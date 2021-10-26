Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Apple macOS 12.0.1

Apple macOS 12 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 12.0.1 uitgebracht. In versie 12, bekend als Monterey en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple diverse features toegevoegd die we al kennen van iOS, zoals Airplay, wat voorheen alleen beperkt werkte, Quick notes, het kunnen groeperen van tabbladen in Safari, Focus en Shortcuts. Verder kan Facetime nu een link genereren zodat anderen zonder Facetime aan een gesprek kunnen worden toegevoegd en kan de achtergrond wazig worden gemaakt. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

macOS Monterey 12.0.1

macOS Monterey lets you connect, share, and create like never before. Enjoy new FaceTime audio and video enhancements, including spatial audio and Portrait mode. Get more done with powerful productivity tools like Focus, Quick Note, and Tab Groups in Safari. Work fluidly across your devices with AirPlay to Mac.

FaceTime
  • Spatial audio makes voices sound like they come from the direction of a speaker on the screen in a Group FaceTime call
  • Voice Isolation blocks background noises so your voice is crystal clear
  • Wide Spectrum brings every sound in your space into the call
  • Portrait mode puts the focus on you by blurring your background on Mac computers with the M1 chip
  • Grid view displays people in same-size tiles and highlights the active speaker
  • FaceTime links for inviting friends to calls on Apple, Android, or Windows devices
Messages
  • Shared with You displays content shared over Messages in your Mac apps
  • New Shared with You section in Photos, Safari, News, Podcasts, and the TV app
  • Multiple photos display as collages or stacks in Messages
Safari
  • Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and sync across devices
  • Intelligent Tracking Prevention prevents trackers from viewing your IP address
  • Compact tab bar option lets you see more of the webpage on your screen
Focus
  • Focus lets you automatically filter out notifications based on what you're doing
  • Options to customize a Focus for activities like work, gaming, reading, and more
  • Focus sets across all Apple devices
  • Status lets your contacts know that your notifications are silenced
Quick Note & Notes
  • Quick Note lets you take notes on any app or website, and easily revisit them later
  • Tags help you quickly categorize your notes by topic and make them easy to find
  • Mentions enable you to notify others of important updates in shared notes
  • Activity view displays who made recent changes in a shared note
AirPlay to Mac
  • AirPlay to Mac lets you share content from iPhone or iPad straight to your Mac
  • AirPlay speaker support for playing music through your Mac sound system
Live Text
  • Live Text makes text interactive in photos across the system
  • Support for copying, translating, and looking up text that appears in photos
  • Visual Look Up helps you learn about art, landmarks, and other objects in photos
Shortcuts
  • New app helps you automate everyday tasks, helping you accomplish them faster
  • Gallery with pre-built shortcuts that you can add and run throughout the system
  • Shortcuts editor helps you design custom shortcuts for your specific workflows
  • Support for automatically converting Automator workflows into shortcuts
Maps
  • Interactive 3D globe with enhanced details for mountains, oceans, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip
  • Detailed city maps display elevation, trees, buildings, landmarks, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip
Privacy
  • Mail Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking your Mail activity
  • Recording indicator in Control Center for apps that are accessing your mic
iCloud+
  • Hide My Email creates unique, random email addresses that forward to your inbox
  • iCloud Private Relay (beta) helps prevent companies from creating a detailed profile of your browsing activity in Safari

Versienummer 12.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/nl/macos/monterey/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-10-2021 07:57
100

26-10-2021 • 07:57

Submitter: streamnl

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

16-03 Apple macOS 12.3 34
12-02 Apple macOS 12.2.1 23
28-01 Apple macOS 12.2 19
26-10 Apple macOS 12.0.1 100
14-08 Apple macOS 11.5.2 94
07-'21 Apple macOS 11.5.1 54
05-'21 Apple macOS 11.4 4
04-'21 Apple macOS 11.3 52
03-'21 Apple macOS 11.2.3 5
02-'21 Apple macOS 11.2.2 4
Apple macOS

Besturingssystemen Apple

Reacties (100)

+1Ray_
26 oktober 2021 08:12
Van een OS vind ik het belangrijk dat het stabiel en veilig is. Als er dan een major release is en de release notes beginnen met nieuwe functies in Facetime, Messages en een handvol andere apps zonder uit te wijden over bijvoorbeeld performance gains vraag ik mij wel eens af waar de prioriteiten liggen in zo'n release. De notes lijken in ieder geval te zijn geschreven voor de vers instappende consument, niet de prosumer.

Ietwat grumpy ochtend-post, nu ik het terug lees. Maar 't punt blijft staan :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ray_ op 26 oktober 2021 08:13]

+1laptopleon
@Ray_26 oktober 2021 09:19
Op de desktop zijn de belangrijkste zaken na een jaar of 35 wel redelijk uitontwikkeld.

Daarom zie je niet elke half jaar spectaculaire nieuwe functies, zoals in de jaren negentig.

