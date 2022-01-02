Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 386.4

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen uit versie 386.4 voor je op een rijtje gezet:

The highlights of this release;
  • Merges with GPL 386_45958.
  • Adds support for the RT-AX86S (uses the same firmware as the RT-AX86U).
  • HND firmware now include both the kernel module and userspace tool for Wireguard. There is no built-in support for Wireguard at this time, these are only included for end-user or third party usage. Asus is still working on their own implementation, which isn't available yet.
  • OpenVPN server now supports IPv6, both for incoming connections, and for routing access to the LAN clients over IPv6. Note however that redirecting IPv6 Internet traffic through your server is not supported.
  • Component updates: curl 7.79.1, vsftpd to 3.0.5, openssl to 1.1.1m, wget to 1.21.1, nettle to 3.7.3, dnsmasq 2.86, openvpn 2.5.5, tor 0.4.5.11, miniupnpd 2.2.3-git 20211017, inadyn 2.9.1 and amtm 3.2.2.
  • jitterentropy-rngd was replaced by haveged. Haveged is more resource-intensive, but it works properly under older 2.6.x kernels.
  • dnsmasq was reverted back to using nettle for its DNSSEC crypto handling (since openssl support never got mainlined and was increasingly problematic to support)
  • miniupnpd now uses the real public IP address instead of any potentially (double-)NATed address for the WAN.
  • Reworked DHCP hostname support to use Asus's own implementation.
  • A couple of various bugfixes

Versienummer 386.4
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-01-2022
02-01-2022

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: Asuswrt-Merlin

Update-historie

26-03 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.5_2 20
03-03 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.5 17
02-01 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.4 20
07-08 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3_2 24
25-07 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3 10
06-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_6 21
05-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_4 0
04-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_2 24
04-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2 28
02-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.1_2 11
Meer historie

Reacties (20)

+1Chris_147
2 januari 2022 21:04
Ik blijf met een stabiliteitsprobleem zitten als ik AiMesh netwerk maak met RT-AX88U en RT-AC68U.
Schakel ik de 68U uit, dan draait het stabiel.
Heb al bij beide routers upgrades gedaan, volledige reset, enkele aanpassingen die me hier eerder aangeraden zijn en iedere dag herstarten. Maar blijft instabiel. Minder dan eerst, maar lastig om online trainingen te geven.

Ligt dit nu aan AiMesh, Merlin, of de 68U?
Welke router zou wel stabiel kunnen draaien naast de 88U met goede ondersteuning voor Merlin?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chris_147 op 2 januari 2022 21:05]

Reageer
+1jeroenathome
@Chris_1473 januari 2022 12:29
Welke stabiliteitsproblemen heb je last van?

Thuis hebben we een RT-AC1900U via een kabel verbonden met een RT-66n (als accespoint/range-extender). Beide draaien op de laatste beschikbare Asus firmware. De RT-66n heeft geen ondersteuning van Ai-mesh. Daar maak ik dan ook geen gebruik van. In het begin was er geen probleem. Sinds een jaar ongeveer lijkt het erop dat de internetverbinding niet aanwezig is op bepaalde momenten. Na enkele seconden wachten werkt alles weer. Het vreemde is wel dat dit alleen bij draadloze apparaten voorkomt. (smartphone & tablets). Alle apparaten die via een kabel zijn verbonden met de AC1900 of RT-66n werken zonder problemen.

Diverse instellingen geprobeerd en zelfs een volledige reset van de routers lost het probleem niet op. Het instellen van herstarten maakt ook hier geen verschil. Vlak voor kerst de modem van ziggo vervangen, maar ook dat heeft niet geholpen. Wat ondertussen wel is opgevallen dat de problemen minder zijn geworden na alle pogingen. Ook de instelling bij welk signaalsterkte er gewisseld wordt tussen beide routers heeft niet geholpen. Ook een tijdje zonder de wifi van de RT-66n gedraaid. Helaas ook dan zijn er problemen terwijl de wifi signaal bijna vol bereik heeft. Ook op 1 meter afstand van de antenne komt dit soms voor.

