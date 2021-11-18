Er is een nieuwe versie van Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Added the ability to fill other monitors black in full screen

Added the ability to delay the end of a section iteration when repeating an interval Fixed: Fixed an issue that no sound while playing certain MPEG TS files

Fixed an issue where audio capture was not available in certain situations

Fixed an issue that caused AC3 to appear when playing certain DD+ audio

Fixed an issue where there was time error when making bookmarks playlist

Fixed an issue where subtitles were small when you specified a very large subtitle font size