Begrijp me goed, dit is niet om te klagen :) Het is fijn werken met een goed doorontwikkeld systeem. En er komen natuurlijk nog steeds nieuwe ontwikkelingen voorbij.
+1demianmonteverd
@laptopleon27 oktober 2021 09:44
Er is nog genoeg te doen, standby werkt nog steeds matig, er is sowieso nog steeds veel mogelijk met betrekking tot optimalisatie in het energieverbruik/beheer. Ook bij Apple. Het is puur dat er veel word ingezet op het verbeteren van performance omdat dit beter werkt voor de verkoop. Zou het graag iets anders zien. Iedereen heeft het zelfs bij Apple zelfs over hoe veel sneller de M1-familie is, terwijl de focus ook zou kunnen gaan naar performance per watt.
+1laptopleon
@demianmonteverd27 oktober 2021 11:35
Je kan veel van Apple zeggen, maar qua optimalisatie hebben ze nooit veel laten liggen, al sinds dag 1. Ik zou niet weten wat daar nog voor significante stappen kunnen worden genomen. Waar denk je aan dan, wat werkt er niet optimaal aan slaapstand?
Iedereen heeft het zelfs bij Apple zelfs over hoe veel sneller de M1-familie is, terwijl de focus ook zou kunnen gaan naar performance per watt.
Heb je de details wel gelezen? Dat is nou net het mooie: Sneller én efficiënter. De soc's gebruiken aanzienlijk minder vermogen om hetzelfde – nee, méér zelfs – te doen. Dus ze zijn niet alleen sneller maar gebruiken intussen ook nog minder vermogen en ontwikkelen dus minder warmte.
+1demianmonteverd
@laptopleon27 oktober 2021 12:16
Zeker gelezen. Ik zou alleen nog meer willen. De performance van mijn i5 macbook was al voldoende voor mijn taken. Wellicht kan er keuze worden gemaakt liefst instelbaar.

Ik zit niet in de positie om er een mening over te geven van wat je allemaal zou kunnen doen, maar als idee voor de vuist weg:
- Camera gebruiken om scherm minder stroom te laten gebruiken als je er niet naar kijkt.
- Wifi standaard verbeteren om verder stroomverbruik te optimaliseren.
- SCTP ipv TCP.
- DHCP optimalisaties.
- USB standby kan verder verbeterd worden.
- Automatisch disablen RAM als het niet gebruikt word.
- Downstream optimalisaties (om te beginnen API's beschikbaar stellen!) waarmee meer aan powermanagement gedaan kan worden door applicatie ontwikkelaars.
- Betere CSS features om data te besparen en daarmee energieverbruik
etc..

Beetje een mix van micro en macro.
etc.
+1laptopleon
@demianmonteverd27 oktober 2021 14:43
Zeker gelezen. Ik zou alleen nog meer willen. De performance van mijn i5 macbook was al voldoende voor mijn taken. Wellicht kan er keuze worden gemaakt liefst instelbaar.
Het was al 'instelbaar', dat wil zeggen, de cpu, aantal kernen, optionele gpu, etc schakelen al op / terug wanneer dat nodig is :)

En met de nieuwere chips is dat nog efficiënter, onder meer vanwege verschil in snellere en minder snelle rekenkernen. Voor minder intensief rekenwerk kan dan een minder snelle kern worden ingeschakeld. Die gebruikt dan ook minder stroom dan een snelle rekenkern.

Wat betreft de andere ideeën:
• De camera zelf snapt niet wat hij ziet, dus dan moet je computer zelf constant het videobeeld analyseren, om te kijken of je naar het scherm kijkt.. Dat kost waarschijnlijk meer veel energie dan je verdient met af en toe het scherm dimmen. Lijkt me trouwens ook niet heel fijn als je scherm steeds uit en aan flitst als je even opzij kijkt.
• WiFi standaard wordt al constant doorontwikkeld, maar is uiteindelijk geen Apple-standaard, maar een industrie-brede inspanning. Kan Apple dus niet in zijn eentje een andere implementatie van doen.
• Waaruit blijkt dat SCTP minder energie verbruikt?
• USB standby dat toch spanning geeft kan erg handig zijn
• RAM en dergelijke heeft al heel lang een geoptimaliseerd energieverbruik
Downstream optimalisaties (om te beginnen API's beschikbaar stellen!) waarmee meer aan powermanagement gedaan kan worden door applicatie ontwikkelaars. -> hebben we het nog steeds over OS X? Ook hier is het al sinds jaar en dag standaard om te optimaliseren. Updates zijn altijd al gecomprimeerd, worden als dat kan in de achtergrond alvast klaargezet terwijl de computer toch al aan staat en toch al online is.
• CSS is een standaard van het W3, daar kan Apple in haar eentje niet veel aan doen, hooguit mee-praten. Optimaliseren van sites en webapps is uiteraard aan de webbouwers / appbouwers.
+1demianmonteverd
@laptopleon27 oktober 2021 15:04
Nieuwe chips, zoals jij inderdaad aangeeft, al veel verbeterd, echter, als milieu-freak, zou graag zien dat die verbeteringen naar meer energiebesparing gaan in plaats van performance. We mogen best meer vragen van een leidend bedrijf als Apple op dit gebied, ze zijn ook een trendzetter vaak immers.

Camera, het gaat om het totaal verbruik van de oplossing als geheel, dus als je met een infrarood ledje en ontvanger of ultrasoon echo systeem dit beter kunt doen, dan dat, ik werk niet bij Apple en werk niet aan die systemen, maar ben wel technisch onderlegd en zou graag aan zo'n project werken! Voor wat betreft dat flitsen, als het systeem snel genoeg is zie je het niet wellicht? Geen idee, het is allemaal een beetje voor de neus weg.
SCTP, omdat je meerdere verbindingen impliciet kan inzetten, dus minder round trips.
WiFi, als Apple engineers beschikbaar maakt, dan kunnen er bettere/snellere stappen gemaakt worden.
RAM is nog steeds veel te winnen, begrijp niet helemaal waarom jij van mening bent dat dit niet zo is.
Over API's ja, maar met name richting web, want meeste software is tegenwoordig beschikbaar binnen een web-based SaaS model (denk oplossingen als Salesforce, etc.).
CSS, als Apple haar (in deze markt iets meer beperkte) gewicht gooit achter dergelijke oplossingen, dan kan het van de grond komen, zonder kar-trekkers komen we er niet. Apple is zeer goed gepositioneerd omdat ze hun hele ecosysteem in eigen beheer hebben.
+1laptopleon
@demianmonteverd27 oktober 2021 15:45
Je praat over alles van CSS tot WiFi alsof er nog nauwelijks moeite gedaan is om het efficiënter te maken. Ik zou bijna zeggen: Dat is een van de belangrijkste zaken waar naar gekeken / aan gewerkt wordt.

