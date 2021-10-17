Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: DBeaver 21.2.3

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 21.2.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE- en EE-smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.2.3:
  • SQL editor:
    • Schema detection for auto-complete was fixed
    • Intelli-sense proposals detection was fixed for queries with variables
  • Data editor:
    • Dark theme support was improved
    • Booleans editor rendering was fixed
  • Data transfer:
    • Data export now respects columns order and visibility
    • Exported files are highlighted in OS file explorer
    • XML export/import support between Oracle and PostgreSQL was added
    • CSV parser was fixed (unexpected input file read termination)
    • CSV export format: column header format configuration was added
    • CSV export: quotation of NULL values was fixed
    • Import from XML: column mapping was improved
    • Additional variables were introduced for target file name pattern
    • Redundant table name quotation was fixed
    • Output files split option was fixed (problem with extra empty file)
    • XLSX format: column values are now trimmed to 32kb
  • Navigator:
    • Create new connection from JDBC URL command was added
    • Database metadata refresh was fixed
  • ERD:
    • Palette icons were updated
    • Dark theme support was improved
  • CSV driver: aggregated functions support was fixed
  • Exasol: geometry data types support was fixed
  • ODBC driver: app crash during database connection was fixed for several drivers
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Composite data types support was improved
    • Database backup wizard UI was fixed
  • SQL Server: square brackets escape was fixed
  • Command-line support: running app instance detection was fixed
  • Booleans view was improved (font weight is now configurable)
  • SSL encryption algorithms were replaced by BouncyCastle
  • TLS 1.0/1.1 support was fixed
  • XML-parser related security issues were fixed
  • Base platform was changed to Eclipse 2021-09

DBeaver

Versienummer 21.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-10-2021 20:466

17-10-2021 • 20:46

6 Linkedin

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

18-04 DBeaver 22.0.3 0
04-04 DBeaver 22.0.2 0
21-03 DBeaver 22.0.1 0
07-03 DBeaver 22.0.0 0
21-02 DBeaver 21.3.5 6
07-02 DBeaver 21.3.4 2
24-01 DBeaver 21.3.3 3
27-12 DBeaver 21.3.2 0
13-12 DBeaver 21.3.1 0
29-11 DBeaver 21.3.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

DBeaver

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+16+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1keranoz
18 oktober 2021 09:54
Ik gebruik zelf ook DBeaver maar er zit een voor mij een beetje irritante bug in. Ik heb een een simpele database om rondetijden voor een racegame bij te houden, ik gebruik voor de tijden het TIME datatype in MariaDB, maar DBeaver ondersteunt geen decimalen ofzo. "00:01:19.988" wordt "00:01:19.000", terwijl als ik dit manueel insert met een query het wel werkt.
+2Condor70
@keranoz18 oktober 2021 10:50
Weet je dat zeker?

1. Heb je onder Window -> Preferences -> Editors -> Data Editor -> Data Formats -> Format Type: Time het Pattern al gewijzigd in HH:mm:ss.SSS?
2. Heb je in MariaDB de kolom wel aangemaakt met type TIME(3), want TIME default naar TIME(0).

Mvg, Menno
+1keranoz
@Condor7018 oktober 2021 14:30
Die laatste sowieso, anders lukte het ook niet om het een manuele query wel te doen.

Ik wist niet dat dat ook los in te stellen viel in DBeaver, thanks voor de tip! Ik zou verwachten dat hij dat automatisch regelt op basis van de hoeveelheid decimalen je meegeeft met het datatype, TIME(3) dus bijvoorbeeld.
+1Condor70
17 oktober 2021 21:33
Ik ben erg voorzichtig geworden met upgraden van DBeaver, omdat nieuwe versies regelmatig bugs introduceren.
Dus upgrade alleen als er een nieuwe feature is die je echt nodig hebt en maak eerst een backup van je huidige versie, zodat je nog terug kunt.
+1foxgamer2019
@Condor7017 oktober 2021 22:24
Zonder bug reports/bronnen is deze claim niet echt onderbouwd.Toegeven dat nieuwere software altijd risico's met zich meebrengen, maar dat heb je met oude versies wellicht ook.

Een betere oplossing is altijd dagelijkse snapshots maken van je database of je nu deze tool (niet) gebruikt.
+1Jogai
@Condor7018 oktober 2021 10:22
Ik gebruik scoop om mijn tools te managen. Die laat oude versies staan, dus dat maakt het makkelijk om de vorige versie te starten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True