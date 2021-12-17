Versie 5.34 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Driver for the new Nook Glowlight 4.

Edit book: Spell check tool: Add an exclude files button to exclude some files from being checked.

EPUB/MOBI Catalogs: Increase the maximum thumbnail size to 3 inches from 2 inches.

Allow creating a shortcut in Preferences->Shortcuts->Edit metadata to paste metadata ignoring the value of the exclude_fields tweak. Closes tickets: 1953739.

E-book viewer: Displays links marked up as glossary and bibliography links as popups. Closes tickets: 1954715.

Add a tweak in Preferences->Tweaks to provide the sort value for undefined numbers. Closes tickets: 1954572. Bug fixes Edit book: Fix pressing F8 to jump to next misspelled word not working after last word in current file.

to jump to next misspelled word not working after last word in current file. Fix PDB E-reader output broken in calibre 5. Closes tickets: 1954889.

Edit book: Reports: Include descendant selectors that use classes when counting class usage. Closes tickets: 1954839.

E-book viewer: Fix an error when opening some books with highlights that span in-line text formatting. Closes tickets: 1954726.

MTP driver: Do not send the calibre device db files to the root folder on the Supernote A5 x as it fails. Closes tickets: 1954460.

ToC Editor: Workaround an occasional error when closing on Windows if the file being edited is in a DropBox/antivirus prone folder.

Fix a regression in the previous release that broke creating new keyboard shortcuts.

Comments editor: When flowing the tool bar onto multiple lines do not split up groups of buttons.

Various compatibility fixes for Python 3.10 used by some Linux distributions. Improved news sources Pocket

El Pais

American Prospect

Mediapart