Ik zeg niet dat het niet scherper kan, maar de halve computerindustrie is altijd al precies daarmee bezig: efficiëntie opkrikken.

In 1999, 22 jaar geleden kwam Apple met de G4, die 4 tot 20 gigaflop haalde. Voor die tijd een sterk staaltje, bij 350 a 400 Watt. De eerste PC die gigaflops haalde.

Nu lopen mensen met een iPhone in hun zak die 732 gigaflop haalt, op een ingebouwd batterijtje van 3, 4 Ah. 8)7 Niet dat mensen het beseffen! ;(

Hoeveel meer bewijs wil je dat er contant aan efficiëntie gewerkt wordt? En niet alleen door Apple uiteraard.
+1demianmonteverd
@laptopleon27 oktober 2021 16:24
Ja, het gaat hard! Maar de focus is vaak toch nog performance, in elk geval het reclame materiaal en in de berichtgeving naar de vakpers (zoals hier). We hebben gelukkig wel enorme stappen gemaakt gelukkig. Zou alleen nog meer willen.

Niet dat het voorbeeld helpt, maar voor perspectief, de Nokia van een paar generaties terug, kon een week met zijn batterij. De iPhone niet meer. De iPhone kan oneindig veel meer dan de Nokia en dat verklaart het verschil. Maar als we als eis zouden hebben om functionaliteit alleen te introduceren als dit 'energiebudget'-neutraal kan (in de vorm van een arbitraire (toegegeven en meer als illustratie dan als suggestie ter implementatie en overname) standaard als accuduur, dan zouden we wellicht een andere telefoon in onze zak hebben en meer 'cloud' computing voor een aantal van de zaken die de telefoon kan. Anyway, kan niet voorzien hoe het zou kunnen hebben gelopen natuurlijk. De realtiteit is dat mijn iPhone al zo'n beetje alles kan immers...

Ik werk zelf regelmatig met switches, als we meer SFP+ met glas zouden inzetten, verbruiken we al veel minder energie in de DC's bijv.. Lampjes in netwerkkaarten weglaten, zal ook schelen. Het zijn kleine beetjes maar alle beetjes helpen (ja, dooddoener, excuus daarvoor).
0laptopleon
@demianmonteverd27 oktober 2021 22:07
De iPhone / smartphone kan niet alleen oneindig veel meer, maar vooral: Mensen gebruiken dat ook. Precies wat je zegt. Bellen is bijzaak geworden. Als je alleen zou bellen bellen je iPhone, wil ik wedden dat je er minstens zo lang mee zou doen. Een Nokia 3310 had een accu van 900, later 1000 mAh terwijl de nieuwste iPhone 13 3227 mAh, respectievelijk 4352 mAh hebben, afhankelijk van het model.

Daarnaast zal het behoorlijk schelen dat de techniek efficiënter is geworden sinds de introductie van de Nokia in 2000.

Kijk, als het efficiënter kan, kun je daar alleen maar vóór zijn, al was het alleen al qua milieu, dat ben ik helemaal met je eens. Maar op sommige vlakken zijn we nu op een punt van kruimelwerk van kruimelwerk beland, terwijl er op andere terreinen nog hele bomen, misschien wel hele bossen te besparen zijn.

Een paar jaar geleden heb ik eens uitgerekend hoe het energieverbruik van een iPhone zich verhoudt tot dat van een auto (Volkswagen Golf). Het kwam er op neer dat zo'n auto bij het afleggen van één kilometer al meer energie verbruikt dan je kwijt bent bij het opgeladen houden van een iPhone in een heel jaar.

Als je alleen al de banden van je auto 1x per jaar goed op spanning zet, wat harder zet, bespaar je al gauw een paar procent brandstof. Volgens de site blijkt uit grootschalig onderzoek dat "7 % van de auto’s minimaal 1 band heeft met een veel te lage spanning".

Het schiet niet echt op om het LEDje op een netwerkkaart weg te laten van 5 milliAmpere x 5 Volt = 0,025 W = 0.000025 kWh terwijl huizen nog verwarmd worden met (gemiddeld, per dag) 4 tot 6 m3 gas van 10 kWh oftewel 40 tot 60 kWh.

Allebei is het goed, maar laten we dan eerst voor de huis-isolatie gaan :P
0demianmonteverd
@laptopleon28 oktober 2021 09:36
Je hebt rationeel gelijk uiteraard. Een ander perspectief, als iedereen vanuit haar eigen expertise zou werken aan verbeteringen op dit gebied, dan gaan we stappen maken. Ik sta echt niet negatief tegenover het aanpakken van de grotere issues, maar ik zit nu eenmaal niet in de woningbouw / woningrenovatie of ruimtelijke planning en vervoersindustrie en met het pleiten voor minder vliegvakanties maak ik mij al niet mega-populair, zelfs hier op tweakers.

