Versie 0.99.7 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2256: Resize: Lanczos2 filter - more info.
- 2255: 'Use checkerboard pattern' in menu - more info.
- 2234: XMP in tooltips - more info.
- 2227: Category menu: Parent label on top of submenu - more info.
- 2226: Album: Import/Export Bridge collection.
- 2246: Batch convert: Antialiasing option for 'Text'.
- 2261: Bottom line not visible on HDPI - more info.
- 2260: Image is not antialiased when zoom % matches HiDPI scaling - more info.
- 2259: Linux: SaveAs always use original date file.
- 2258: Join: Need to use sRGB color profile - more info.
- 2257: Remove/Extract alpha channel on 8bits image - more info.
- 2254: MacOS: EXIF on HEIC file - more info.
- 2253: PDF crash.
- 2252: Slideshow: Close when using timer at the end - more info.
- 2251: Slideshow & high DPI scaling - more info.
- 2250: Tag Face: People list not updated - more info.
- 2249: Fullscreen info truncated (HTML) - more info.
- 2248: Rating in Edit mode doen't update browser - more info.
- 2247: Text in statusbar clipped.
- 2245: Pan on HiDPI with 1 image pixel = 1 screen pixel.
- 2244: Batch rename: option to remove diacritic character - more info.
- 2243: Tag Face: XMP metadata not always written - more info.
- 2242: Tag Face: Crash with grey images - more info.
- 2241: Windows: High DPI scaling problem - more info.
- 2240: Slideshow a animated file - more info.
- 2239: StatusBar: Bad image size in edit mode.
- 2238: Resize: Mode not applied - more info.
- 2237: Temporary file & reuse - more info.
- 2236: Print Selection: aspect ratio of preview image is distorted - more info.
- 2235: 'Print selection' not enabled in toolbar - more info.
- 2233: Zoom selection & high dpi scale - more info.
- 2203: Mac: 'open in finder' dont select/focus file - more info.
- 2232: StatusBar not correctly updated if Preview is hidden - more info.
- 2231: {File Index} in statusbar - more info.
- 2230: Remember last selected filename - more info.
- 2229: Open container on category list.
- 2228: Edit category's parent doesn't refresh tree - more info.
- 2225: Album: Create first show 2 entries.
- 2219: {Categories} and 'base path' - more info.
- 2224: JXR 128 RGBA - more info.
- 2223: Multipage create: Bad orientation for files with EXIF orientation