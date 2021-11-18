Software-update: Umbraco CMS 9.1.0

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Versie 9.1.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Acceptance tests Accessibility API and API documentation updates Developer experience Localization (3) Performance UI and UX updates V9 Other features Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

27-03 Umbraco CMS 9.4.1 0
23-02 Umbraco CMS 9.3.1 1
15-02 Umbraco CMS 9.3.0 41
09-01 Umbraco CMS 9.2.0 0
04-12 Umbraco CMS 9.1.2 6
18-11 Umbraco CMS 9.1.0 6
12-10 Umbraco CMS 9.0.1 0
30-09 Umbraco CMS 9.0.0 16
26-08 Umbraco CMS 8.16.0 0
07-'21 Umbraco CMS 8.15.1 0
Umbraco CMS

Development tools

Reacties (6)

+1pasz
18 november 2021 21:05
uhm, volgens mij kan dit nu ook op andere infra structuur draaien :
100% .NET 5 and ASP.NET Core.
+1jimshatt
@pasz18 november 2021 21:23
Dat is toch Microsoft infrastructuur, of bedoel je dat je daarmee de keuze hebt om op een ander platform te draaien? Dat is natuurlijk waar. Ik weet eigenlijk niet of je qua database nog andere keuzes hebt dan MS SQL Server. PostgreSQL of MySQL zou fijn zijn.
+1sus
@pasz18 november 2021 22:26
Van de downloadpagina:
Windows server requirements:
IIS 8 and higher
SQL Server 2012 and higher
.NET 5.0
Ability to set file permissions to include create/read/write (or better) for the user that "owns" the Application Pool for your site (NETWORK SERVICE, typically)
0mrFoce
@sus19 november 2021 05:31
Ik draai dit volledig op Linux. MSSQL bestaat ook voor Linux :)
+1raxon
@pasz19 november 2021 11:19
ik meen dat 9 inderdaad andere requirements heeft en je het vanaf 9 ook op linux kunt hosten, niet getest...
0Arnold
@raxon25 november 2021 10:07
Umbraco 9 draait inderdaad cross-platform, maar OSX/Linux is nog niet 'officieel' gesupport. De plannign is dat dit zal gebeuren met Umbraco 10 (Mei 2022).