Ik heb even naar het topic gekeken die je hebt aangemaakt. De reactie van reerden is het proberen waard. Dat zijn nog dingen die ik niet heb uitgeprobeerd.
Reageer
+1Chris_147
@jeroenathome3 januari 2022 15:02
Setup bij mij is:
- Proximus BBox3 met wifi uitgeschakeld, in zelfde kamer via kabel verbonden met
- Asus RT-AX88U, via kabel verbonden met
- Asus RT-AC68U op de zolder.
Naar de zomer wil ik uitbreiden met een router in het tuinhuis, maar ik weet niet goed of ik hier verder in wil investeren, of gewoon volledig nieuwe setup wil kopen. Stabiliteit en geen gedoe is wel het belangrijkste voor mij.

Ik heb Roaming Assistant uitgeschakeld op beide banden. Dat heeft zeker wat geholpen.
Wi-Fi Agile Multiband disabled.
Reboot elke dag om 5u.
Geen Guest Network actief.

Heb ik nu een slechte 68U (heeft jaren op zichzelf perfect gewerkt), koop ik beter een andere Asus router, of gewoon een heel andere set? Of schakel ik gewoon AiMesh uit met aparte netwerken op ieder' router? Gaat de RT-AC68U beter werken als hij in het tuinhuis staat en niet of minder overlapt met de 88U?
Ik weet het echt niet goed meer...

Edit: ik zie nu dat de ASUS RT-AX68U 'slechts' 130€ is bij Bol. Toch 40-50€ goedkoper dan bij andere winkels. Misschien kan ik die eens proberen ter vervanging van mijn RT-AC68U.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chris_147 op 3 januari 2022 15:18]

Reageer
+1jeroenathome
@Chris_1473 januari 2022 17:42
Het rebooten heb ik weer uitgezet. Dit geeft geen verbetering. Vanmiddag de instelling voor roaming uitgezet en de bandbreedte beperkt tot 20 MHz. De eerste indruk is dat het heeft geholpen. De ervaring met dit probleem is wel dat na een paar dagen het probleem weer terug kan komen.

Ik vind het wel apart dat meerdere asus modellen dit probleem hebben. Er wordt hier al overwogen om een andere router aan te schaffen. Of dat weer een asus wordt is maar de vraag.

Mocht de aangepaste instellingen niet werken dan wordt de cat. 5 kabel tussen de modem en router vervangen voor een cat 6. Deze is al sinds 2000 in gebruik en ik kan mij herinneren dat het laatste stukje op zolder nogal moeizaam ging. De buis in het trapgat zit vol met coax. Daar kan volgens mij er wel een van uitgehaald worden.
Reageer
+1Plompie
@Chris_1472 januari 2022 21:14
Heb je toevallig een gast netwerk die via aimesh op beide nodes draait? Zodra ik dat aanzet wordt het bij mij ook onstabiel, anders geen last (2x68U maar dan met een 86U)
Reageer
+1ReneSL
@Plompie3 januari 2022 07:30
Gebruik gastnetwerk 2 in plaats van gastnetwerk 1.
:)
Reageer
0Plompie
@ReneSL5 januari 2022 17:41
Haha ja, die heeft geen optie "Sync to AiMesh Node" , kan het niet fout gaan ook ;-)
Reageer
+1NogNeetMachinaa
3 januari 2022 08:09
Gebruik (ai-)mesh alleen als het echt niet anders kan => beter is alle wifi-routers en dito ap's aan de kabel, (ai-)mesh uitschakelen en gaan spelen met zendvermogens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NogNeetMachinaa op 3 januari 2022 10:48]

Reageer
+1beffin
@NogNeetMachinaa3 januari 2022 10:36
Dat kan met Aimesh toch gewoon. Gewoon alles via de kabel verbinden en Aimesh de rest laten regelen.
Reageer
+1NogNeetMachinaa
@beffin3 januari 2022 10:48
Ja - klopt... alleen... als alles via de kabel loopt, wat is dan nog de functie van aimesh?
Kan je die dan niet net zo goed uitzetten?
Reageer
+1Call of Duty
@NogNeetMachinaa3 januari 2022 13:34
Aimesh regelt dat je allemaal verschillende Asus routers kan gebruiken en je niets hoeft in te stellen. Dus je kan het beter omdraaien: wat is nog het nut van alles zelf instellen als je aimesh hebt. Behalve dat dat laatste dan wel goed moet werken :p
Reageer
+1NogNeetMachinaa
@Call of Duty3 januari 2022 16:25
Nut van zelf instellen en AiMesh uitschakelen? Ik kan er tenminste 2 bedenken:
(1) - een halt toeroepen aan de gegevens-verzamel-drift van Asus (en al hun "partners"). Immers, waar denk je dat Ai voor staat... :+
(2) - betere prestaties omdat de LAN-kant van de router(s) dan in cut-through kunnen draaien.

