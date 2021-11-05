Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.10 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Security Advisor feature now accessible from the Malwarebytes main dashboard with new functionalities.

Updated the Real Time Protection section for free users with purchase/free trial buttons.

Enhanced detection, remediation, and performance. Issues fixed MBAM-5516: High CPU usage while searching for Windows updates.

MBAM-3035: Unable to install the Malwarebytes program under certain circumstances.

MBAM-5454: Issue with mwac.sys causing blue screen crash on Windows devices.

MBAM-4651: Issue with opening Malwarebytes after performing a software update.