Versie 8.3 van ImageGlass is nog niet zo lang geleden uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In 8.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

On Windows 11, the app windows and menus are rounded corners by default, while the accent color is widely applied in toolbar, menu, and thumbnail bar on Windows 10, too. These changes improves accessibility of the app, so now you can obviously see the current viewing image, the selected buttons on toolbar.

"Custom zoom" lets you set scale factor value of the viewing image a custom value. More flexible, more accurate for zooming feature.

ImageGlass auto-detects the multipage formats, e.g. ICO, TIFF, FAX, ... and loads all image pages. This may slow down the loading speed for some kinds of image, you also can ask ImageGlass to read them as single-page format by the experiment setting SinglePageFormats . By default, HEIC, HEIF, PSD are treated as single-page format.

<Item key="SinglePageFormats" value="*.heic;*.heif;*.psd;" />

Besides that, color management and printing are also supported.

You can make toolbar and thumbnail hidden in Full screen mode, you them in Settings > Image > Full screen.

We are planning to migrate ImageGlass to .NET 6 from version 9 which is scheduled some time in 2022. If you are unable to install .NET 6, you can stay with ImageGlass 8.