Voor wat betreft mijn industrie, daar kan (in mijn voorbeeld) een led-lampje worden weggelate en gewerkt worden met glas ipv 10G via TP, laten we dat soort mini-fixes gewoon gaan doen. Alle beetjes helpen immers.
0laptopleon
@demianmonteverd28 oktober 2021 13:12
Helemaal mee eens.

Ik ben me er met de jaren wel bewuster van geworden, dat het meestal niet zo'n zwart/wit verhaal is. Onze Ziggo-router had ledjes voor elk stadium van verbinden. Superhandig als je probeert uit te zoeken wat er mis is / gaat. Ik heb bewust, toen hij kapot ging, weer dat model genomen, omdat het nieuwe model maar één controlelampje meer had. Ook al was die nieuwe waarschijnlijk een paar Watt-uur per jaar zuiniger.

Voor het smartphones-verhaal / nokia / iphone geldt hetzelfde: Doordat je 'alles' nu doet op je smartphone, gebruikt je telefoon meer energie. Maar… Hele volksstammen hebben daardoor hun PC of laptop weggedaan. Het verschil natuurlijk per huishouden maar ik zie overal minder PC's / laptops, ten faveure van tablets en smartphones. Netto kan het niet anders dan dat dat een flinke energiebesparing op heeft geleverd.

Vliegvakanties worden wel eens verdedigd met de opmerking dat een (vol) vliegtuig niet méér energie verbruikt dan wanneer dezelfde mensen met auto's zouden gaan. Maar dat is een vals verhaal, want de meeste van die mensen zouden nooit met de auto naar Barcelona gaan, alleen al omdat dat niet comfortabel is. Maar ook omdat het dan geen zin heeft om een 'weekendtrip' te maken want dan kun je bij aankomst gelijk weer terug. Laat staan dat die mensen met de auto naar een ander continent zouden gaan. De reis zou maanden duren. Vrijwel niemand heeft zoveel tijd om op vakantie te gaan of wíl dat zelfs er aan besteden.

Kortom het energieverbruik van vliegen vergelijken met autorijden is appels met peren vergelijken. Het is bedrog. Het is een slinkse manier om vliegen recht te praten.
0demianmonteverd
@laptopleon28 oktober 2021 17:29
Je voorbeeld is werkelijk spot-on, moet vaak hetzelfde non-argument aanhoren voor de vliegvakantie of zelfs voor zakelijk vliegen (hier hebben we van die behoorlijk goede vergader apparatuur van Cisco liggen).
+1snollygoster
@Ray_26 oktober 2021 08:20
Helemaal mee eens. Een major versie stelt niets meer voor tegenwoordig.
+18bitfanaat
@snollygoster26 oktober 2021 11:24
Behalve dat hardware uit jaar ‘x’ ineens niet meer wordt ondersteund en je het programma in gaat van updates voor oude OS versies. Ik heb net mijn Mac Pro 5,1 om die reden verkocht. Ontzettend jammer omdat die machine menig apparaat van daarna het nakijken geeft.
+1Gadget Freak
@8bitfanaat26 oktober 2021 11:56
Jouw Mac Pro kan misschien geen macOS 12 draaien, maar dat betekent niet dat hij onbruikbaar is geworden!
0TheVivaldi
@8bitfanaat26 oktober 2021 11:58
Maar normaal staat Tweakers vol met “Waarom zou ik upgraden? De huidige versie werkt prima en de nieuwste doet niks beter.” Dus dan is het toch niet erg om op een oudere versie te blijven?
+18bitfanaat
@TheVivaldi26 oktober 2021 14:34
De reden is dat ik voor Catalina al een “tool” moest gebruiken (Opencore) en ik het zat was iedere keer in spanning te zitten dat een upgrade het systeem kon vernaggelen. Bij Big Sur werken die tools niet meer stabiel en daarom wil ik over naar een systeem dat de updates zonder fuss aankan.
+1Strebor
@Ray_26 oktober 2021 08:24
Deze prosumer is anders best blij met de nieuwe features in o.a. Safari, Notes, Mail en Focus :+

Het was al bekend dat dit niet een hele ingrijpende update aan het OS zelf zou zijn. Big Sur was wat mij betreft al stabiel en veilig. Ik ben het wel met je eens dat het fijn zou zijn als er uitgebreide release note was, waarin alle wijzigingen staan vermeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Strebor op 26 oktober 2021 08:28]

+1zipb
@Ray_26 oktober 2021 11:05
Ik gebruik mijn Mac als DAW en foto edit station. Ik ben net over van Mojave(10.14) naar Big Sur(11.6). Net toen het nog kon zonder extra hordes.

Het was nog een hoop gedoe met de brakke notarisation software van Apple. Ik heb afscheid moeten nemen van een paar duizend eu aan hardware waar geen 64-bit drivers voor zijn. Heel fijn.
Zelfs nu is niet alle software die ik gebruik compatibel met Big Sur, en daar is Monterey alweer.

De MacOS upgrades van de laatste jaren hebben weinig gebracht voor een 'pro' gebruiker. Geen betere scheduler of verminderde latency voor DAW gebruik om maar wat te noemen.

De enige pro machine is de Mac Pro 2019, maar die is dan weer onbetaalbaar.

Er wordt vooral aan de 'schoonmoeder' functies gesleuteld, sociale media toevoegingen en iPhone koppelingen die niet thuishoren op een werkstation.

Begrijpelijk, want daar wordt het geld verdiend.
0Gadget Freak
@zipb26 oktober 2021 12:01
Ik gebruik mijn Mac als DAW en foto edit station. Ik ben net over van Mojave(10.14) naar Big Sur(11.6). Net toen het nog kon zonder extra hordes.

