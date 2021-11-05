Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.4.10.144

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.10 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Security Advisor feature now accessible from the Malwarebytes main dashboard with new functionalities.
  • Updated the Real Time Protection section for free users with purchase/free trial buttons.
  • Enhanced detection, remediation, and performance.
Issues fixed
  • MBAM-5516: High CPU usage while searching for Windows updates.
  • MBAM-3035: Unable to install the Malwarebytes program under certain circumstances.
  • MBAM-5454: Issue with mwac.sys causing blue screen crash on Windows devices.
  • MBAM-4651: Issue with opening Malwarebytes after performing a software update.

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.4.10.144
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

