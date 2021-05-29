Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.45

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 700 verschillende ISO-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes
  • Add random theme select support. Notes
  • Add parent option in auto_install plugin. Notes
  • Add parent option in injection plugin. Notes
  • Add ExtendPersistentImg.sh for lossless expansion of persistent dat file. Notes
  • Print progress when use md5sum/sha1sum/sha256sum/sha512sum in grub shell.
  • Fix pack error in vDisk env (#912)
  • languages.ini update

Ventoy

Versienummer 1.0.45
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.45
Bestandsgrootte 12,42MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (25)

+1PommeFritz
29 mei 2021 17:54
"Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden."
Dit is geniaal, heb ik nog niet eerder gezien in een programma. Dit ga ik gauw eens proberen! Ik zie dat hij gewoon als package beschikbaar is voor Arch linux, perfect
0nopcode
@PommeFritz29 mei 2021 17:56
ja top op papier.

ik kreeg het niet aan de praat voor windows of minder populaire *nix zoals bsd's. ymmv
+2hsb85
@nopcode29 mei 2021 18:08
Hier werkt het voor alle ISO die ik erop zet, incl al meerdere versies van Windows. En iedere Linux ISO die ik geprobeerd heb.

En om een versie te updaten hoef je ook niet de hele schijf je bijen zelfs. De ISO’s blijven gewoon behouden
+2Single Core
@nopcode29 mei 2021 18:19
Werkt op alle ISOs die ik nodig heb of al getest heb, werkt ook perfect op windows. Zowel de EFI als de LEGACY.

Dus wellicht doe je iets verkeerd bij windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Single Core op 29 mei 2021 18:19]

+1psychicist
@nopcode29 mei 2021 23:43
Het werkt bij mij niet voor Windows 10 op een oude desktop met een BIOS en ook niet met NetBSD. OpenBSD kon ik dan wel weer installeren door de bestanden tijdens het installeren van het network binnen te halen.

Op een nieuwere laptop met UEFI werkte alles zonder problemen. Windows 10 heb ik daar alleen niet uitgeprobeerd, omdat er in die machine nog een garde schijf zit en dat zou dan supertraag worden.
+1airell
@psychicist30 mei 2021 12:38
Het systeem moet wel van USB kunnen booten natuurlijk, of je moet nog ergens in de BIOS aangeven dat je van USB wilt booten (of mag booten). Anders werkt het niet nee...

Ik gebruik zelf een ZALMAN externe harde schijf die via USB een CDROM emuleert, dat werkt dan nog vaker dan booten via USB.

[Reactie gewijzigd door airell op 30 mei 2021 12:38]

+1psychicist
@airell30 mei 2021 14:19
Ik weet niet wat je precies wilt zeggen, maar dat is een systeem uit 2008 dat ik altijd van USB installeer, omdat er geen DVD drive in zit. Zelfs mijn oude systeem uit 2001 kon ik na een BIOS update in 2003 van USB booten.

Het is gewoon een incompatibiliteit van Ventoy met dat systeem en wellicht andere die nog een BIOS hebben, waardoor Windows 10 vraagt om media voor de driver tijdens de installatie.

Wanneer ik het ISO image met WoeUSB-ng naar een USB flash drive wegschrijf, werkt het wel allemaal. Dit heb ik allemaal getest, nadat ik dit verhaal hoorde van iemand die tegen dit probleem aanliep. Ventoy is niet perfect, maar werkt in veel gevallen wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door psychicist op 30 mei 2021 14:20]

+1rrrrrrrrr
@nopcode29 mei 2021 18:52
Dat is vreemd, W10 bootte bij mij gewoon vanaf de stick.
Bsd zou ook moeten kunnen.

Dit staat op de site als zijnde getest en werkend:

Unix: DragonFly FreeBSD pfSense GhostBSD FreeNAS TrueNAS XigmaNAS FuryBSD OPNsense HardenedBSD MidnightBSD ClonOS
+1Dostar
@PommeFritz29 mei 2021 19:23
Ik zal het zo zeggen: ik gebruikte voorheen Rufus voor single boot USB (dus een stick voor ieder OS/resque disk etc.), maar sinds Ventoy heb ik voortaan maar 1 stick voor al mijn ISO bestanden en tevens nog ruimte over voor een mapje met backups (software, documenten, etc.).

