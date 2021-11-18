Software-update: Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21563

Daum PotPlayer logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added the ability to fill other monitors black in full screen
  • Added the ability to delay the end of a section iteration when repeating an interval
Fixed:
  • Fixed an issue that no sound while playing certain MPEG TS files
  • Fixed an issue where audio capture was not available in certain situations
  • Fixed an issue that caused AC3 to appear when playing certain DD+ audio
  • Fixed an issue where there was time error when making bookmarks playlist
  • Fixed an issue where subtitles were small when you specified a very large subtitle font size

Versienummer 1.7 build 21563
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Daum Communications
Download https://potplayer.daum.net/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-11-2021 13:526

18-11-2021 • 13:52

6 Linkedin

Bron: Daum Communications

Update-historie

20-04 Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 21625 0
04-03 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21612 3
07-01 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21589 16
18-11 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21563 6
30-09 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21557 1
07-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21523 4
04-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21482 0
03-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21466 0
01-'21 Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 21419 18
12-'20 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21394 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Daum PotPlayer

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+14+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1cPT.cAPSLOCK
18 november 2021 14:15
Erg fijne speler, enige irritatie is de kleine pop-up met het logo rechtsonderaan wanneer je de speler start.

Hopelijk gaat het niet dezelfde kant op als de KMPlayer die uit het niets advertenties kreeg.
+1GeroldM
19 november 2021 11:52
Fijnste videospeler die ik ooit onder handen heb gehad. Dat wil zeggen, totdat de maker ervoor koos om x265 niet meer direct te ondersteunen. Niet deze versie, maar een twee- of drie-tal versies terug.

Ja, ik weet dat er softwarematige ondersteuning is, maar dat maakt het opstarten van x265 videos heel erg traag. En is tevens een veel grotere belasting op de CPU. Ben dus maar teruggegaan naar de laatste versie waar x265 nog wel direct word ondersteund. Het voordeel daarvan is dat ik geen last heb van de pop-up.

Of misschien heb ik daar geen last van omdat ik een 'portable' versie gebruik van PotPlayer.

Als x265 ondersteuning onbelangrijk voor je is, dan zou ik eens op portableapps.com kijken of de nieuwste portable versie van PotPlayer daar te krijgen is en je van die pop-up af bent gekomen.
0The Adder
18 november 2021 15:36
De popup lijkt nu weg te zijn....
Is er helaas toch nog, te snel reageert :'(

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Adder op 19 november 2021 18:18]

+1guillaume
@The Adder18 november 2021 18:42
Ik zie 'm niet, omdat ik PotPlayer geen netwerktoegang geef, maar dat betekent wél dat die pop-up er alsnog (na enige tijd) komt als een transparant venster. Het gevolg is dat je in die hoek helemaal niets meer kunt, omdat de pop-up iedere interactie blokkeert, óók als PotPlayer is geminimiliseerd/niet op de voorgrond staat. Het blokkeert zelfs z'n eigen knoppen. Echt idioot dat dit zo al 2 jaar kan zijn. Ik ben dan ook vrijwel volledig over naar https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc
+1L3dman
@guillaume18 november 2021 21:19
Wel raar dat virustotal 2 positives geeft op mp-hc en niet bij de black edition :?
0Eegee
@The Adder18 november 2021 16:52
Helaas, ik zie 'm nog steeds :(

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee