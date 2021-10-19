Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.5.0

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) De final release van Roundcube Webmail versie 1.5 uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De release notes voor voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.:

Roundcube 1.5 released

We proudly announce the final release of the next major version 1.5 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we introduce new features and full PHP 8.0 support. The most noteworthy additions are:

  • Dark mode for Elastic skin
  • OAuth2/XOauth support (with plugin hooks)
  • Collected recipients and trusted senders
  • Moving recipients between inputs with drag & drop
  • Full unicode support with MySQL database
  • Support of IMAP LITERAL- extension RFC 7888
  • Support of RFC 2231 encoded names
  • Cache refactoring

See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.

We also disabled the spell checking feature using spell.roundcube.net by default because some privacy concerns were raised. It now needs to be enabled explicitly by setting the enable_spellcheck config option to true.

In case you’re running Roundcube directly from source or if you’re not using the complete package, you need to install 3rd party javascript modules using the bin/install-jsdeps.sh script. In the 1.5.x series the toolchain required to build a functional package has changed a bit:

  • bin/jsshrink.sh: replaced google-closure-compiler with UglifyJS
  • bin/cssshrink.sh: replaced yuicompressor with csso
  • Elastic theme: require lessc >= 2.5.2 (and add support for v4) with less-plugin-clean-css

This release is considered stable and we encourage you to update your productive installations after carefully testing the upgrade scenario. Download it from roundcube.net.

With the release of Roundcube 1.5.0, the previous stable release branches 1.4.x and 1.3.x will change into LTS low maintenance mode which means they will only receive important security updates but no longer any regular improvement updates. The 1.2.x series is no longer supported and maintained.

RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Roundcube Webmail
Download https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.5.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-10-2021 13:25
25 • submitter: ericje627

19-10-2021 • 13:25

25 Linkedin

Submitter: ericje627

Bron: Roundcube Webmail

Update-historie

19-10 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.0 25
02-'21 RoundCube Webmail 1.5 bèta 13
08-'20 RoundCube Webmail 1.4.8 10
06-'20 RoundCube Webmail 1.4.6 7
11-'19 Roundcube Webmail 1.4.0 4
09-'19 Roundcube Webmail 1.3.10 0
08-'18 Roundcube Webmail 1.3.7 3
04-'18 Roundcube Webmail 1.3.6 43
01-'18 Roundcube Webmail 1.3.4 0
11-'17 Roundcube Webmail 1.0.12 / 1.1.10 / 1.2.7 / 1.3.3 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

RoundCube Webmail

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Overige software

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
-125025+124+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Marve79
19 oktober 2021 14:37
Heb dit ook een tijdje gebruikt maar on-prem je eigen mail hosten is gewoon teveel hassle, ook weleens mail kwijtgeraakt. Sindsdien Office 365.
+1Cybje
@Marve7919 oktober 2021 15:51
Ik vind het juist prettig om mijn eigen mail te hosten, want ik heb wat meer controle over mijn data en spam filters. Ik ben juist met Gmail regelmatig mail kwijtgeraakt. Mensen zeggen iets te hebben verstuurd, maar het is nergens te vinden in de Inbox of Junk folder. Met mijn eigen mailserver heb ik dat probleem nooit. En als er wel twijfels zijn kan ik bij de MTA logs om te kijken of er wel iets is geprobeerd aan te leveren en kan ik bij de spamfilter logs om te kijken wat voor keuzes het filter heeft gemaakt.

Tegenwoordig is de hassle ook niet meer zo groot. Afhankelijk van welke weg je kiest, bijv. elke keer een VM deployen met Terraform en configureren met bijv. Ansible, of alles gewoon containered draaien (bijv. in Kubernetes), heb je alles zo opgezet en is alles heel makkelijk te beheren. Ik ben er praktisch geen tijd aan kwijt. Ik draai het zelf op een VM en heb laatst de onderliggende Linux versie een major upgrade gegeven, heeft me 15 minuten gekost. Heb ook wel eens de server verhuisd, gewoon op een andere plek een VM deployen, configureren en data rsync'en, kost hooguit een uurtje.
+1NielsFL
@Cybje19 oktober 2021 16:12
Idem. Er zijn inmiddels zoveel postfix+dovecot+rspam how-to's dat je vrij snel een heel degelijke e-mail server in elkaar sleutelt. Gooi er nog een half uurtje extra tegenaan voor een tweede servertje die je met dsync synchroniseert en je hebt een mooie fail-over/load-balancing setup voor misschien 2 x 5 euro per maand.

