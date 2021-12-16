Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ImageGlass 8.3

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 8.3 van ImageGlass is nog niet zo lang geleden uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In 8.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

UI updates

On Windows 11, the app windows and menus are rounded corners by default, while the accent color is widely applied in toolbar, menu, and thumbnail bar on Windows 10, too. These changes improves accessibility of the app, so now you can obviously see the current viewing image, the selected buttons on toolbar.

New feature: Custom zoom

"Custom zoom" lets you set scale factor value of the viewing image a custom value. More flexible, more accurate for zooming feature.

Improvement for multipage format

ImageGlass auto-detects the multipage formats, e.g. ICO, TIFF, FAX, ... and loads all image pages. This may slow down the loading speed for some kinds of image, you also can ask ImageGlass to read them as single-page format by the experiment setting SinglePageFormats. By default, HEIC, HEIF, PSD are treated as single-page format.
<Item key="SinglePageFormats" value="*.heic;*.heif;*.psd;" />
Besides that, color management and printing are also supported.

New layout options for Full screen mode

You can make toolbar and thumbnail hidden in Full screen mode, you them in Settings > Image > Full screen.

Roadmap for ImageGlass 9

We are planning to migrate ImageGlass to .NET 6 from version 9 which is scheduled some time in 2022. If you are unable to install .NET 6, you can stay with ImageGlass 8.

Versienummer 8.3.11.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/news/announcing-imageglass-kobe-8-3-73
Bestandsgrootte 17,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+2winand
17 december 2021 09:28
Ik blijf bij Honeyview voor de snelle previews vanuit de verkenner.
Werk professioneel met fotobestanden en dit blijft toch de snelste en makkelijkste., zonder verplichte allerlei toolbars en rommel op het scherm. Met TAB show/hide je de image info die over de foto getoond kan worden.
+1William_H
16 december 2021 18:09
Helaas erg traag programma op mijn W10 computer
+2mojo80
@William_H17 december 2021 09:42
Als je een snelle foto-viewer wilt, kan ik je HoneyView aanraden.
+1taxus
@William_H16 december 2021 18:18
Ik gebruik hem alleen om een enkele foto te bekijken en evt. licht te bewerken. Alle foto's ineens zien in de map doe ik met de windows verkenner. Dit werkt allemaal rap.
+1MatiasG
@William_H16 december 2021 21:39
Daar heb ik zelf geen last van, het werkt voor mij een stuk sneller dan de waardeloze Windows 10 photos app.
+1SaiBork
16 december 2021 19:21
Versie laat de release date zien, 11.21. Deze is dus al een tijdje uit (Hier geinstalleerd sinds 24/11)

Verder gebruik ik ImageGlass in Windows 11 en hiervoor in Windows 10, nooit problemen mee gehad, maar ik gebruik het alleen maar om hier en daar een foto/plaatje the bekijken. Voor mij als vervanger van de Windows Photos app, want die vind ik waardeloos en log.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 16 december 2021 19:22]

+1William_H
16 december 2021 19:55
Ik word hier helaas gemint. Maar als er in de 1ste regels gezegd wordt dat het een snel programma is, dan lijkt mij dat toch best relevant. Als vervolgens het hele programma vastslaat bij het laden van een paar foto's, dan gaat er toch iets niet helemaal goed volgens mij.
0SaiBork
@William_H16 december 2021 20:23
Dat ligt eraan of anderen er ook last van hebben en wat je precies doet. Zowel taxus en ikzelf hebben geen problemen met traagheid.
0david-v
@SaiBork17 december 2021 09:12
Dat is dan nog geen reden om de post te minnen. Modereren gaat tegenwoordig niet meer over relevantie van een post, maar of mensen het met jou eens zijn of niet. Deze post van mij zou dan een 0 moeten zijn, want, off topic.
0SaiBork
@david-v17 december 2021 11:26
Je hebt gelijk dat de manier waarop gemint wordt vaak overdreven is, ikzelf heb dan ook niets gedaan met de moderatie/score van je post. Ik min niet alleen maar omdat ik het oneens ben, zoals je zelf zegt, het is traag op jouw computer. Dat kan gewoon zo zijn en absoluut geen reden voor een min. Ik wilde eigenlijk alleen meer zeggen dat het voor jou traag is, maar verder geen details geeft en het daardoor snel aanvoelt als een aanval op het programma, mensen zijn erg snel met verdedigen tegenwoordig ;) Voornamelijk als anderen geen traagheid hebben met het programma zelf en het misschien meer iets is met jouw installatie, maar dat is terzijde van de moderatie zelf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 17 december 2021 11:28]

0rdbruin
@William_H16 december 2021 20:24
Maar als dit enkel bij jou gebeurd, is dan het programma traag of is wellicht de oorzaak in je eigen omgeving te zoeken? (Niet dat ik je gelijk min ;-) )
0William_H
@rdbruin17 december 2021 18:20
Wie zegt dat het alleen bij mij gebeurt.
Ik zeg dit om wat ik in mijn eerste post ook zeg, men omschrijft dit als een snel programma (niet zo log?). Die ervaring heb ik niet.
Waarom zou het aan mijn omgeving moeten liggen als ik andere programma's wel (soepel) kan draaien op mijn W10 machine?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

