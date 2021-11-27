Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.6 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

This smallish update introduces Suricata 5-based versions for Emerging Threats rulesets as well as shipping the latest Suricata 6.0.4 with an additional change for the Netmap API version 14. Please do let us know how that impacts your IPS performance numbers via the forum if you notice anything.

The upgrade to 22.1-BETA2 is also included in the bundled development version.