copy & paste from other programs/sources. Implements #3273.
  • MKVToolNix: header editor: the selected track or attached file can now be moved up & down with the keyboard shortcuts Ctrl+Up & Ctrl+Down respectively. Part of the implementation of #3253.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: DVB subtitle tracks with a codec private data size of more than five bytes are accepted now, too. Fixes #3258.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 65.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Bestandsgrootte 23,53MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-02-2022 18:3214

06-02-2022 • 18:32

14 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
30-08 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
07-'21 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
06-'21 MKVToolnix 58.0.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+113+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Stangg
6 februari 2022 20:29
Geweldige tool, en ik gebruik het regelmatig.
Werkt overigens alleen goed om dingen aan de container toe te voegen (en dan ook met delays etc indien nodig). De tool doet dit door de gehele container opnieuw weg te schrijven.

Een nadeel: het is me nog niet gelukt om ondertitels uit de container te halen zodat ze weer editeerbaar worden (SRT's). Zelfs niet als ik ze er eerst in heb gedaan (als SRT).
Dus: eenmaal erin gestopt, daarna kun je ze alleen verwijderen.
+1epias
@Stangg6 februari 2022 20:33
Met de CLI tool 'mkvextract' kun je zoals de naam al zegt alles extracten, ook ondertitels.
+1Wildfire
@epias6 februari 2022 22:11
Daar zijn ook GUI's voor zoals gMKVExtractGUI. Zo haal ik altijd de subs eruit (PGS of SRT), met SubtitleEdit kan ik dan via OCR de PGS naar SRT omzetten en je kunt dan met SubtitleEdit allerlei correcties doen zoals spelling en nog veel meer. Daarna met MKVToolnix voeg ik alles weer samen.
+1HakanX
@Wildfire6 februari 2022 23:28
Soms heb je van die ondertitelingen welke compleet in hoofdletters zijn. Is daar een makkelijke correctie voor? Vind dat echt moeilijk leesbaar, dat dan namen met kleine letters beginnen vind ik minder erg.
+1Wildfire
@HakanX6 februari 2022 23:32
In Subtitle Edit kun je dat laten aanpassen. Voila, in één klap gecorrigeerd. :)
+1HakanX
@Wildfire7 februari 2022 00:53
Kijk das mooi, dan kan ik die los opslaan als srt en gewoon inladen zonder de hele mkv opnieuw weg te schrijven. Jammer dat de container niet zo makkelijk is te bewerken als een rar archief bv, zonder het compleet opnieuw weg te schrijven.
+1epias
@Wildfire6 februari 2022 23:40
Je kunt met Subtitle Edit ook direct de MKV openen. Nadeel is alleen dat je dan maar één ondertiteling tegelijk kunt selecteren.
0Jan VP
@epias6 februari 2022 23:42
Bij mij lukt dat enkel met series; films zijn te groot. Voordeel: opnieuw openen (voor andere talen) gaat bliksemsnel wegens caching.
+1soest009
@Stangg6 februari 2022 23:41
Om subtitles (SRT) te extracten gebruik ik subtitle edit, werkt prima en ook nog leuk als je losse subs heb die net ff uit sync zijn om die goed te zetten :)
Zie ook wel: https://nikse.dk/SubtitleEdit/
+1Stangg
@soest0097 februari 2022 08:25
Subtitle edit is een geweldige tool. Maar helaas alleen voor Windows te downloaden. Ik werk op Mac.

Ik heb wel andere tools uitgeprobeerd, zoals Jubler, maar die snap ik gewoon niet. Subtitle edit is the best.
+1soest009
@Stangg7 februari 2022 12:29
Je zou wellicht is kunnen kijken naar Aegisub, deze benaderd Subtitle edit redelijkerwijs.
+1Leo990
7 februari 2022 08:04
Weet iemand of het mogelijk is dts om te zetten naar bv flac zonder dat het hele bestand opnieuw geschreven wordt?
+1Stangg
@Leo9907 februari 2022 08:21
De MKVToolnix software is alleen om de container te schrijven/organiseren (beeldstream, geluidsstreams, subtitle streams, chaptermarkers).
De tool zet niets om in de formaten van die streams.
Als je dat wilt kun je bijvoorbeeld met handbrake uit de voeten. Die kan ook alleen de hele bron omzetten (i.e. beeld en geluid), maar als je alleen de geluidsomzetting wilt doen dan kun je dan de omgezette geluidsstream uit de nieuwe file halen en aan de oude toevoegen met MKVToolnix.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True