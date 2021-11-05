Opera heeft versie 81 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 81, die op Chromium 95 is gebaseerd, treffen we onder meer Fast tab tooltips aan die meer informatie over een webpagina geven wanneer je de muiscursor over de tab beweegt.

With this update to Opera 81 Stable, we’re bringing you some small but helpful additions to how you can use tabs. What it all boils down to is more information at a glance so that you can move between tabs and tasks more smoothly.

Now, when you hover on a tab, you’re shown a more extensive custom tooltip, displaying the full title of the tab as well as the domain. Also, if there are more tabs from the same domain, they will be listed in a tooltip as well. We hope you find this addition useful, and as always, happy browsing!

All changes are available in the changelog.