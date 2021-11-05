Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Opera 81.0.4196.31

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 81 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 81, die op Chromium 95 is gebaseerd, treffen we onder meer Fast tab tooltips aan die meer informatie over een webpagina geven wanneer je de muiscursor over de tab beweegt.

Opera 81 Stable

With this update to Opera 81 Stable, we’re bringing you some small but helpful additions to how you can use tabs. What it all boils down to is more information at a glance so that you can move between tabs and tasks more smoothly.

Fast tab tooltips

Now, when you hover on a tab, you’re shown a more extensive custom tooltip, displaying the full title of the tab as well as the domain. Also, if there are more tabs from the same domain, they will be listed in a tooltip as well. We hope you find this addition useful, and as always, happy browsing!

All changes are available in the changelog.

Versienummer 81.0.4196.31
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-11-2021 • 07:37

05-11-2021 • 07:37

0Gehenna
@Roel9115 november 2021 08:12
Waarom niet?
0Roel911
@Gehenna5 november 2021 08:14
Omdat Opera is overgenomen en sindsdien in Chinese handen is.
+1Hobbit13
@Roel9115 november 2021 09:22
Wat precies is daarvan het probleem? Wat doet Opera nu, wat ze niet deden toen het nog Noors (?) was?

Ik zie massa's mensen in Chinese auto's rondrijden (vooral Volvo), of Chinese televisies (Philips) gebruiken. Dat zou dus ook af te raden zijn?
0brobro
@Hobbit135 november 2021 10:30
Ik vraag me oprecht af of je loopt te trollen of dit echt niet kan bedenken. Hint, het heeft te maken met dataverzameling en privacy en een overheid die er geen genoeg van kan krijgen en z'n burgers nogal matig behandelt met behulp van de data die ze verzamelen en die mensen en landen en bedrijven ook buiten de eigen landsgrenzen intimideert.

Ja. Een niet-Chinees bedrijf kan dat ook doen. En ja, je auto kan je ook stiekem afluisteren en andere data verzamelen. Maar dat maakt het niet minder een reële overweging om geen Chinese smart devices van welke soort dan ook te willen.
+2Hobbit13
@brobro5 november 2021 10:57
Wat ik moeizaam vind is dat Chinees helemaal fout is, maar alle data naar de VS sturen kennelijk prima. Ook de Amerikaanse overheid forceert bedrijven om backdoors in te bouwen, encryptie te verzwakken etc.

Het is nogal kort door de bocht om een bedrijf verdacht te vinden puur omdat het in Chinese handen is. Prima om Opera verdacht te vinden vanwege bijvoorbeeld aanpassingen die aan de EULA gedaan zijn, of vanwege verdachte IP adressen waar altijd contact mee gezocht wordt. Maar het enige argument dat gegeven is, is "China".
0MrFax
@Hobbit135 november 2021 16:22
Het verschil met China en de VS is, is dat de VS geen massamoorden pleegt om geloofsovertuiging.

Dan heb ik het toch liever in de handen van de VS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 5 november 2021 16:22]

0iDrone
@MrFax5 november 2021 18:29
De VS doet het om olie, same difference. Ik praat niet goed wat China allemaal doet, maar de VS is absoluut geen lieverdje, alleen wordt wat de VS uitvreet in voornamelijk de Westerse wereld verbazingwekkend geaccepteerd.
0Magic Power
@MrFax5 november 2021 22:45
Wat was ook al weer de reden dat Amerika Irak was binnengevallen? Een overtuiging waar de rest van de wereld het mee eens was, of was het ze meer om de olie te doen?
0RoestVrijStaal
@MrFax5 november 2021 22:46
:F

De VS verspreidde desinformatie dat Saddam massavernietigingswapens had en dat Osama Bin Laden in Afghanistan zat. Die Yanks en Rednecks zullen die hakbars eens mores leren om een paar vliegtuigen door Amerikaanse gebouwen heen te jagen.

Inmiddels zijn we 20 jaar (!!!) verder. Osama Bin Laden bleek al een tijd lang in Pakistan te vertoeven. Saddams massavernietigingswapens zijn nooit gevonden. Er is zelfs een extremere terreurgroepering dan Al Qaida ontstaan en beide landen liggen in puin. Qua leed doet dat ook absoluut niet onder voor massamoord.

Bij China weet je wat je eraan hebt en wat je ongeveer ervan kan verwachten.

Bij de VS niet.
Daar hangt het zelfs van af hoe de politieke wind in Washington waait.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 6 november 2021 13:39]

0cadsite
@Roel9115 november 2021 08:20
Lekker onderouwd argument
0Webxorcist
@cadsite5 november 2021 08:49
Dat is een meer dan prima argument om er mee te stoppen. En trouwens, het gebruik van de chrome engine ook.
+1RGAT
@Webxorcist5 november 2021 08:50
Zolang je Vivaldi als alternatief noemt (gebruikt ook de Chrome engine) niet echt...
0Webxorcist
@RGAT5 november 2021 18:15
Eens, maar ik noemde Vivaldi niet als alternatief ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

