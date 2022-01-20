Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: eM Client 9.0.599.0 bèta 2

eM Client logo (79 pix)eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 9.0 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels zijn er diverse bètareleases uitgekomen. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 9.0 tot nu toe te vinden:

9.0.599.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
  • Fixes account oauth page reappearing issue (GMail, O365 and others)
  • Fixes EML export issue
  • Fixes occasional double painting issue in the message list
  • Fixes a few shortcut issues
  • Fixes for XMPP archive
  • Fixes showing recurrent tasks in agenda
  • More DPI related fixes
9.0.549.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
  • Several more DPI and multimonitor fixes
  • Fixed a potential crash when using Exchange public folders
  • Fixed showing time for today's events in agenda
  • Few other fixes
9.0.534.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
  • Some additional changes of the dialog shown when closing the app with unsent messages in outbox
  • Fixed Showing/hiding folders from Show/hide folders dialog
  • Polished texts for some new options
  • Fixed the new "Delete spam on exit" feature
  • Several more DPI related fixes
9.0.506.0 eM Client 9 Beta 2
New features
  • Support for server archive on Exchange
  • Reworked behavior of the dialog shown when closing the app with unsent messages in outbox, including a new option "Send & Close"
  • New options for account selection when composing a new email
  • Option to change avatar size
  • Option to always show read/unread dot on mouse hover in a message list
  • Delete spam on exit option
  • Added shortcut for Resend
  • Ask directly for folder when creating a quick rule from the message context menu
  • A few more variables for Mass Mail
  • Added warning for monthly recurrence when the selected day is later than the 28th
  • Multiple tags can be selected at once while Ctrl or Shift key is pressed
  • Aliases are now shown in a submenu for the specific account when selecting From address
  • Use random message-id client domain so user's machine name is not included in the message source
  • Unread counts for inboxes folders
  • Clear searched text after clicking the red X
Fixes
  • A lot of DPI/multimonitor setup fixes
  • Fixed missing Show more events for Mondays in calendar's month view
  • Due date fixes for iCloud accounts
  • A few compatibility fixes for Gmail server rules
  • Fixes for future dates in the new task view
  • Disabled recurrence in Yahoo tasks as it is not well supported on server side
  • Fixed crash when accepting XMPP file transfer into folder which does not exist anymore
  • Fixed tags sort in the list of folders
  • Don't show delegated or public folder accounts in Inboxes folder
  • Fixed several time zone issues
  • Fixed a few issues and crashes in Theme editor
  • Many other fixes
9.0.231.0 eM Client 9 Beta
  • Optimizations for tag operations which may caused performance degradation in some cases
  • Fixed a few Google Calendar issues
  • Italian translation
  • Few other fixes
9.0.213.0 eM Client 9 Beta
  • Fixed layout for customized list preferences
  • Fixed showing outgoing avatar in sent folders
  • French, norwegian, dutch, russian localization updates
  • Several bug and crash fixes
9.0.141.0 eM Client 9 Beta
  • A few bug fixes
9.0.128.0 eM Client 9 Beta
  • Initial eM Client 9 Beta release

eM Client

Versienummer 9.0.599.0 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website eM Client
Download https://www.emclient.com/dist/v9.0.599/setup.msi
Bestandsgrootte 102,00MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-01-2022 06:14
18 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

20-01-2022 • 06:14

18 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: eM Client

eM Client

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (18)

+2AntBond
20 januari 2022 10:07
Fijne e-mailclient, jaren dankbaar gebruik gemaakt van de gratis variant. Echter kreeg ik laatst een e-mail met de beschuldiging dat ik het voor commerciële doeleinden gebruikt, terwijl dit niet het geval is. Het is mij een raadsel hoe ze tot zulke conclusies komen en op basis waarvan. Misschien omdat ik een eigen domeinnaam heb.

Dit heeft er voor mij voor gezorgd dat ik het niemand kan aanraden en geswitcht ben naar Thunderbird.

