Software-update: Parallels Desktop 16.5.0

Parallels Desktop for Mac logo (80 pix) Parallels heeft versie 16.5 uitgebracht van Desktop for Mac, de virtualisatiesoftware voor macOS. Dit programma is in staat om diverse besturingssystemen in een virtuele machine te draaien, in het bijzonder Windows, maar ook andere OS'en, zoals Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris. Ook is Desktop for Mac in staat om een Windows-installatie die via Boot Camp op de Mac gezet is, als virtual machine te draaien. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Parallels Desktop for Mac computers with the Apple M1 chip
Issues reported by Parallels Desktop users:
  • Resolves an issue with virtual machines having no Internet connection when they are configured to use the Shared Network setting.
  • Resolves an issue with the mouse pointer moving slowly in virtual machines configured for games.
  • Resolves an issue with the mouse pointer becoming sluggish.
  • Resolves an issue with Parallels Tools sometimes hanging during the installation.
  • Resolves an issue with color noise sometimes appearing on the screen after the Parallels Tools installation.
  • Resolves an issue with green boxes in the HiP2P IP camera software.
  • Resolves an issue with an Ubuntu 21.04 virtual machine not booting after updating the kernel to 5.11.0.
  • Resolves an issue with the Installation Assistant not being able to detect an operating system when creating a Kali Linux 2020.2 or 2020.4 virtual machine.
  • Resolves an issue with Fedora Rawhide hanging during the installation.
Other:
  • On a Mac with the Apple M1 chip, download and use pre-configured virtual machines with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Debian 10.7, Fedora Workstation 33-1.2, and Kali Linux 2021.1.
  • The 3D acceleration menu was temporarily concealed in the Graphics pane of Linux virtual machine configuration because this feature is not yet supported in Parallels Desktop for Mac computers with the Apple M1 chip.
  • The following settings were removed from the virtual machine configuration in Parallels Desktop for Mac computers with the Apple M1 chip:
  • The Enable nested virtualization checkbox in the CPU & Memory pane.
  • The hypervisor selection in the CPU & Memory pane. All virtual machines are set to use the Apple hypervisor.
  • The Floppy Disk pane.
Parallels Desktop for Mac computers with an Intel processor
  • Support for Linux kernel version 5.11.
  • Resolves an issue with failing to start a Boot Camp-based virtual machine and showing the "A required device isn't connected or can't be accessed." error message.
  • Resolves an issue with incorrect identification of a virtual machine operating in the Bridged Networking mode.
  • Resolves an issue with the Internet Information Services application showing an error when used in Parallels Desktop 16.
  • Resolves an issue with no Internet connection in virtual machines when the MTU (maximum transmission unit) is changed to 9000 in the macOS network preferences.
  • Resolves an issue with the Parallels file system returning unknown d_type.
  • Resolves an issue with Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition asking to allow system extensions on start.
  • Resolves an issue with not being able to deploy Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition via JAMF and showing the "launch path not accessible" error message.

Versienummer 16.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Parallels
Download https://www.parallels.com/welcome-trial/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-05-2021 • 12:45

30-05-2021 • 12:45

4 Linkedin

Bron: Parallels

Update-historie

17-10 Parallels Desktop 17.1 3
05-'21 Parallels Desktop 16.5.0 4
08-'18 Parallels Desktop 14.0 build 45124 19
12-'09 Parallels Desktop 5.0 build 9308 9
11-'09 Parallels Desktop 5.0 build 9220 8
05-'09 Parallels Desktop 4.0 build 3844 13
01-'09 Parallels Desktop 4.0 build 3810 7
09-'07 Parallels Desktop 3.0 build 5160 19
06-'07 Parallels Desktop for Mac 3.0 11
02-'07 Parallels Desktop for Mac build 3186 final 11
Reacties (4)

+1gerwim
30 mei 2021 13:07
Ik dacht even "hé, weer een nieuwe major?", maar Parallels 16 is van 11 augustus 2020.. :-)
+1TheVivaldi
@gerwim30 mei 2021 13:18
Ik snap ook niet waarom er 16.0 staat terwijl volgens de site 16.5 de nieuwste versie is. Foutje van @Drobanir?
+1Marco
@TheVivaldi30 mei 2021 15:29
16.5 heb ik ook al geruime tijd draaien, dus het is sowieso een beetje vreemd allemaal.
Auteur+1Drobanir
@gerwim30 mei 2021 16:22
Ik ben inderdaad verkeerd getipt. Versie 16.5 is alweer van 15 april en ik heb het artikel erop aangepast.