Een hoop dingen worden ook steeds makkelijker. Waar je voorheen allerlei verschillende spam technieken aan elkaar vast moest rijgen krijg je ze nu met rspam in een enkel pakketje dat out-of-the-box met een goed bruikbare configuratie komt. Ook de MariaDB cluster die ik bij zo'n fail-over setup gebruik is tegenwoordig nog maar 1 commando voor nodig. Enkele jaren terug was dat nog best wel een gedoe allemaal.
+1Gotiniens
@NielsFL19 oktober 2021 16:42
Het is een hassle om niet als spam gemarkeerd te worden, niet om de setup te doen. Denk aan SPF, DKIM en DMARC. Maar ook zorgen dat je niet op een spam lijst komt. Dat is helaas niet altijd aan jou zelf.

Als je op je eigen internetverbinding host, sta je vaak bij voorbaat al op spamlijsten omdat andere klanten minder lief zijn. Ook bij goedkopere hosting providers heb je dit probleem.
+1jurroen
@Gotiniens19 oktober 2021 18:02
Het is (groten)deels afhankelijk van hoe je het inricht, is mijn ervaring. Het vooraf goed onderzoeken, verdiepen in de materie en niet verwachten dat je het in een uurtje hebt staan zonder voorkennis kan een wereld van verschil betekenen.

Persoonlijk ervaar ik de delivery niet als een issue en al helemaal niet als een 'hassle'. Delivery vanaf mijn eigen mailserver gaat beter dan vanaf bijvoorbeeld Gmail (of er naar toe, zoals @Cybje ook aangeeft). Dat is echter ook omdat ik de hele stack en bijkomende aspecten goed ken.

Begrijp mij niet verkeerd; er is helemaal niets mis met het kiezen voor een hosted oplossing. Mijn tip is vooral: als je een eigen mailserver wilt gaan draaien, onderzoek het, lees je in en vraag ook om hulp als je er even niet uitkomt.
+1Timo002
@jurroen19 oktober 2021 19:02
Delivery vanaf mijn eigen mailserver gaat beter dan vanaf bijvoorbeeld Gmail (of er naar toe, zoals @Cybje ook aangeeft)
Maak al bijna 10 jaar gebruik van Gmail met eigen domein en ook gewoon @gmail.com. Nog nooit meegemaakt dat een mail niet verstuurd werd of dat ik een mail niet kon ontvangen. Kan me daar dus ook helemaal niet in vinden.

Wel een eigen mailserver gehad, maar met de kennis die ik heb (te weinig, boeit me niet genoeg) is het een hassle en al snel goedkoper om een betaalde dienst af te nemen.

Tenzij je veel kennis op dit gebied hebt is het leuk om mee te spelen. Maar heb je dat niet, dan zou ik het absoluut niet zelf regelen en ook niemand aanraden.
+1jurroen
@Timo00219 oktober 2021 19:51
[...]

Tenzij je veel kennis op dit gebied hebt is het leuk om mee te spelen. Maar heb je dat niet, dan zou ik het absoluut niet zelf regelen en ook niemand aanraden.
Dat is wat ik wilde aangeven: als het om een productie-waardige mailserver gaat, doe je er goed aan om die kennis (grotendeels) vooraf op te bouwen. Als iemand de mogelijkheid heeft om die kennis op te doen, het leuk vind om uit te gaan zoeken, dan zou ik die persoon ook helpen en adviseren (indien gewenst). En wie weet bevalt het zo goed dat het van spelen naar werk gaat :)

Maar nogmaals, er is ook niets mis met het kiezen voor een hosted oplossing. Er zijn genoeg scenario's en redenen voor beiden te bedenken :)
+1Cybje
@Gotiniens19 oktober 2021 17:31
Dat is jaren mijn werk geweest (ik heb 15+ jaar in de hosting gewerkt), dus voor mij bijna routine. Dus dat is wellicht een beetje valsspelen. Ik snap wel dat dat vrij irritant kan zijn om mee bezig te moeten.
+1Earry
@Cybje19 oktober 2021 16:26
Waar host je jouw spulleboel dan? Want dan moet je ook nog rekening houden met redundant verbindingen/servers/etc. Ik ben zelf ook overgestapt van self-hosted naar managed (M365) omdat het me uiteindelijk toch teveel tijd kostte zodra er een keer een issue was en ook qua kosten was het een stuk voordeliger om het uit te besteden :-D
+1Cybje
@Earry19 oktober 2021 17:30
Ik heb het momenteel bij Vultr staan en maak backups naar mijn NAS thuis. Is niet volledig redundant, maar in de praktijk is er zeer weinig downtime. Ik denk bij elkaar maar een paar minuten tot een kwartiertje in een jaar. En dat is voor mijn eigen gebruik goed genoeg. Mailservers die willen afleveren blijven het toch wel een paar dagen proberen.
+1jurroen
@Cybje19 oktober 2021 19:44
Geweldig toch :) Heel tof dat je zelf je mailserver draait en ook exact hebt ingericht op jouw behoefte. Zaken als redundantie over verschillende datacenters, realtime synchronisatie enzovoorts zijn ook helemaal niet realistisch voor zo'n scenario. Sterker nog, dat zou een flinke overhead met zich meebrengen qua tijd die het jou kost om te beheren.

