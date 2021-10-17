Parallels heeft versie 17.1 uitgebracht van Desktop for Mac, de virtualisatiesoftware voor macOS. Dit programma is in staat om diverse besturingssystemen in een virtuele machine te draaien, in het bijzonder Windows, maar ook andere OS'en, zoals Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris. Ook is Desktop for Mac in staat om een Windows-installatie die via Boot Camp op de Mac gezet is, als virtual machine te draaien. De belangrijkste verandering in deze uitgave is de ondersteuning voor TPM 2.0, wat installeren van Windows 11 mogelijk maakt. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

Users of all editions of Parallels Desktop 17 (Standard, Pro & Business) will be able to run Windows 11 with the use of a vTPM added by default to meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11. Additional details can be found here in our blog post regarding the specific requirements needed when running Windows 11 on either Apple M1 or Intel-based Mac computers.

Now, Parallels Desktop 17.1 users can install Parallels Tools in a macOS Monterey VM on Apple M1 Mac and use the Copy and Paste integrated feature between the VM and the primary macOS. Additionally, the default virtual machine disk size increases from 32 GB to 64 GB.

In response to customers’ top requests, Parallels improves graphics for several Windows games including, but not limited to: World of Warcraft, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Tomb Raider 3, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, World of Tanks, Raft.

This update delivers support for VirGL in Virtio GPU which enables Linux 3D acceleration out of the box on all supported Mac computers,brings visual performance improvements,as well as use of Wayland protocol in Linux VMs. VirGL 3D graphics can be used by modern Linux VMs even without Parallels Tools being installed, however, Parallels recommends users install Parallels Tools anyway.

Learn more about Windows 11: How to Install Windows 11 on Mac

Learn more about Parallels Desktop 17: What’s New in Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac?