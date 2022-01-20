eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 9.0 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels zijn er diverse bètareleases uitgekomen. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 9.0 tot nu toe te vinden:

9.0.599.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2 Fixes account oauth page reappearing issue (GMail, O365 and others)

Fixes EML export issue

Fixes occasional double painting issue in the message list

Fixes a few shortcut issues

Fixes for XMPP archive

Fixes showing recurrent tasks in agenda

More DPI related fixes 9.0.549.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2 Several more DPI and multimonitor fixes

Fixed a potential crash when using Exchange public folders

Fixed showing time for today's events in agenda

Few other fixes 9.0.534.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2 Some additional changes of the dialog shown when closing the app with unsent messages in outbox

Fixed Showing/hiding folders from Show/hide folders dialog

Polished texts for some new options

Fixed the new "Delete spam on exit" feature

Several more DPI related fixes 9.0.506.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2

New features Support for server archive on Exchange

Reworked behavior of the dialog shown when closing the app with unsent messages in outbox, including a new option "Send & Close"

New options for account selection when composing a new email

Option to change avatar size

Option to always show read/unread dot on mouse hover in a message list

Delete spam on exit option

Added shortcut for Resend

Ask directly for folder when creating a quick rule from the message context menu

A few more variables for Mass Mail

Added warning for monthly recurrence when the selected day is later than the 28th

Multiple tags can be selected at once while Ctrl or Shift key is pressed

Aliases are now shown in a submenu for the specific account when selecting From address

Use random message-id client domain so user's machine name is not included in the message source

Unread counts for inboxes folders

Clear searched text after clicking the red X Fixes A lot of DPI/multimonitor setup fixes

Fixed missing Show more events for Mondays in calendar's month view

Due date fixes for iCloud accounts

A few compatibility fixes for Gmail server rules

Fixes for future dates in the new task view

Disabled recurrence in Yahoo tasks as it is not well supported on server side

Fixed crash when accepting XMPP file transfer into folder which does not exist anymore

Fixed tags sort in the list of folders

Don't show delegated or public folder accounts in Inboxes folder

Fixed several time zone issues

Fixed a few issues and crashes in Theme editor

Many other fixes 9.0.231.0 eM Client 9 Beta Optimizations for tag operations which may caused performance degradation in some cases

Fixed a few Google Calendar issues

Italian translation

Few other fixes 9.0.213.0 eM Client 9 Beta Fixed layout for customized list preferences

Fixed showing outgoing avatar in sent folders

French, norwegian, dutch, russian localization updates

Several bug and crash fixes 9.0.141.0 eM Client 9 Beta A few bug fixes 9.0.128.0 eM Client 9 Beta Initial eM Client 9 Beta release