Software-update: OPNsense 21.7.6

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.6 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 21.7.6 released

This smallish update introduces Suricata 5-based versions for Emerging Threats rulesets as well as shipping the latest Suricata 6.0.4 with an additional change for the Netmap API version 14. Please do let us know how that impacts your IPS performance numbers via the forum if you notice anything.

The upgrade to 22.1-BETA2 is also included in the bundled development version.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: move logging remnants of Relayd/HAProxy to plugin code
  • system: support XMLRPC authentication using API keys
  • system: escape shell parameters in cron jobs
  • system: system log widget auto-refresh (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • interfaces: make is_linklocal() properly detect all link-local addresses (contributed by Per von Zweigbergk)
  • firewall: properly translate "any" port to upper or lower port bound
  • firewall: support any-to-X ranges for rules port input (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • firewall: drop policy based routing validation on interface rules
  • captive portal: missing tooltip in session window
  • captive portal: "connected since" malformed due to datetime already being converted
  • dhcp: add current IPv4 address to static lease creation (contributed by Taneli Leppa)
  • intrusion detection: switch to ET-Open Suricata 5 rulesets
  • intrusion detection: support multiple policy property in metadata
  • ipsec: inline only caller of get_configured_vips_list()
  • ipsec: avoid VTI device recreation when using hostnames
  • backend: add configctl "-d" and "-q" options for future use
  • plugins: os-acme-client 3.5
  • plugins: os-dyndns 1.27
  • plugins: os-etpro-telemetry 1.6 switches to Suricata 5 rulesets
  • plugins: os-frr 1.24
  • plugins: os-nginx 1.24
  • plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.3
  • plugins: os-wireguard 1.9
  • plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.10
  • plugins: os-zabbix-proxy 1.6
  • ports: suricata 6.0.4 with Netmap API version 14 enabled

OPNsense

Versienummer 21.7.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-11-2021 07:29
18 • submitter: terradrone

27-11-2021 • 07:29

18 Linkedin

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

25-05 OPNsense 22.1.8 5
11-05 OPNsense 22.1.7 4
15-04 OPNsense 22.1.6 4
09-04 OPNsense 22.1.5 1
25-03 OPNsense 22.1.4 4
18-03 OPNsense 22.1.3 5
02-03 OPNsense 22.1.2 2
27-01 OPNsense 22.1 28
18-12 OPNsense 21.7.7 17
27-11 OPNsense 21.7.6 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

OPNsense

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118018+114+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Ernieball_d
28 november 2021 01:58
Zijn er mensen die ervaring hebben met Wireguard op opnsense? Ondanks verschillende tutorials krijg ik het niet aan de praat. Benieuwd of het aan mij ligt of dat meer mensen hier tegen aangelopen zijn..
+1Rataplan_

@Ernieball_d28 november 2021 08:52
Dan ligt het aan jou :) Wij draaien wireguard tussen twee datacenters (wel op pfSense overigens) en moeten m overigens knijpen, anders vreet ie de hele uplink op. OpenVPN kwam niet verder dan 80/90Mbps.
Wat zeggen je logs? Volg anders eens de video's van Lawrence, https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCHkYOD-3fZbuGhwsADBd9ZQ dat is wel pfSense maar dat is grootdeels gelijk allemaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 28 november 2021 08:53]

+1Ernieball_d
@Rataplan_28 november 2021 14:48
Thanks.. ik ga die eens proberen
+1mocem
@Ernieball_d28 november 2021 09:43
Werkt hier ook prima. Wat gaat er mis?
+1Ernieball_d
@mocem28 november 2021 14:53
Ik krijg geen handshake. De ene tutorial geeft aan dat er een outbound nat nodig is en de andere weer niet. Iets bomen en het bos niet meer zien ;)
Ik ga het filmpje vqn Rataplan eens goed doornemen en dan van scratch af aan opnieuw beginnen
0Jerie
@Ernieball_d29 november 2021 09:49
Probeer het eens met CLI door te doen wat men bij wireguard.com/quickstart/ doet. Eenvoudiger kan haast niet (wg-quick is ietsje makkelijker maar veel scheelt het niet).
+1mOrPhie
27 november 2021 11:19
Mensen die van pfsense overstapten op opnsense, jullie mening?
+1SuperPietje
@mOrPhie27 november 2021 12:07
Voor mij de grootste dealbreakers 2 jaar geleden:
- Geen seperator lines mogelijk in de firewall/nat rules.
- Geen beschrijvingen mogelijk bij entries in firewall aliassen/groeps