Overigens zie ik op fora hier meer mensen over klagen. Blijkbaar ben ik niet de enige.
+2BertS
@AntBond20 januari 2022 10:13
Heb ik nog geen last van, terwijl ik er twee accounts in gebruik met beide eigen domeinnamen.
Wat mij betreft niet te vergelijken met Thunderbird, dan vind ik eM Client echt een verademing om in te werken. Zelfs m'n schoonmoeder kan er mee overweg ;)
+1AntBond
@BertS20 januari 2022 11:19
Dat was bij mij ook jaren het geval, totdat ik onderstaande email kreeg.
Dear eM Client user,

I hope this email finds you well.

Our system recently flagged your Free license as it seems that you registered it to a commercial subject, which does not comply with the terms and conditions of the Free eM Client license.
The Free license is for home use only, so whether you use it for business, at work, in school or in any other organization, you will have to re-activate eM Client with a Pro license.

In the case of non-personal use, please use this link to buy an adequate number of PRO licenses.
And if you are convinced that you are not breaching our terms and conditions, please get in contact to avoid similar misunderstandings in the future.


With regards,

George Wilson        
----------------------------------------
Sales department
----------------------------------------
wilson@emclient.com
Wat je zegt, het is een fijne client die makkelijk te gebruiken is, maar het automatische analyseren van mijn mailbox is echt een no-go voor mij.
+1Janbraam
@AntBond20 januari 2022 17:04
Wat je zegt, het is een fijne client die makkelijk te gebruiken is, maar het automatische analyseren van mijn mailbox is echt een no-go voor mij.
Is dat automatisch analyseren van jouw mailbox een aanname (zelf bedacht, ingegeven door er over te praten met anderen) of heb je dit ook nagevraagd (zou ik zelf doen, vooral omdat de e-mail vanuit emclient.com niet concreet is)? De vraag is dan ook, hoe heeft emclient geconstateerd dat een Pro licentie beter aansluit bij jouw gebruik? Ik ben serieus benieuwd.

Edit: [ onterecht gebruikt :-(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Janbraam op 20 januari 2022 17:04]

+1AntBond
@Janbraam20 januari 2022 20:23
Dat was meer een aanname, inderdaad. Maar blijkbaar hebben ze dus een systeem dat analyses maakt op basis van bepaalde gegevens uit de client.

Ik heb even gekeken in hun Privacy Policy. Het lijkt erop dat ze toch alleen mijn e-mailadres gebruiken:
2. COLLECTING YOUR PERSONAL DATA

We collect information about you in the following ways:
Information You Give Us. This includes:
• the personal data you provide when you register to use our
Services, including your name and e-mail if you are Free version user or name,
company name, e-mail and address if you are a Pro user;
• the personal data that may be contained in any video, comment or other
submissions you upload or post to the Services;
• the personal data you provide in connection with our promotions we run
on the Services;
• the personal data you provide when you report a problem with our
Services or when we provide you with customer support on our customer
forum or our VIP technical support;
• the personal data you provide when you make a purchase through our
Services; and
• the personal data you provide when you correspond with us by phone,
email or otherwise.
• the unique identifier calculated from your hardware configuration we use
for validating of your license once you activate some of the Application
• the primary e-mail address being set up within the Applications. This data
is used for purpose of better identification of the computer to allow
advanced services such as Server settings feature offered in our License
manager. The address can also be used for a detection of a commercial
use of the Application.
Voor de zekerheid toch een e-mail teruggestuurd waarin ik alle data die ze hebben opeis. Er staat immers ook in hun Privacy Policy dat ik dit recht heb en anders geeft de AVG me dit recht wel. Ben benieuwd.

