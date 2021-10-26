Apple heeft macOS 12.0.1 uitgebracht. In versie 12, bekend als Monterey en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple diverse features toegevoegd die we al kennen van iOS, zoals Airplay, wat voorheen alleen beperkt werkte, Quick notes, het kunnen groeperen van tabbladen in Safari, Focus en Shortcuts. Verder kan Facetime nu een link genereren zodat anderen zonder Facetime aan een gesprek kunnen worden toegevoegd en kan de achtergrond wazig worden gemaakt. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

macOS Monterey lets you connect, share, and create like never before. Enjoy new FaceTime audio and video enhancements, including spatial audio and Portrait mode. Get more done with powerful productivity tools like Focus, Quick Note, and Tab Groups in Safari. Work fluidly across your devices with AirPlay to Mac.

Spatial audio makes voices sound like they come from the direction of a speaker on the screen in a Group FaceTime call

Voice Isolation blocks background noises so your voice is crystal clear

Wide Spectrum brings every sound in your space into the call

Portrait mode puts the focus on you by blurring your background on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Grid view displays people in same-size tiles and highlights the active speaker

FaceTime links for inviting friends to calls on Apple, Android, or Windows devices

Shared with You displays content shared over Messages in your Mac apps

New Shared with You section in Photos, Safari, News, Podcasts, and the TV app

Multiple photos display as collages or stacks in Messages

Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and sync across devices

Intelligent Tracking Prevention prevents trackers from viewing your IP address

Compact tab bar option lets you see more of the webpage on your screen

Focus lets you automatically filter out notifications based on what you're doing

Options to customize a Focus for activities like work, gaming, reading, and more

Focus sets across all Apple devices

Status lets your contacts know that your notifications are silenced

Quick Note lets you take notes on any app or website, and easily revisit them later

Tags help you quickly categorize your notes by topic and make them easy to find

Mentions enable you to notify others of important updates in shared notes

Activity view displays who made recent changes in a shared note

AirPlay to Mac lets you share content from iPhone or iPad straight to your Mac

AirPlay speaker support for playing music through your Mac sound system

Live Text makes text interactive in photos across the system

Support for copying, translating, and looking up text that appears in photos

Visual Look Up helps you learn about art, landmarks, and other objects in photos

New app helps you automate everyday tasks, helping you accomplish them faster

Gallery with pre-built shortcuts that you can add and run throughout the system

Shortcuts editor helps you design custom shortcuts for your specific workflows

Support for automatically converting Automator workflows into shortcuts

Interactive 3D globe with enhanced details for mountains, oceans, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Detailed city maps display elevation, trees, buildings, landmarks, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Mail Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking your Mail activity

Recording indicator in Control Center for apps that are accessing your mic