Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.37 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.30. Sinds versie 12.35 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.37:
Changes in version 12.36:
- Decode timed GPS from Vantrue S1 dashcam MP4 videos
- Decode ColorData tags for the Canon EOS R3 (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode more makernotes tags for Nikon Z cameras (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Extract TransparentColor from GIF images
- Improved parsing of input time values for GPSTimeStamp to properly handle a "." separator
- Improved warning when incorrectly using "<" instead of "=" to assign a tag value
- Shortened a few of the new obscenely-long XMP-crs tag names
- Avoid writing XMP-dwc:EventID and XMP-tiff:NativeDigest
- Avoid printing same structure twice in -j and -X output when -l is used
- Fixed typo in a QuickTime tag name (thanks Hubert)
- Fixed two XMP-crs tag names and typo in a NikonSettings value (thanks Herb)
- Fixed patch of version 12.25 to avoid writing XMP which contains an undefined namespace
- IMPORTANT: Fixed bug introduced in 12.35 which corrupted JPEG 2000 images when removing all metadata with -all=
- Added feature to bypass processing of specified XMP namespaces and properties (to improve performance in cases where the XMP suffers from Adobe-editing bloat)
- Added a number of new XMP tags used by Lightroom 11.0
- Decode a number of new Nikon tags (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Made the Composite GPSPosition tag writable
- Fixed erroneous "Skipped unknown bytes after JPEG SOS" warning
- Fixed group for new writable Jpeg2000 color tags in -listx output
- Fixed problem finding files in Windows when using wildcards in file name and a drive letter with no slash