Software-update: 7-Zip 21.07

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 21.07 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele versie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new after 7-Zip 21.06:
  • 7-Zip now can extract VHDX disk images (Microsoft Hyper-V Virtual Hard Disk v2 format).
  • New switches: -spm and -im!{file_path} to exclude directories from processing for specified paths that don't contain path separator character at the end of path.
  • In the "Add to Archive" window, now it is allowed to use -m prefix for "Parameters" field as in command line: -mparam.
  • The sorting order of files in archives was slightly changed to be more consistent for cases where the name of some directory is the same as the prefix part of the name of another directory or file.
  • TAR archives created by 7-Zip now are more consistent with archives created by GNU TAR program.

Versienummer 21.07
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 1,46MB
Licentietype GPL