Misschien zijn er meer - maar dit was/is voor mij genoeg om het zelf in te stellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NogNeetMachinaa op 3 januari 2022 16:48]

Reageer
+1Zorian

2 januari 2022 19:00
Hopelijk voegt men support voor de RT-AX82U toe binnenkort, ik wil heel graag weer deze custom firmware draaien net als op m'n oude routers waar het altijd superstabiel was.
Reageer
+1Glassertje
@Zorian2 januari 2022 19:10
Er heeft zich kort geleden een nieuwe ontwikkelaar genaamd GNUton bij Merlin project gevoegd. Deze ondersteund oa de AX82U. Is nog wel in beta.

The supported routers are:

DSL-AC68U
DSL-AX82U
RT-AX82U

[Reactie gewijzigd door Glassertje op 2 januari 2022 19:10]

Reageer
0xavalon
@Glassertje30 januari 2022 13:06
Dank je, ik wist dat het er aan zat te komen maar wist niet dat de support 4 dagen geleden in een release is gegaan.

Ik heb de Merlin firmware op mijn RT-AX82U erop gezet en het werkt tot nu toe feilloos (de afgelopen 24u geen problemen).

Ik gebruik de router als primair router op een glasvezel 1GB/1GB van T-mobile thuis.
Reageer
+1Arokhantos
2 januari 2022 20:51
Asus firmware gebruikt wan dns voor ipv6 dns en adverteerd dan ook nog eigen router als dns ipv dns server zelf, heel erg irritant, met de merlin firmware kun je dat fixen door eigen dns server te adverteren voor ipv6 wat een hoop stress bespaart voor mij.
Reageer
+1sircampalot
@Arokhantos3 januari 2022 09:11
Als alternatief kan je ook de dns van de wan kant van de asus veranderen naar een interne dns. Dan kan je intern gewoon je router als dns adverteren.
Dit werkt goed icm een pihole. Je gastnetwerk maakt dan ook gebruik van je pihole.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 3 januari 2022 09:12]

Reageer
0Pietervs
@Arokhantos11 januari 2022 14:57
Ik zette bij mij de DNS om door daar de IPv6 adressen van mijn beide Pihole in te vullen. Startte de router opnieuw op, zonder enige indicatie. :o
Gelukkig werkt alles nog steeds, maar die herstart zag ik ff niet aankomen.
Reageer
0The PyroPath
3 januari 2022 22:41
Met deze versie werkt de Ziggo Go (TV) app weer O+ O+ Enkele weken geleden stopte elke vorm van Ziggo Go (TV) met werken via Wi-Fi op ons thuisnetwerk met een AX88+2x XT8. Eerste keer dat ik er last van ondervond was in ieder geval op de dag van de GP in Saudi Arabië. Ik was toen aan het klussen bij de TV vandaan en kon niet kijken via de apps op tablet en/of telefoon. Een latere check bevestigde dat ook kijken via app op de TV en Shield niet meer werkte, error 2031. Daarna meermaals router, modem en apparaten gereset, Ai mesh eruit gedonderd, maar niks hielp. Via VPN werkte de normale Ziggo Go App wel, maar hij TV app is VPN geblokkeerd. Bij anderen op de Wi-Fi of via mobiele data ook geen probleem.

Na deze update werkt het allemaal weer goed gelukkig!
Reageer
0mgs015
2 februari 2022 17:22
Na de upgrade van 386.1 naar 386.4 werkt de wifi niet meer naar behoren op mijn R7000.
Mijn android telefoon geeft de melding: "Netgear heeft een beperkte connectiviteit. Toch verbinden?"

Zijn er bepaalde settings gewijzigd? Moet ik iets aanpassen?

https://ibb.co/j59R7yD
Reageer


