Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.33 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.30. Sinds versie 12.31 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.33:
Changes in version 12.32
- Added support for DNG version 1.6.0.0
- Added two new Sony LensType values (thanks Jos Roost and LibRaw)
- Added some new elements to the XMP-crs:Look structure (thanks Herb)
- Added a few new IPTC XMP tags (thanks Michael Steidl)
- Added a new Canon RF lens (thanks Norbert Wasser)
- Decode Canon ShutterMode (thanks John Moyer)
- Extract LensModel from some Olympus MOV videos
- Generate MediaDataOffset/Size for MOV videos with zero-sized MDAT chunk
- Improvements to CBOR reader, including hex dump with -v3 option
- Recognize Final Cut Pro XML files
- Allow binary data of Protected tags to be extracted with the -X -j and -php options with -b by setting the API RequestAll option to 3
- Changed name of "Canon EF 80-200mm f/4.5-5.6" lens with LensType 38 to add "II" to the name (Exiv2 issue 1906)
- Fixed runtime warning when processing files with a .DIR extension
- Added support for CBOR-format metadata in JUMBF (note that JUMBF support is still experimental)
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Added a new Pentax LensType
- Decode timed GPS for two more dashcam formats
- Support reference direction columns in -geotag CSV input
- Removed generation of GPSSpeedRef and GPSTrackRef tags in timed metadata for most dashcam formats when speed is km/h and track is relative to true north
- Patched to allow writing of console output to named pipes
- Fixed formatting of InternalSerialNumber for some Panasonic cameras
- Fixed bug in arg_files/xmp2exif.args support file