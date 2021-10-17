Versie 21.2.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.2.3: SQL editor: Schema detection for auto-complete was fixed Intelli-sense proposals detection was fixed for queries with variables

Data editor: Dark theme support was improved Booleans editor rendering was fixed

Data transfer: Data export now respects columns order and visibility Exported files are highlighted in OS file explorer XML export/import support between Oracle and PostgreSQL was added CSV parser was fixed (unexpected input file read termination) CSV export format: column header format configuration was added CSV export: quotation of NULL values was fixed Import from XML: column mapping was improved Additional variables were introduced for target file name pattern Redundant table name quotation was fixed Output files split option was fixed (problem with extra empty file) XLSX format: column values are now trimmed to 32kb

Navigator: Create new connection from JDBC URL command was added Database metadata refresh was fixed

ERD: Palette icons were updated Dark theme support was improved

CSV driver: aggregated functions support was fixed

Exasol: geometry data types support was fixed

ODBC driver: app crash during database connection was fixed for several drivers

PostgreSQL: Composite data types support was improved Database backup wizard UI was fixed

SQL Server: square brackets escape was fixed

Command-line support: running app instance detection was fixed

Booleans view was improved (font weight is now configurable)

SSL encryption algorithms were replaced by BouncyCastle

TLS 1.0/1.1 support was fixed

XML-parser related security issues were fixed

Base platform was changed to Eclipse 2021-09