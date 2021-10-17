Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Parallels Desktop 17.1

Parallels Desktop for Mac logo (80 pix) Parallels heeft versie 17.1 uitgebracht van Desktop for Mac, de virtualisatiesoftware voor macOS. Dit programma is in staat om diverse besturingssystemen in een virtuele machine te draaien, in het bijzonder Windows, maar ook andere OS'en, zoals Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris. Ook is Desktop for Mac in staat om een Windows-installatie die via Boot Camp op de Mac gezet is, als virtual machine te draaien. De belangrijkste verandering in deze uitgave is de ondersteuning voor TPM 2.0, wat installeren van Windows 11 mogelijk maakt. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

Easily install and update to Windows 11 VMs with automatic enablement of vTPM!

Users of all editions of Parallels Desktop 17 (Standard, Pro & Business) will be able to run Windows 11 with the use of a vTPM added by default to meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11. Additional details can be found here in our blog post regarding the specific requirements needed when running Windows 11 on either Apple M1 or Intel-based Mac computers.

Run macOS Monterey VMs on Apple M1 Mac with a better user experience!

Now, Parallels Desktop 17.1 users can install Parallels Tools in a macOS Monterey VM on Apple M1 Mac and use the Copy and Paste integrated feature between the VM and the primary macOS. Additionally, the default virtual machine disk size increases from 32 GB to 64 GB.

Play more Windows Games!

In response to customers’ top requests, Parallels improves graphics for several Windows games including, but not limited to: World of Warcraft, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Tomb Raider 3, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, World of Tanks, Raft.

Use accelerated 3D graphics in Linux via VirGL!

This update delivers support for VirGL in Virtio GPU which enables Linux 3D acceleration out of the box on all supported Mac computers,brings visual performance improvements,as well as use of Wayland protocol in Linux VMs. VirGL 3D graphics can be used by modern Linux VMs even without Parallels Tools being installed, however, Parallels recommends users install Parallels Tools anyway.

Additional Useful Information for Parallels Desktop 17 Users:

Learn more about Windows 11: How to Install Windows 11 on Mac
Learn more about Parallels Desktop 17: What’s New in Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac?

+1Marco
17 oktober 2021 20:39
Volgens mij zat vTPM er bij versie 17 (en ouder?) ook al in, maar is het bij 17.1 standaard geactiveerd.
Dus dat maakt het niet echt een noemenswaardige update, hoewel het artikel dat wel doet vermoeden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marco op 17 oktober 2021 20:46]

0Evertprakkie
18 oktober 2021 10:20
Weer typisch Mac betalen voor alles. Windows 11 heeft 2 parralels dektops 1: voor Windows zelf waar je schade vrij je software kan uitproberen ook als er een virus of trojan in zit afsluiten en het is weg zonder dat er schade is aan je systeem, dit is namelijk Sandbox. en dan 2: Windows subsystem voor Linux zonder extra boot menu en kan je kiezen uit verschillende Linux versies in de Microsoft store ALLEMAAL GRATIS
en niet te vergeten de standaard Windows Virtual Desktop.

