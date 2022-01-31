Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.19

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.19 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:

  • Updated LAV Filters to version 0.76-2-g642bf

Changes/additions/improvements:

  • Windows Vista is no longer supported.
  • Added hotkeys to adjust font scale of text based subtitles. Defaults are set to: Ctrl+Add/Substract
  • Added hotkeys to move subtitles vertically. Defaults are set to: Ctrl+Shift+Add/Substract
  • Added hotkeys to zoom in/out the player window in 32px increments. Unset by default.
  • Added BT.2020 support to the RGB color correction of subtitles. This is used if signaled by the subtitle script or video renderer.
  • Added advanced option to not open the recording panel automatically when opening a capture device.
  • The internal splitter now supports a few more audio and video formats.
  • Increased web interface video preview update frequency

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with framestepping that could give lagging behavior with madvr.
  • Fixed subtitle issue where opaque border style could be draw even when both border and shadow were zero.
  • Fixed subtitle issue with handling of no-break space character.
  • Fixed issue with saving the playlist if it contained certain Unicode characters
  • A few other small fixes and internal optimizations

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.19
Bestandsgrootte 17,19MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Doom9

+1dasiro
31 januari 2022 12:35
snel je subtitle-font vergroten is wel handig, in het geval er andere mensen meekijken die iets minder goed zien zodanig dat je niet je default font size moet gaan aanpassen in de settings :)
+1twiFight
31 januari 2022 15:01
Voor degenen die het "text based subtitles" gedeelte over het hoofd zien, dat is hier wel relevant.

De hotkeys werken dus wel bij bijvoorbeeld srt-bestanden, maar weer niet bij bijvoorbeeld idx/sub-bestanden en PGS subtitles.
+1Vr4nckuh
31 januari 2022 15:38
Nog altijd BY FAR mijn #1 player!
0Shaidar
31 januari 2022 11:35
Ik mis een player zoals IINA op macOS maar dan voor Windows.
0freekster
@Shaidar31 januari 2022 12:37
Ken het programma zelf niet maar zo op het eerste gezicht zou ik zeggen dat MPV er iets van weg heeft:
https://mpv.io/

Echter is dat wel een programma waarin je configuratie binnen config-bestandjes doet i.p.v. via de interface, je hebt volgens mij wel GUI's hiervoor maar goed.
0TheVivaldi
@freekster1 februari 2022 14:40
En die GUI's kunnen best geavanceerd zijn, zoals Haruna op Linux: https://flathub.org/apps/details/org.kde.haruna
Dus niks tekstbestandjes. ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

