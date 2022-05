Versie 21.3.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.4: Data editor: Row fetch size now can be set to a small value (up to 1 row) Search in data grid with enabled numbers formatting now works properly Date/time editor calendar presentation now shows proper error messages Data loss on resultset scrolling confirmation was added Option to highlight selected cell value was added Value view panel now supports shortcuts to switch between data formats (configurable)

SQL editor: Bug with missing resultset tab focus was fixed Script selector panel now supports “All connections” mode

Data transfer: Export of columns of composite data types support was added Popup message boxes were replaced with task bar notifications

Navigator tree: database object comments render was added (configurable)

BLOB/binary editor: problem with changes saving in hex editor was fixed

Dashboard view: problem with memory leaks was resolved

Auto-close of idle connections option was added (configurable)

Driver editor: Maven artifacts settings save/load was fixed

Bug with empty editor tabs after restart was fixed

Redundant logging during connection context menu opening was fixed

New database drivers: Apache Calcite Avatica Apache Druid Apache Kylin

Clickhouse: New driver was added. Old driver was renamed to Legacy. LIMIT clause support was added for data read queries

Exasol: execution plan save/load was implemented

MySQL/MariaDB: permission editor was redesigned, grant option support was fixed

MariaDB: New driver (3.x) support was added Packages and sequences support was added

Oracle: Table constraints load performance was significantly increased (thanks to @skybber) PL/SQL syntax support was improved (packages and procedures parser was fixed) WITH clause parser was improved

PostgreSQL: Identifiers quoting was added for table DDL Database backup now supports “drop if exists” option Row replace method “ON CONFLICT DO UPDATE” support was fixed

Redshift: New view create was fixed Driver version was updated to 2.1

Generic driver now support sequences and synonyms edit/rename

Japanese localization was improved (thanks to @yoshinorin)

Several minor UI bugs were fixed