Het was nog een hoop gedoe met de brakke notarisation software van Apple. Ik heb afscheid moeten nemen van een paar duizend eu aan hardware waar geen 64-bit drivers voor zijn. Heel fijn.
Boehoe! Krokodillentranen...

Upgraden is geen verplichting, je Mac blijft ook met Mojave prima werken!
0zipb
@Gadget Freak27 oktober 2021 15:44
Uh. Nee. Logic Pro is de reden dat ik nog blijf hangen in Mac land. Nieuwere versies(vanaf 10.6, inmiddels zijn we bij 10.7) draaien niet op Mojave.
Logic Pro 10.5(de laatste versie die het doet op Mojave) heeft een aantal vervelende bugs. Die zijn weg/beter in nieuwere versies.

Er is geen technische reden om Big Sur te verplichten, planned obscolesence heet zoiets volgens mij.
Daar is Apple goed in.
0beerse

@Ray_26 oktober 2021 17:45
Het is maar net wat je allemaal bij het besturingssysteem vind horen. Ooit was het alleen het platform waar de applicaties bovenop geïnstalleerd en geconfigureerd moesten worden. Tegenwoordig worden zelfs zaken buiten het toestel tot het besturingssysteem gerekend.
+1KelvinX
26 oktober 2021 08:00
Ik ben benieuwd welke verborgen updates er allemaal achter zitten. Python ineens omhoog, nieuwe bash Shell, dat soort dingen. altijd een drama om bepaalde tooltjes weer compatible te krijgen. Of wachten op een update. Ik denk dat ik ff afhou tot 12.0.2 iig
+1ultimasnake
@KelvinX26 oktober 2021 08:10
Als ik het zo lees gebruik je MacOS voor je development (net als ik), het is mijn inziens altijd erg onverstandig, ongeacht het OS, om direct in de eerste week/maand van release over te gaan.

Laat inderdaad eerst de veelal, open source, developers hun fixes/patches uitbrengen en weet 100% zeker dat al je software compatible is. Naar mijn gevoel duurt dat meestal een maandje of 2 :)
+1Frame164
@ultimasnake26 oktober 2021 08:39
Moet je als developer juist niet voorop lopen om te zorgen dat je software geschikt is voor als je klanten snel gaan upgraden? Niets is zo irritant als niet kunnen upgraden omdat een paar apps nog niet geschikt gemaakt zijn.
+1mocem
@Frame16426 oktober 2021 08:45
Als je gereedschap niet werkt om dit te doen word het lastig. Op moment heb ik nog dagelijks spijt dat ik naar Big Sur ben geupdated. Catalina werkte voor mij beter.
+1ultimasnake
@Frame16426 oktober 2021 08:52
Daar moet je zeker naar streven. Maar als je upgrade naar het nieuwe OS en een applicatie/library functioneert niet meer ligt je hele werkproces op zijn gat.

In mijn geval is het simpel ik ontwikkelen IOS apps deze zijn gewoon compatible met IOS 15 en dit weten we zeker sinds een van de eerste beta's. Maar we ontwikkelen op MacOS en daar gebruiken we een hoop meer voor om dit mogelijk te maken. Vooral CLI tools lijken iedere grote upgrade toch aangepast te moeten worden en die hebben we toch echt nodig voor compileren, draaien van test omgevingen etc.

Je development machine moet je gewoon nooit cutting edge willen hebben, testen of het werkt op nieuwe besturingssystemen/hardware doe je op andere machines ;-)
+1Gadget Freak
@Frame16426 oktober 2021 09:40
Als developer kan het handig zijn om 2 Macs te hebben, waarbij je op de ene al de beta's zet.
Je productiemachine zet je pas na minimaal een maand over.
+1jopiek
@Frame16426 oktober 2021 11:03
Eens, liefst heb je dus minimaal twee systemen, eentje om stabiel te houden en andere om innovatie op te doen / nieuwe features te testen etc. Is bijv. voor onderwijs ook echt ingewikkeld, ze geven je echt geen twee systemen, nu regel ik zelf mijn laptop zodat ik totaal niet van school afhankelijk ben, maar ja nieuwe snelle Macbook is maandsalaris... Toch maar commercieel apps gaan maken of zo.
+1KelvinX
@ultimasnake26 oktober 2021 08:11
Ja dat weet ik. Ik probeer ook alles via VM’s te doen, en daar op te devven. Het OS zo clean mogelijk. Maarja er zijn altijd wel libs enzo, denk aan homebrew die dwars kan liggen.
+1Jan-E
@KelvinX26 oktober 2021 09:13
Xcode 13.1 draait er prima op. Die is via een VM nauwelijks meer vooruit te branden. Daarom zit ik al sinds de eerste beta op Monterey. Sinds beta 8 ben ik ook mijn iPad apps gaan onderhouden op Monterey. De final release had ik al draaien. Die is gelijk aan beta RC2.
+1Maurits van Baerle

@KelvinX26 oktober 2021 09:02
God wat zou ik blij worden als Python2 nou eens overal zou verdwijnen. Nooit meer per ongeluk iets onder de verkeerde versie draaien, nooit meer een verkeerd package installeren.

Als ik het goed begrijp is het zelf verwijderen van Python2 voorlopig nog niet aan te raden omdat er nog teveel van afhankelijk is of het doodleuk weer wordt geïnstalleerd als dependency bij een ander package.

