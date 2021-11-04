Versie 9.2.8 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 9.2.8 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en bevat een kleine dertig verbeteringen.

This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9. Drupal 9.2.x will receive security coverage until June 2022 when Drupal 9.4.0 is released.

Regardless of which version you choose now, features will only be added to Drupal 9 minor releases, so plan to adopt Drupal 9 as soon as possible so that you can easily update to Drupal 9.2 and later.