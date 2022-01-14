Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.9

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft begin november Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 voorlopig gewoon ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. In versie 16.11.9 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this Release
  • Fixed an issue with being unable to debug applications multiple times when Windows Terminal is used as the default terminal.
  • Setup fix to unblock customers on restricted configurations
  • Fixed an issue that prevented a client from being able to update a more current bootstrapper. Once the client is using the bootstrapper and installer that shipped January 2022 or later, all updates using subsequent bootstrappers should work for the duration of the product lifecycle.
  • Addressed occasional instance where VSInstr would not exit when instrumenting a binary with volatile metadata causing Instrumentation Profiling to fail.
  • Fixed an issue were compiling C++ code with very large functions using /Og or #pragma optimize("g") can generate invalid code (bad codegen)
  • Fixed a bug in C++ Concurrency::parallel_for_each that was crashing the calling process due to integer overflow
From Developer Community

Versienummer 16.11.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

0GeroldM

16 januari 2022 19:19
Het lijkt erop dat je de Visual Studio 2019 Community versie niet meer kan downloaden van de Microsoft site. Je word nu automatisch gedirigeerd naar de 2022 versie.

Betaalde versies van Visual STudio zijn wel beschikbaar. Nou kan ik deze stap wel vanaf Microsoft's kant begrijpen, maar voor wat ik nodig heb is de Community editie meer dan goed genoeg. Maar samenwerken met andere thuiswerkers die allemaal de 2019 versie van VS gebruiken, dan ben ik met VS 2022 het buitenbeentje. En daar zit niemend op te wachten.

Voor de VS 2019 installer moet je dus op andere sites dan die van Microsoft zijn.