EDIT: eM Client stuurde binnen een uur al een e-mail terug:
Thank you for your super fast reaction. I have just corrected our records thus no further action needs to be taken.
Rest assured that we have absolutely no access to any of your personal data. It is just your email domain that we could not find in a list of free email providers or ISPs + it was used on multiple devices with different IP addresses - that is where the suspicion came from.
De data die ik opgestuurd kreeg bevat het moederbordtype een paar ID's en IP-adressen. Het gebruik van een eigen domeinnaam lijkt dus de voornaamste reden te zijn voor de flag. En ik heb de licentie een keer overgedragen op een andere computer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AntBond op 20 januari 2022 21:45]

+1Atheistus
@AntBond20 januari 2022 13:32
Waarom denk je dat je mailbox is bekeken? Het kan ook zijn dat je het bijvoorbeeld de hele dag hebt aan staan of zo.
+1Stefan22
@AntBond20 januari 2022 11:25
Zo'n melding komt vooral voor bij eigen domeinnamen heb ik ook regelmatig gelezen hier op Tweakers inderdaad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stefan22 op 20 januari 2022 11:42]

+1Settler11
@Stefan2220 januari 2022 11:35
Heb ik ingesteld samen met een ander @live.nl account. Nog nooit iets over gehoord en werkt nog altijd.
Het betreft wel een eigen domein wat niet actief is (buitenaf). Misschien dat ze daar naar kijken?
+1Stefan22
@Settler1120 januari 2022 11:45
Je gebruikt eM Client met twee accounts bedoel je, een Live account en een eigen domein?
+1Settler11
@Stefan2220 januari 2022 14:14
Twee accounts. Een @live.nl account en een van mijn eigen domein (website) ja.
+1Stefan22
@Settler1120 januari 2022 14:15
Wellicht dat er dan inderdaad geen melding wordt gestuurd vanwege het @live.nl account dat aanwezig is.
+1treris
20 januari 2022 10:03
Prima e-mailclient voor bijvoorbeeld Gmail accounts. Werkt qua iets minder fijn met m'n eigen mailserver, maar dat ligt waarschijnlijk aan mijn instellingen en niet zozeer aan eM Client.
Voor de volledigheid, ik ben nog niet over naar de beta van versie 9, ik zit nog op versie 8. Nu er een beta uit is ga ik die maar eens proberen denk ik.
+1Tralux
@treris20 januari 2022 10:12
Dit merk ik trouwens ook, m'n office 365 account van werk wil maar niet connecten met EM
+1treris
@Tralux20 januari 2022 11:03
die heb ik nog niet geprobeerd, gebruik voor m'n werk en voor m'n eigen mailserver in beide gevallen Outlook.
Voor m'n eigen mailserver overigens wel in combinatie met caldavsynchronizer.
+1BertS
@Tralux20 januari 2022 12:05
Dat werkte bij mij wel, heb het in november getest in een trial met vijf zakelijke O365-accounts, en dat ging soepel. Ik ben afgehaakt omdat functionaliteit als snooze en waitforreply alleen lokaal werkte. Nu gebruik ik de SimplyFile-addon in Outlook, en die doet dat subliem. Maar connecten/sycen met O365 op vijf verschillende accounts (verschillende klanten, dus totaal gescheiden omgevingen verder) ging zonder problemen.
Aan de releasenotes te zien hebben ze de integratie met O365 in v9 wel verbeterd, dus wellicht de moeite waard om nog eens te bekijken. Die waitforreply is best een mooie feature namelijk.
+1ServicePartner
20 januari 2022 11:59
Prachtige email client. Installeer het al jaren op vele machines van klanten. Migratie van WLM naar Em Client was ook super geregeld, inclusief contacten. Als je een melding krijgt dat je het gebruikt als commercieel bedrijf, dit heeft te maken met je domeinnaam. Hier moeten ze echt een oplossing voor vinden, anders kost het ze een hoop klanten. Verder echt een TOP programma
+1Senticz
@ServicePartner20 januari 2022 19:14
Idem hier! Zelfde gebruik als jullie, het overbrengen data van mensen vanuit WLM, kunnen hierna goed werken als ik de instellingen wat tune, en krijgen er altijd complimenten over!

Thunderbird is echt ruk vergeleken met dit fijne stukje software.
En zelfs bij problemen is zelf een Pro versie gerust te adviseren, steun je immers ook de al zeer goede support vanuit Em-CLient voor in de toekomst!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Senticz op 20 januari 2022 19:15]

+1BertS
20 januari 2022 10:15
Mooi dat de resend-functionaliteit er nu in zit. Die mis ik toch wel in v8.