Ik denk dat de enige manier om dat op te lossen het simpelweg niet meer meeleveren door Apple is.
+1SmokedSausage
@Maurits van Baerle26 oktober 2021 09:08
Te veel "handige" functies die mensen geschreven hebben, zijn helaas niet aangepast naar Python3 (vooral in bioinformatics kom ik dit helaas nog tegen). Ik zou er ook heel blij van worden als alles naar Python3 gaat, maar dan moeten sommige mensen wel de moeite nemen om hun functies in ieder geval door een omzet programma te halen...
+1Maurits van Baerle

@SmokedSausage26 oktober 2021 10:06
Tja, het is een beetje een kip-ei probleem. Iemand moet beginnen (en Windows zal het niet zijn) dus moeten een paar grote Linux distro’s en macOS misschien het voortouw nemen en Python2 niet meer meeleveren. Dan dwing je zaken af.
+1Loller1

@Maurits van Baerle26 oktober 2021 12:50
En Microsoft moet hiermee beginnen met Windows omdat...? Het is niet alsof Windows Python überhaupt voorgeïnstalleerd heeft staan, en de makkelijkste versies om te installeren (die vanuit de Microsoft Store) zijn allemaar Python 3.x.
+1Maurits van Baerle

@Loller126 oktober 2021 12:56
Mijn reactie slaat op dat Microsoft juist altijd op safe speelt en (soms ten voordele, some ten nadele) wel érg vasthoudt aan backwards compatibility. Die zie ik dus niet zo’n stap doen.

Ik denk dat van de drie mainstream OS-en macOS nog het meest waarschijnlijk is om rigoureus een punt achter Python2 te zetten. Zelfs de nieuwste Ubuntu komt nog met Python2.

Misschien moeten we afwachten op malware die misbruik maakt van een lek in een EOL versie van Python om de wereld wakker te schudden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 26 oktober 2021 12:57]

+1Quakie
@KelvinX26 oktober 2021 08:03
het is 12.0.1, raar maar waar.
0KelvinX
@Quakie26 oktober 2021 08:05
Haha prima pas mijn post wel aan 👌
+1Jerie
@KelvinX26 oktober 2021 15:18
Nieuwe Bash shell ga je niet in native MacOS vinden. Ze zijn immers geswitched naar Zsh als shell want allergisch voor GPLv3. Zsh is MIT license.
0Tk55
@KelvinX26 oktober 2021 10:44
Wat betreft Python: Gebruik je geen virtual environments, docker of andere containers? Of gebruik je tooltjes voor het OS zelf?
+1Greatsword

26 oktober 2021 08:50
Wees gewaarschuwd als je nog een nieuwe of tweedehands Intel MacBook koopt, want deze functies werken daar dus allemaal niet op.
  • Portrait Mode in FaceTime
  • Maps Interactive Globe
  • More Detailed Cities in Maps
  • Object Capture
  • Siri Text-to-Speech
  • On-Device Keyboard Dictation
Reken er dus maar op dat de komende jaren de lijst groter en groter wordt aangezien Apple nu natuurlijk zijn eigen M1 chips maakt.
+1swtimmer
@Greatsword26 oktober 2021 09:57
Zijn die beperkingen ook voor een MacBook Pro uit 2019? Wow, dan gaat het wel echt snel zeg die overstap op hun eigen chip. Heb dit device gekocht (nou ja, mijn werkgever) ergens in 2020.
+1jopiek
@swtimmer26 oktober 2021 11:07
Maar ja dan was je ook wel wat naïef (lees: van je werkgever), want we wisten dat dit er aan zat te komen, ik koop meestal elke ca 3 jaar een nieuwe Mac maar heb bewust twee jaar uitgesteld.
+1swtimmer
@jopiek26 oktober 2021 11:17
Grote werkgevers werken met rolling replacements. Niet iets wat je dus kiest actief om wel/niet te vernieuwen.
+1dycell
@swtimmer26 oktober 2021 19:44
Tja, veel van deze functies zijn gebouwd voor het ML gedeelte van de M1 chip. Je kunt nu nog steeds Mac's kopen met Intel chips... Ik vind het persoonlijk helemaal niet erg want mijn mac werkt nog prima zonder die dingen... Geen idee waarom ik deze features zou moeten 'missen'.
0demianmonteverd
@dycell27 oktober 2021 09:47
Geef het een paar jaar, dan kunnen we goed beoordelen wat deze nieuwe features nu precies brengen. Ik dacht ook ooit zo over NVMe-storage, maar ben er nu best blij mee.

Ja, begrijp dat storage niet hetzelfde is als ML.
+14play
@Greatsword26 oktober 2021 10:28
Ik vermoed dat ze nog 1 of 2 x86 Mac OS versies maken en dan de x86 laten vallen.

Nu nog een x86 Mac kopen is echt een slecht idee tenzij je hem nu absoluut nodig hebt.
+1Meiklokje
@4play26 oktober 2021 10:43
X86 lees Rosetta 2. Of Apple moet met een chip afkomen waar dit hardware matig mogelijk is.
+14play
@Meiklokje26 oktober 2021 11:02
Sorry ik heb op de verkeerde comment gereageerd.

Ik hoor dat de M1 op rosetta 2 heel prima functioneert.
Ik heb voor mijn altschool dochter een M1pro besteld dus ik ga dat binnenkort meemaken.
Ik zelf draai op een Mac Book Pro 2012 x86 met OCLP erop en Monterey en lijk gelukt te hebben dat er veel dingen gewoon werken.
+1Keypunchie

@Greatsword26 oktober 2021 09:52
Een nieuwe Intel mac zou ik echt iedereen afraden op dit moment, tenzij je een heel specifieke use case hebt.

