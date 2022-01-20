eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 9.0 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels zijn er diverse bètareleases uitgekomen. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 9.0 tot nu toe te vinden:
9.0.599.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
9.0.549.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
- Fixes account oauth page reappearing issue (GMail, O365 and others)
- Fixes EML export issue
- Fixes occasional double painting issue in the message list
- Fixes a few shortcut issues
- Fixes for XMPP archive
- Fixes showing recurrent tasks in agenda
- More DPI related fixes
9.0.534.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
- Several more DPI and multimonitor fixes
- Fixed a potential crash when using Exchange public folders
- Fixed showing time for today's events in agenda
- Few other fixes
9.0.506.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
- Some additional changes of the dialog shown when closing the app with unsent messages in outbox
- Fixed Showing/hiding folders from Show/hide folders dialog
- Polished texts for some new options
- Fixed the new "Delete spam on exit" feature
- Several more DPI related fixes
New features
Fixes
- Support for server archive on Exchange
- Reworked behavior of the dialog shown when closing the app with unsent messages in outbox, including a new option "Send & Close"
- New options for account selection when composing a new email
- Option to change avatar size
- Option to always show read/unread dot on mouse hover in a message list
- Delete spam on exit option
- Added shortcut for Resend
- Ask directly for folder when creating a quick rule from the message context menu
- A few more variables for Mass Mail
- Added warning for monthly recurrence when the selected day is later than the 28th
- Multiple tags can be selected at once while Ctrl or Shift key is pressed
- Aliases are now shown in a submenu for the specific account when selecting From address
- Use random message-id client domain so user's machine name is not included in the message source
- Unread counts for inboxes folders
- Clear searched text after clicking the red X
9.0.231.0 eM Client 9 Beta
- A lot of DPI/multimonitor setup fixes
- Fixed missing Show more events for Mondays in calendar's month view
- Due date fixes for iCloud accounts
- A few compatibility fixes for Gmail server rules
- Fixes for future dates in the new task view
- Disabled recurrence in Yahoo tasks as it is not well supported on server side
- Fixed crash when accepting XMPP file transfer into folder which does not exist anymore
- Fixed tags sort in the list of folders
- Don't show delegated or public folder accounts in Inboxes folder
- Fixed several time zone issues
- Fixed a few issues and crashes in Theme editor
- Many other fixes
9.0.213.0 eM Client 9 Beta
- Optimizations for tag operations which may caused performance degradation in some cases
- Fixed a few Google Calendar issues
- Italian translation
- Few other fixes
9.0.141.0 eM Client 9 Beta
- Fixed layout for customized list preferences
- Fixed showing outgoing avatar in sent folders
- French, norwegian, dutch, russian localization updates
- Several bug and crash fixes
9.0.128.0 eM Client 9 Beta
- A few bug fixes
- Initial eM Client 9 Beta release