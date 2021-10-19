De final release van Roundcube Webmail versie 1.5 uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De release notes voor voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.:

We proudly announce the final release of the next major version 1.5 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we introduce new features and full PHP 8.0 support. The most noteworthy additions are:

Dark mode for Elastic skin

OAuth2/XOauth support (with plugin hooks)

Collected recipients and trusted senders

Moving recipients between inputs with drag & drop

Full unicode support with MySQL database

Support of IMAP LITERAL- extension RFC 7888

Support of RFC 2231 encoded names

Cache refactoring

See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.

We also disabled the spell checking feature using spell.roundcube.net by default because some privacy concerns were raised. It now needs to be enabled explicitly by setting the enable_spellcheck config option to true.

In case you’re running Roundcube directly from source or if you’re not using the complete package, you need to install 3rd party javascript modules using the bin/install-jsdeps.sh script. In the 1.5.x series the toolchain required to build a functional package has changed a bit:

bin/jsshrink.sh : replaced google-closure-compiler with UglifyJS

: replaced with UglifyJS bin/cssshrink.sh : replaced yuicompressor with csso

: replaced with Elastic theme: require lessc >= 2.5.2 (and add support for v4) with less-plugin-clean-css

This release is considered stable and we encourage you to update your productive installations after carefully testing the upgrade scenario. Download it from roundcube.net.

With the release of Roundcube 1.5.0, the previous stable release branches 1.4.x and 1.3.x will change into LTS low maintenance mode which means they will only receive important security updates but no longer any regular improvement updates. The 1.2.x series is no longer supported and maintained.