Tweedehands kan nog wel, als je echt een prijsvoordeel kan (en wil) behalen.
+1Meiklokje
@Greatsword26 oktober 2021 10:14
Dat probleem zal blijven bestaan ook op die nieuwe silicon m1 pro en Max MacBook pro s. De m1 zal ook eens aan een beperking aanlopen als Apple binnen 5 a 7 jaar met de volgende generatie afkomt. Intel is de vorige generatie. M1 is de volgende. Ik heb hier nog een intel en daar kan je nog vrij veel op. De laatste Mac OS of iOS en ipad os op je legacy devices installeren is niet altijd verstandig. De kans is groot dat je toestel onbruikbaar wordt omdat de software te zwaar wordt. Kan je beter een nieuwe kopen als nodig is. Ik ben ook niet meer zo happig om de laatste software op mijn apparaten te pushen.
+1Xantilyst2
26 oktober 2021 08:07
Zal dit ook via een omweg beschikbaar zijn voor modellen die nèt uit de boot vallen?
+1xONet
@Xantilyst226 oktober 2021 08:40
Mijn MacBook Pro mid 2014 valt net buiten de lijst van Apple zelf, maar is nu toch gewoon Big Sur aan het downloaden 8)7 Vreemd...
+1sus
@xONet26 oktober 2021 08:47
Big Sur is macOS 11 he - die draait op mijn 2014 ook prima
0xONet
@sus26 oktober 2021 08:48
o ja, dom en helaas... |:(
0pietje63
@xONet26 oktober 2021 10:00
Het goede nieuws: kennelijk heb je dus nog een update tov van je huidige systeem :). Daarbij zullen de meeste bugs er inmiddels uit zijn
+14play
@xONet26 oktober 2021 10:26
Er was ook een update voor Big Sur.
+1Kek
@Xantilyst226 oktober 2021 08:14
Met opencore is wel wat mogelijk heb ik begrepen
+14play
@Kek26 oktober 2021 10:25
Mijn Mac Book Pro mid 2012 draait het prima met 8Gb en 480 SSD.
+1Merlijn1234
@Xantilyst226 oktober 2021 08:21
Opencore Legacy Patcher werkt heel mooi, via de terminal of nieuw via de GUI. Zie https://dortania.github.io/OpenCore-Legacy-Patcher/
0Lounge Deluxe
@Merlijn123427 oktober 2021 14:23
Mijn MBP mid-2014 liep helaas vast tijdens het installatieproces via OCLP, en doet nu niets meer :/
+1Merlijn1234
@Lounge Deluxe27 oktober 2021 14:36
Dat is vervelend. Al in de Discord Legacy Patchers Paradise gevraagd?

Vermeende oplossing in de discord.
https://discord.com/chann...966871/902899562287595520

[Reactie gewijzigd door Merlijn1234 op 27 oktober 2021 15:17]

0Lounge Deluxe
@Merlijn123427 oktober 2021 16:05
Dank je! Ik kijk straks even, er zijn meer mensen met een 11,3 MBP die het werkend gekregen hebben,
+1wernervp
@Xantilyst226 oktober 2021 08:16
Ik heb het niet getest, maar er schijnt wel wat mogelijk te zijn. Ligt ook aan het model denk ik: https://elitemacx86.com/t...y-on-unsupported-mac.739/
+1Nyarlathotep
26 oktober 2021 10:05
Gisteren tijdens de installatie overleed mijn MacBook Pro (2019 model). Hij viel uit na de reboot.
Geen idee of dit aan de update ligt, maar verdomd irritant is het wel. Hij gaat niet meer aan, ook niet na gebruik van verschillende toetsencombinaties om e.e.a. te resetten...

Edit: Nacht aan de lader heeft ook niet geholpen. Dit wordt een ritje naar de store.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nyarlathotep op 26 oktober 2021 11:01]

+1Meiklokje
@Nyarlathotep26 oktober 2021 10:17
Binnen brengen die Mac. Laat ze daar een test doen het kan de grootste onozelheid zijn.
+1Henk Poley
@Nyarlathotep26 oktober 2021 10:21
Klinkt alsof de stroom verzorging de geest heeft gegeven. Dat zal dan moeten worden vervangen door Apple.

Maar mogelijk dat deze toetsencombinatie er nog iets aan reset dat het weer laat werken De SMC van uw Mac opnieuw instellen
+1VroepVroep
@Nyarlathotep26 oktober 2021 10:36
Al deze overhaaste reacties. Is het al geprobeerd om de MacBook een goed aantal uren (8+) aan de oplader te hangen alvoor die wordt opgestart? Dit klinkt als een accu discharge. Hoeft niet persé een fataal teken te zijn.
+1Waltah
26 oktober 2021 09:04
Mijn MacBook Pro valt dus net buiten de boot qua updates, maar ik heb die gesynchroniseerd met een Mac die deze update wel kan krijgen. Kan ik blijven synchroniseren als ik mijn Mac update, maar dat bij mijn Macbook dus niet meer kan? Op dit moment wissel ik vaak van Mac naar Macbook en mijn Pages houdt alles up to date en dat wil ik graag nog even zo houden.
+1laptopleon
@Waltah26 oktober 2021 09:25
Bestanden zullen wel blijven synchroniseren, maar het komt wel voor dat bijvoorbeeld Pages een update krijgt waardoor je meer kunt met tabellen, met als keerzijde dat nieuwe-versie-Pages-bestanden daarna met de oude versie van Pages niet meer te bewerken zijn. (Wel te openen en zaken er uit te kopieëren etc maar toch onhandig.) Dus het is zaak dat op te zoeken voordat je je OS bijwerkt.
+1SmokedSausage
@laptopleon26 oktober 2021 09:27
Gelukkig zit het iWork pakket met Pages, Keynote en Numbers los in de Mac App Store :)
+1laptopleon
@SmokedSausage26 oktober 2021 10:57
Klopt, maar bijvoorbeeld Notities / Notes wordt wel met het OS mee geïnstalleerd / geüpdate. Als ik het me goed herinner heb ik daar ook een keer zoiets mee meegemaakt. En uiteindelijk kun je de iWork onderdelen (je hoeft ze immers niet als pakket te installeren) alleen gebruiken met een ‘minimum’ OS versie. Dus je bent in feite toch afhankelijk van het OS als je een bepaalde iWork app wil installeren.