Wat wellicht interessant is: HetrixTools. Die bieden gratis uptime en blacklist monitoring, perfect voor zo'n setup. Mocht je het gaan gebruiken, stel dan zowel je hostname als IP adressen in voor de blacklist monitoring.
+1Jism
@Cybje19 oktober 2021 16:22
De reden waarom Gmail het niet accepteert is omdat de verzender waarschijnlijk niet compliant is met hoe google legitieme email graag binnen ziet komen.
+1Cybje
@Jism19 oktober 2021 17:27
Die kans is aanwezig en ik snap de beslissingen van Google, maar ze wijken af van wat ik zou beslissen bij die specifieke emails en dan heb ik er liever zelf controle over.
+1crazyboy01
@Marve7919 oktober 2021 14:45
Ik vind Roundcube (en SquirrelMail) eigenlijk vooral interessant voor van die shared webhosting pakketten waar ze vrijwel altijd bij worden meegeleverd. Niet veeleisende klanten kunnen dan zelf in DirectAdmin wat mailadressen maken en deze gebruiken met een IMAP-mailclient of webmail via hunwebsite.nl/roundcube. Als ik helemaal zelf de mail host dan pak ik Roundcube er eerlijk gezegd ook minder snel bij, het is mooi maar wel beperkt, zelfs als het hosten verder goed gaat.

Maarja, oplossingen als Office 365 zijn natuurlijk ook mooi zat en geven inderdaad minder zorgen.
+1kiekerjan
@Marve7920 oktober 2021 08:08
Ik gebruik sinds een tijdje Mail-in-a-Box. Dat is zonder hassle een mailserver installeren. Ik draai m op het goedkoopste pakket van Hetzner. Het is wel zo dat sommige vps hosters meer geschikt zijn dan anderen, vanwege poort 25 isues of IP adres reputatie.
Mail in a Box is ook al overgegaan naar Roundcube 1.5.0

[Reactie gewijzigd door kiekerjan op 20 oktober 2021 08:11]

+1RonaldHeirbaut
19 oktober 2021 14:53
Na roundcube al snel overgestapt op rainloop. Beetje het gevoel van WfW3.11 naar Windows95.
+1pvrantwijk
@RonaldHeirbaut19 oktober 2021 16:23
Jammer dat Rainloop al een tijdje dood lijkt te zijn qua ontwikkelingen. Of is het project verder gegaan op een andere plek / onder een andere naam? Ik ben (nog steeds) erg te spreken over Rainloop (meer dan ik ooit was over RoundCube) en vind het derhalve erg jammer dat de ontwikkelingen stil lijken te liggen...
+1jurroen
@pvrantwijk19 oktober 2021 17:41
De ontwikkelaar van Rainloop zit ook achter AfterLogic Webmail, een commerciele variant. Die heeft geloof ik wat actievere ontwikkeling. Gelukkig is er een betere keuze, dankzij onze eigen, fantastische @DJMaze: SnappyMail. Een open source fork van Rainloop met erg actieve ontwikkeling en fijne verbeteringen.
+1DJMaze
@jurroen20 oktober 2021 13:42
De ontwikkelaar van Rainloop is ontslagen bij AfterLogic ivm ruzie over copyright van de broncode.

Inderdaad ben ik druk met SnappyMail omdat ik gek wordt van de trage webmail interfaces en het missen van "dark mode".
Wel fijn dat RoundCube 1.5 nu ook een dark mode heeft.
+1smesjz
19 oktober 2021 14:55
Ik heb ergens van 2009? - 2010 nog de eerste vacation plugin gemaakt met verschillende 'backends' (mysql, .forward, vacation binary) maar uiteindelijk ook interesse verloren omdat eigen mail hosten te veel gedoe werd. Volgens mij zijn er nog wel wat mensen die een fork onderhouden en plugins zijn natuurlijk wel handig.
+1army
@smesjz19 oktober 2021 16:49
Met Dovecot+Pigeonhole en als je ManageSieve aanzet in Roundcube dan werkt het out of the box tegenwoordig. Helaas hebben ze virus en spam extensies niet geïmplementeerd toen ik de laatste keer keek.
+1smesjz
@army19 oktober 2021 17:14
Dat klinkt niet als out of the box (dovecot-sieve dovecot-managesieved moeten nog geinstalleerd worden) en niet iedereen gebruikt Dovecot voor IMAP, vandaar de optie voor de verschillende "backends". En managesieve was daar (2010) al onderdeel.
+1GekkePrutser
19 oktober 2021 13:56
RoundCube Next is er dus nooit gekomen? Dit ziet er meer uit als een mix tussen het traditionele en wat ze van plan waren.

Ik weet nog van de crowdfunding campaign op Indiegogo maar er waren vele problemen mee.

Uiteindelijk overgestapt op Office 365 om andere redenen en dit project uit het oog verloren, Ik zie het nu toevallig hier en dacht er weer aan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True