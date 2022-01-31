In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.19 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates: Updated LAV Filters to version 0.76-2-g642bf Changes/additions/improvements: Windows Vista is no longer supported.

Added hotkeys to adjust font scale of text based subtitles. Defaults are set to: Ctrl+Add/Substract

Added hotkeys to move subtitles vertically. Defaults are set to: Ctrl+Shift+Add/Substract

Added hotkeys to zoom in/out the player window in 32px increments. Unset by default.

Added BT.2020 support to the RGB color correction of subtitles. This is used if signaled by the subtitle script or video renderer.

Added advanced option to not open the recording panel automatically when opening a capture device.

The internal splitter now supports a few more audio and video formats.

Increased web interface video preview update frequency Fixes: Fixed issue with framestepping that could give lagging behavior with madvr.

Fixed subtitle issue where opaque border style could be draw even when both border and shadow were zero.

Fixed subtitle issue with handling of no-break space character.

Fixed issue with saving the playlist if it contained certain Unicode characters

A few other small fixes and internal optimizations