Versie 9.2.8 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 9.2.8 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en bevat een kleine dertig verbeteringen.
Release notes
This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9. Drupal 9.2.x will receive security coverage until June 2022 when Drupal 9.4.0 is released.
Regardless of which version you choose now, features will only be added to Drupal 9 minor releases, so plan to adopt Drupal 9 as soon as possible so that you can easily update to Drupal 9.2 and later.Changes since 9.2.7
- Issue #3208849 by yogeshmpawar, cilefen, phenaproxima, mohit_aghera, larowlan, danflanagan8: OEmbedWidget does not display the field's help text, only its own message
- Issue #2945033 by longwave, yobottehg, TMWagner, vdsh, jlatorre, catch: HtmlHeadLink processing does not allow for duplicated alternate rel="external" hreflang links
- Issue #2763075 by raman.b, Martijn de Wit, anon, borisson_: Adding new text format gives Uncaught TypeError: f.format_tags.split is not a function
- Issue #3203745 by darienmh, Abhijith S, chetanbharambe: Claro theme is incompatible with the Themable Forms module
- Issue #3244156 by daffie: Update the Drupal\KernelTests\CoretitytityQueryAggregateTest::testAggregation() a little to make it pass for SQL Server
- Issue #3083561 by Grimreaper, raman.b, ankithashetty, mglaman, bbrala, Wim Leers, quietone: Add explicit test coverage for JSON:API filtering on a datetime field
- Issue #3073294 by Wim Leers, oknate: Remove obsolete @todo for "Undo bug when first inserting media into unfocused CKEditor"
- Issue #2957953 by alexpott, sleitner, pobster, Berdir, mohit_aghera, kishor_kolekar, joegraduate, trackleft2, bappa.sarkar, acbramley, ankithashetty, paulocs, batkor, dhirendra.mishra, seanB, priyanka.sahni, Abhijith S, chetanbharambe, vikashsoni, anmolgoyal74, Webbeh, larowlan, hudri, ryan.gibson, amietpatial, ddhuri, capysara, runeasgar, saranya ashokkumar, shimpy, nikitagupta: Editing menus user-experience has regressed
- Issue #990218 by Lendude, sun, tim.plunkett, mr.baileys, joachim: Machine name field throws notices if before source field
- Issue #3205866 by danflanagan8, phenaproxima: media_requirements() should report missing source fields
- Issue #3225227 by Matroskeen, quietone, Kristen Pol: Fix source plugin documentation
- Issue #3020876 by alex_optim, sakiland, batkor, pfrenssen, mohit_aghera, i-trokhanenko, drclaw, iamdroid, Grayle, tim.plunkett, gun_dose, acbramley, Chris Burge, Sam152, longwave: Contextual links of reusable content blocks are not displayed when rendering entities built via Layout Builder
- Issue #3241318 by alexpott: core/tests/Drupal/Tests/Composer/Plugin/Scaffold/fixtures/scripts/disable-git-bin/git is an odd file and it has the file mode 755
- Issue #3116481 by joachim, daffie: Convert EntityViewsDataTest from a unit test to a kernel test
- Issue #3203009 by quietone, Gauravmahlawat, joachim, catch: the methods in FieldableEntity should document how they are meant to be used
- Issue #3231861 by Lendude, GuyPaddock: PHP errors when overriding the query settings
- Issue #2784783 by RytoEX, quietone, jofitz, Charlotte17, Anybody, tomhollevoet, catch, Grevil: Migration of nodes with cck nodereferrer fields fails (SQL error)
- Issue #3088917 by quietone, gbirch, marvil07, Wim Leers: Map text_plain field formatter to basic_string for long text fields
- Issue #3232681 by Matroskeen, danflanagan8, kpaxman, quietone: FieldLink process plugin treats protocol-relative external URLs as internal ones
- Issue #3187616 by quietone, huzooka, Wim Leers, danflanagan8: Fix TermTranslation query and add missing source plugin test
- Issue #3199578 by quietone, danflanagan8, huzooka: Fix EntityReferenceTranslationDeriver process pipeline
- Issue #3219140 by danflanagan8, huzooka, quietone, Wim Leers: d7_language_content_comment_settings triggers MigrateException if the source bundle is longer than 32 chars: use migration_lookup
- Issue #2909805 by googletorp, fgm, dagmar, ankithashetty: LogMessageParser breaks messages containing braces
- Issue #3227370 by pfrenssen: Toolbar menu theme override omits the 'menu_name' variable
- Issue #2974156 by MegaChriz, k4v, John.nie, jian he, darrenwh, jurgenhaas, daffie, DuneBL, alexpott: TypeError: Argument 1 passed to _editor_get_file_uuids_by_field() must implement interface Drupal\CoretitytityInterface
- Issue #3212670 by Sakthivel M, shashwat-tiwari, kiran.kadam911, Gauravmahlawat, mherchel: Olivero: Z-index issue with the search bar
- Issue #3242469 by mherchel, andy-blum, scorbine: Insufficient contrast on Olivero's inactive vertical form labels
- Issue #3242456 by mherchel, andy-blum, scorbine: Insufficient contrast on Olivero's fieldset elements
- Issue #3223271 by mherchel, bnjmnm, pjudge, lauriii, javi-er, andrewmacpherson: Olivero: Select dropdown icons need more contrast in Windows High Contrast mode
- Issue #3223281 by mherchel, andy-blum, andrewmacpherson, mgifford, mikemai2awesome: Olivero: Primary nav search icon invisible in forced-colors mode in MS Edge
- Issue #2936067 by pfrenssen, bradjones1, nod_, eiriksm, DuaelFr, Clemens Sahs, AndyF, alexpott, lauriii, idimopoulos: CSS aggregation fails on many variations of @import
- Issue #3219340 by lauriii, bnjmnm, mherchel: Vertical tabs with #parents are broken in Claro
- Issue #3228000 by bbrala, larowlan, GuyPaddock, Wim Leers, bradjones1, alexpott, catch, e0ipso: Users deleted via JSON:API DELETE don't follow the site-wide cancel_method in the user settings
- Issue #3192365 by Symbioquine, tbradbury, mxr576, alexpott, longwave: Race Condition in 'public://simpletest' mkdir Call