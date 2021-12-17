Versie 5.34 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Driver for the new Nook Glowlight 4.
- Edit book: Spell check tool: Add an exclude files button to exclude some files from being checked.
- EPUB/MOBI Catalogs: Increase the maximum thumbnail size to 3 inches from 2 inches.
- Allow creating a shortcut in Preferences->Shortcuts->Edit metadata to paste metadata ignoring the value of the exclude_fields tweak. Closes tickets: 1953739.
- E-book viewer: Displays links marked up as glossary and bibliography links as popups. Closes tickets: 1954715.
- Add a tweak in Preferences->Tweaks to provide the sort value for undefined numbers. Closes tickets: 1954572.
Improved news sources
- Edit book: Fix pressing
F8to jump to next misspelled word not working after last word in current file.
- Fix PDB E-reader output broken in calibre 5. Closes tickets: 1954889.
- Edit book: Reports: Include descendant selectors that use classes when counting class usage. Closes tickets: 1954839.
- E-book viewer: Fix an error when opening some books with highlights that span in-line text formatting. Closes tickets: 1954726.
- MTP driver: Do not send the calibre device db files to the root folder on the Supernote A5 x as it fails. Closes tickets: 1954460.
- ToC Editor: Workaround an occasional error when closing on Windows if the file being edited is in a DropBox/antivirus prone folder.
- Fix a regression in the previous release that broke creating new keyboard shortcuts.
- Comments editor: When flowing the tool bar onto multiple lines do not split up groups of buttons.
- Various compatibility fixes for Python 3.10 used by some Linux distributions.
- El Pais
- American Prospect
- Mediapart