Omdat mijn Mac Pro uit 2008 niet meer in aanmerking komt voor updates heb ik hem naar 10.14 geholpen met dosdude’s installer. Maar verder dan dat wil ik daar niet mee. En vanwege de uitwisselbaarheid van bestanden hou ik daarom ook een andere Mac (macbook pro 2013) op 10.14.

Met 10.14 kun je praktisch alles wat je met 10.15 en later ook kan.
0Waltah
@laptopleon26 oktober 2021 09:27
Dan blijf ik nog even zitten waar ik zit. Bedankt voor jullie reacties!
+1SmokedSausage
@Waltah26 oktober 2021 09:10
Zolang je alle bestanden op iCloud hebt staan, blijft het natuurlijk gesynchroniseerd. En ik gok dat zolang je dezelfde Pages versie gebruikt, er niks mis gaat.
+1vacuumcleaner
26 oktober 2021 09:38
Hmmm, mijn externe scherm werkt niet meer na de update (MBP M1). Schijnt voor de release al een dingetje te zijn geweest. Ook mijn Magic Mouse wilde niet scrollen maar na deze uit en aan te hebben gezet is dit verholpen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vacuumcleaner op 26 oktober 2021 11:18]

+1zierbeek
@vacuumcleaner26 oktober 2021 10:19
Zelfde issue, op intel
Hij herkent hem maar wordt naar het login scherm gegooid met een crash van windowserver
Pram en SMC reset helpen niet

Wel succes in Safe mode

[Reactie gewijzigd door zierbeek op 26 oktober 2021 10:26]

+1Jan-E
@vacuumcleaner26 oktober 2021 10:57
Uit de Release notes
There might be issues with wakeup when dual monitors are connected. (79839446)
Workaround: Connect the power adapter that came with the Mac.
Ze doen nu ook aan vendor lock-in voor de power adapter.
https://developer.apple.c...acos-12_0_1-release-notes
0Blue Knight
@vacuumcleaner26 oktober 2021 10:30
Toch knap dat die magic mouse het doet, nadat je hem hebt uitgezet.....

maar ja, het is niet voor niets een magic mouse...
+1moonlander
26 oktober 2021 09:11
Waarom hebben ze facetime, notes, maps, icloud etc niet als losse apps ipv ingebakken in het OS?
Ik heb een mac, maar gebruik deze apps nooit.
+1laptopleon
@moonlander26 oktober 2021 11:03
Waarom denk je dat ze ingebakken zitten? Het zijn gewoon losse apps die je er af kunt gooien. :)

@hottestbrain Wat is er lock-in aan? Niets. Als je liever andere apps gebruikt, kun je die gewoon installeren, ook nog steeds buiten de Mac App Store om.
+1hottestbrain
@laptopleon26 oktober 2021 12:15
Het punt mbt vendor lock in is dat als je de apps eenmaal gebruikt, je eigenlijk niet meer zonder kan.
0laptopleon
@hottestbrain26 oktober 2021 13:18
Dat is geen vendor lock-in, dat is gewoon een goed product. :)

Vendor lock-in is als er bijvoorbeeld alleen Senseo koffiepads in je Senseo koffiemachine passen, die alleen Senseo mag maken omdat ze er patent op hebben. (OK, patent op hádden intussen).
0hottestbrain
@laptopleon26 oktober 2021 20:40
Nee:
In economics, vendor lock-in, also known as proprietary lock-in or customer lock-in, makes a customer dependent on a vendor for products and services, unable to use another vendor without substantial switching costs.

The use of Open standards and alternative options makes systems tolerant of change, so that decisions can be postponed until more information is available or unforeseen events are addressed. Vendor lock-in does the opposite: it makes it difficult to move from one solution to another.
Aldus dit wikipedia artikel
0laptopleon
@hottestbrain27 oktober 2021 00:25
Toch wel. Een vendor lock-in is precies dat: de nadruk op die bepaalde vendor.
unable to use another vendor without substantial switching costs
maar het is niet duur om de apps die @moonlander noemt om te wisselen voor andere, van een andere aanbieder.

Wil je geen Facetime, dan houdt niemand je tegen om Skype, Whatsapp, Google Hangouts of Zoom te gebruiken. Voor de kosten hoef je het niet te laten.
0hottestbrain
@moonlander26 oktober 2021 09:25
Om dezelfde reden dat dit op hun mobile devices ook ingebakken zit: Vendor lock in.
+1Carlos0_0
26 oktober 2021 08:02
Het draait al weer als een zonnetje sinds gisteren op mijn m1 macbook :)
+1ro8in
26 oktober 2021 09:12
Zit er nou wel of geen Universal control in? Want dat is het enige waar ik echt naar uitkijk

Update: Nee dus, komt pas later. Jammer!

[Reactie gewijzigd door ro8in op 26 oktober 2021 09:15]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

