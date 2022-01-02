Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen uit versie 386.4 voor je op een rijtje gezet:
The highlights of this release;
- Merges with GPL 386_45958.
- Adds support for the RT-AX86S (uses the same firmware as the RT-AX86U).
- HND firmware now include both the kernel module and userspace tool for Wireguard. There is no built-in support for Wireguard at this time, these are only included for end-user or third party usage. Asus is still working on their own implementation, which isn't available yet.
- OpenVPN server now supports IPv6, both for incoming connections, and for routing access to the LAN clients over IPv6. Note however that redirecting IPv6 Internet traffic through your server is not supported.
- Component updates: curl 7.79.1, vsftpd to 3.0.5, openssl to 1.1.1m, wget to 1.21.1, nettle to 3.7.3, dnsmasq 2.86, openvpn 2.5.5, tor 0.4.5.11, miniupnpd 2.2.3-git 20211017, inadyn 2.9.1 and amtm 3.2.2.
- jitterentropy-rngd was replaced by haveged. Haveged is more resource-intensive, but it works properly under older 2.6.x kernels.
- dnsmasq was reverted back to using nettle for its DNSSEC crypto handling (since openssl support never got mainlined and was increasingly problematic to support)
- miniupnpd now uses the real public IP address instead of any potentially (double-)NATed address for the WAN.
- Reworked DHCP hostname support to use Asus's own implementation.
- A couple of various bugfixes