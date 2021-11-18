Versie 9.1.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Acceptance tests
Accessibility
- Cypress test for textbox max length
- Add test to update user
- add cypress test for deleting a user
- add delete language test
Developer experience
- Allow local API when using AspNetCore identity
- Check for path traversal before uploading file
- API Documentation: Added extra selector for styling <code> elements in the content
- Added ngdocs documentation for overlay.service.js
Localization (3)
- Added missing GetCropUrl overload for MediaWithCrops
- Change template helper to use async partials
- Ability to remove trees in the backoffice
- Making UmbracoTreeSearcherFields virtual for easier overriding
Performance
- Add missing fallback texts to backoffice views
- camelCase translations for importDocumentType
- Localization add tab text dutch
V9
- 10341: Use different picker for content types
- Create content template localization
- Falling back to contentTypeName when Block List label is empty
- Grid: Add button styling fix
- Use umb-icon component for icons in content type groups and tabs
- Fix incorrect attribute in hidden prevalue attribute
- Use medium sized overlay for doctype/mediatype/membertype icon picker
- Backoffice Welsh language translation updates
- Change references of Web.config to be appsettings.json
- Fixes wrong reference to enterSubmitFolder method in ng-keydown in mediapicker
- 11251: Don't add default dashboard to url
- Return tempFiles from PostAddFile result
- Fix SVG preview without sizing
- Allow switching property editor from numeric to slider
- 8258: Added create dictionary item button
- Enables friendly pasting in multipletextbox
- Removes annoying wait text, which causes layout jank
- Link insertion with no selected text in RTE
- 11315: Don't unbind unbinding keys
- contentpicker: Don't validate minNumber if empty and not mandatory
- 11331: Check property on instance if id is not set yet
- Fix for misaligned focalpoint
- Ensure block list thumbnails aren't cropped
- Align create buttons styling
- 11343: Remove blocklist block on cancel
- Align template picking more towards the other pickers
- Added more detailed message when deleting items in the list view
- Remove z-index
- Update styling of imagepicker prevalue editor
- Add warning overlay when deleting grid layout
- Listview: Fix translations and use "Remove" text for button instead of icon
- Focus Lock: Exclude children elements where parent / grandparent etc. has a .ng-hide class set
- adding . applying filter
- Further clarification around where configuration goes
- Publish hotkey doesn't work in RTE
- New design for the default 404 page
- Media Folder Picker View: Fix localizations
- GitHub issue#11299 fix v8
- Cleanup examine search results, and adds ability to toggle fields
Other features
- v9 - Issue with file picker and referencing files from wwwroot returns 404
- v9 IPublishedContentQueryAccessor isn't usable
- IsLiveFactoryEnabled() will always return true
- V9: Error when you try to invite user via backoffice
- v9: Added Extension method to register all custom Notifications
- v9: Created new system information section in help panel
- Change template helper to use async partials
- Also detect localdb 15
- Simplify usage of integration tests from nuget package
Bugfixes
- Additional optional sanitization of scripting in TinyMCE
- Allows replacing MainDom with alternate DB
- Added missing Italian translations
- Ability to register your own content provider for default template content
- Add notifcation when publishing varying culture without domains configured
- Added missing documentation to Image Cropper Extension methods using MediaWithCrops
- DocumentTypes: Add remove warning
- Update Examine reference
- Update to noUiSlider v15.5.0
- Version history cleanup
- [v8] Fix the basehttpheader health check so that it's checking the root of the domain instead of the /umbraco path
- [v9] Fix the basehttpheader health check so that it's checking the root of the domain instead of the /umbraco path
- Mandatory Image not validating after first time failure
- Variant ContentSavedState incorrectly updated for failed publish
- TimeOut Setting not being used in V9
- There is no TEMP environment variable on Linux azure app service
- An error occurred while trying to Add language
- Performance: Don't load all translation files if they are not going to be used
- Error During Examine Indexing
- Fixed missing null check in BlockEditorPropertyEditor
- v9 Fix build required before initial publish
- Fix for Excessive header health check when excluding Cloudflare
- Changed the case of BlockList to blocklist as it breaks on Linux Mint
- Added support for Smtp PickupDirectory
- 11048: Bugfix for groups and properties that get replaced
- Fixes (hides) customize button when connection string is already configured
- Duplicate MemberGroup names cause MemberGroup mixup
- Update ImageSharp to version 1.0.4
- added vm. in front of the enterSubmitFolder method call on ng-keydown
- If caching a published document, make sure you use the published Name…
- Implement IUserSessionStore<BackOfficeIdentityUser> to fix timeout bug #11350
- Make debugging work better in VS Code / Codespaces
- Add validation errors when invalid composition due to duplicate property group aliases
- Published Content Query has "skip" applied twice
- Minor edits to the XPath query help sheet
- Adjust styling to make grid config look better
- UI API docs: Fixed incorrect method name
- UI API docs: Added reset rules for .close class
- Fix logger message placeholders being parsed literally
- Bugfix/11442/migration steps are skipped v8.17 to v9
- Remove comma that makes the JS task throw an error
- v9: don't reload page when navigating to edit user
- V9: Fixes issue where PublishedContentQuery executes skip twice.
- Allow .map files as default browsable file extensions from the App_Pl…
- v9: Fix for OAuth ExternalLogin
- Obsoletes events added for local database initialization for Umbraco Cloud that are no longer required.
- contentpicker: Don't validate minNumber/maxNumber if 0