Mijn voorkeur blijft voorlopig nog altijd uitgaan naar pfSense, maar ik blijf geïnteresseerd in OPN, en eens in de zoveel tijd installeer ik het weer om te kijken of de dealbreakers weg zijn. Voor m'n gevoel wordt tegenwoordig wel meer energie in OPN gestopt door Deciso dan Netgate in PF stopt.

Ik volg de download posts ook altijd van OPN en PF om ervaringen/gevoel van andere te lezen :)
+1witchdoc
@SuperPietje27 november 2021 13:51
Je kan gewoon een description geven bij aliases.
Begrijp ik je verkeerd of bedoel je wat anders?

Die seperator lijnen in FW rules mis ik wel ja. Ook al ergens gelezen dat dit niet geïmplementeerd zal worden . :'(
+1Rataplan_

@mOrPhie28 november 2021 08:45
Zie Rataplan_ in 'downloads: OPNsense 19.7.9'

Helaas nog steeds zo. Ik vind de release en daarmee security patch schedule van opnSense beter dan die van pfSense. Maar pfSense is gewoon véél productiever voor ons. Geen fatsoenlijke descriptions bij de alias entries is voor ons dé dealbreaker.
+1Rolfie
27 november 2021 09:21
Upgrade gedaan op 2 systemen.

Geen reboot nodig gehad.

Eens kijken of ik nu wel de VTI ipsec werkend krijg.
0Mich
27 november 2021 09:47
Iemand hier met ervaring met suricata. Is het de moeite waard hier voor te betalen? Beschermt het de gewone burger tegen iets? Kan je bijvoorbeeld pakketten inspecteren die toch stiekem met Google DNS verbinding blijven maken? Of met China?
+1SuperPietje
@Mich27 november 2021 10:12
Het blokkeren van Google DNS zou je gewoon met een reguliere firewall regel kunnen afvangen. Verbinding met China geen idee op opnsense, op pfsense zou ik dat regelen met pfBlockerNG

Ik heb zelf wel wat ervaring met Suricata op pfSense i.c.m. Snort (betaalde en gratis variant) i.p.v. ET Pro wat opnsense volgens mij gebruikt. En op de wat drukkere omgevingen zie ik dat er zeker wel rotzooi afgevangen wordt. Maar het is bedoeld als Threat Protection, dus bied (gedeeltelijke) bescherming tegen exploit pogingen, compromised hosts of tor netwerken.
+1IJsbeer
@SuperPietje27 november 2021 14:54
GEO blokeren zit standaard in OPNSense. Je kunt gewoon de landen in de firewall aanvinken en klaar, geen verkeer meer mogelijk.
Suricate werkt idd als 'exploit/malware' filter. Bekende IP adressen en / of SSL certificaten worden geblokeerd. Je kan lijsten aanvinken welke daarvoor gebruikt moeten worden. Ook bij thuisgebruik zie ik dat er soms verkeer wordt geblokked daardoor.
+1Dacuuu
@Mich27 november 2021 12:17
Misschien begrijp ik je vraag niet helemaal goed. Maar je kan Geoip toepassen op je firewall rules. Dan stel je toch in dat je je bereiding verbinding mag maken met de hele wereld behalve China?

https://docs.opnsense.org/manual/how-tos/maxmind_geo_ip.html
+1Harmen
@Mich27 november 2021 14:09
Heb zelf Sensei geïnstalleerd, die filtert ook genoeg voor een thuis gebruiker. Kijk maar eens op de volgende site: https://homenetworkguy.com/tags/sensei
0Tr1pke
@Mich27 november 2021 09:55
Testen is weten
0powerboat
27 november 2021 16:58
Weet iemand of surricate 6 inmiddels werkt met virtio netwerk kaarten?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee