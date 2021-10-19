De final release van Roundcube Webmail versie 1.5 uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De release notes voor voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.:
Roundcube 1.5 released
We proudly announce the final release of the next major version 1.5 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we introduce new features and full PHP 8.0 support. The most noteworthy additions are:
- Dark mode for Elastic skin
- OAuth2/XOauth support (with plugin hooks)
- Collected recipients and trusted senders
- Moving recipients between inputs with drag & drop
- Full unicode support with MySQL database
- Support of IMAP LITERAL- extension RFC 7888
- Support of RFC 2231 encoded names
- Cache refactoring
See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.
We also disabled the spell checking feature using spell.roundcube.net by default because some privacy concerns were raised. It now needs to be enabled explicitly by setting the
enable_spellcheckconfig option to true.
In case you’re running Roundcube directly from source or if you’re not using the complete package, you need to install 3rd party javascript modules using the
bin/install-jsdeps.shscript. In the 1.5.x series the toolchain required to build a functional package has changed a bit:
-
bin/jsshrink.sh: replaced
google-closure-compilerwith UglifyJS
-
bin/cssshrink.sh: replaced
yuicompressorwith
csso
- Elastic theme: require
lessc>= 2.5.2 (and add support for v4) with
less-plugin-clean-css
This release is considered stable and we encourage you to update your productive installations after carefully testing the upgrade scenario. Download it from roundcube.net.
With the release of Roundcube 1.5.0, the previous stable release branches 1.4.x and 1.3.x will change into LTS low maintenance mode which means they will only receive important security updates but no longer any regular improvement updates. The 1.2.x series is no longer supported and maintained.