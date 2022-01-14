Microsoft heeft begin november Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 voorlopig gewoon ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. In versie 16.11.9 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this Release Fixed an issue with being unable to debug applications multiple times when Windows Terminal is used as the default terminal.

Setup fix to unblock customers on restricted configurations

Fixed an issue that prevented a client from being able to update a more current bootstrapper. Once the client is using the bootstrapper and installer that shipped January 2022 or later, all updates using subsequent bootstrappers should work for the duration of the product lifecycle.

Addressed occasional instance where VSInstr would not exit when instrumenting a binary with volatile metadata causing Instrumentation Profiling to fail.

Fixed an issue were compiling C++ code with very large functions using /Og or #pragma optimize("g") can generate invalid code (bad codegen)

Fixed a bug in C++ Concurrency::parallel_for_each that was crashing the calling process due to integer overflow From Developer Community Console application runs only once when the Windows Terminal is selected as Default Terminal Application