Ventoy is gewoon enorm goed, enige nadeel wil je Legacy Bios of Uefi, dan heb je helaas nog steeds 2 sticks nodig. 1 voor iedere boot optie.
+1sus
@Dostar29 mei 2021 19:58
Nee hoor, legacy en uefi doet hij prima. Gebruik het dagelijks op veel verschillende systemen. Van gloednieuw tot 15 jaar oud.

Enige wat echt niet werkt is secure boot in de situatie die ik beschrijf. Je kan keys importeren voor gebruik op je eigen systeem, dat werkt wel.
+1adam76
29 mei 2021 19:42
Ik hoop dat ze ook een versie maken waar je op een seriele console kan installeren dat zou echt goud zijn...
+1Illegal_Alien
@adam7629 mei 2021 21:03
Hopelijk snap ik je, maar is dan een live DVD/CD van Linux of Hirens Boot CVD (de opvolger) niet handiger? Die iso kan je dan ook hiermee starten.
+1adam76
@Illegal_Alien30 mei 2021 17:13
In bepaalde gevallen is het gewoon makkelijk om een serial installer te hebben. Veel distro's hebben dit niet. maar als je een Pcengines APU installeerd heb je alleen een serial console. Je moet dan altijd ISO's gaan verbouwen en dergelijke. Gelukkig doet Debian het redelijk out of the box.
+1aygul12345
29 mei 2021 20:25
Op een usb stick van 256gb moet je 15gb apart reserveren, legecy bios ziet geen usb stick van 256gb.
+1airell
@aygul1234530 mei 2021 12:40
Wat bedoel je hiermee, dat je een partitie (waarschijnlijk de eerste) moet maken van max 15gb en daar de ISO bestanden opzetten?

[Reactie gewijzigd door airell op 30 mei 2021 12:40]

+1aygul12345
@airell31 mei 2021 08:07
https://www.ventoy.net/en/doc_legacy_limit.html

Zie link:

"
Background
There is an access limitation in some Legacy BIOS of some vendors. For example, some Legacy BIOS can't read the disk beyond 137GB. If you search "Legacy BIOS 137GB" in the internet, you will get many informations about that.
So if that's the case with the BIOS in your machine and you install Ventoy into a USB drive with large capacity(e.g. 256GB), you will run into problem when booting.
Typical behavior
1. This problem is Legacy BIOS only, UEFI is OK.
2. Directly dropped into a grub shell when boot Ventoy
3. Works fine with a small USB drive(e.g. 32GB)

Why no problem with other tools (e.g. Rufus)
When you make a bootable USB with other tools like Rufus, the USB drive will be reformatted and all the data in the ISO will be written into the USB from the begginning.
So normally these data will not exceed the BIOS limitation and there is no need to read data from where is out of the range during boot.
But with Ventoy, as mentioned in Disk Layout, the 2nd partition is at the bottom of the USB disk. So it need to read data out of the Legacy BIOS limitation immediately after boot.

Workaround 1
Reformat the 1st partition manually (NTFS/exFAT ...)
To make sure that the file in step 2 will be saved within the BIOS access range.

Copy ventoy.disk.img.xz to the 1st partition
Get ventoy.disk.img.xz from the install package (under ventoy directory). Create a ventoy directory in the 1st partition and copy ventoy.disk.img.xz into it.

That's /ventoy/ventoy.disk.img.xz in the 1st partition.

Notes
It should be noted that, this is just a workaround. There is no software solution for the BIOS limitation. If all the ISO files are within the valid range, there will be no problem. But if you put many many ISO files to the USB disk and some of them will be out of the range. For these ISO files, BIOS can't read them and there will definitely be problems when boot them.

Extra benefits
Just for Legacy BIOS mode, although workaround 1 is used for the limitation of the BIOS, but it can also be used to avoid the situation where the data of the 2nd partition is damaged. Because the workaround proces is to get data from the file mentioned above when failed to access the 2nd partition. The access failure may be due to the limitation of the BIOS, or the file may be damaged.

Workaround 2
Since Ventoy-1.0.14, you can preserve some space at the bottom of the disk. We can make use of this feature, to preserve some space at the bottom of the disk and to "extrusion" Ventoy's part1 and part2 within the BIOS's access range. Take a 256GB USB drive for example, if the BIOS access limitation is 137GB, we can preserve 150GB space when install Ventoy. So the part1 and part2 of Ventoy will be at the first 106GB space and will not trigger the BIOS's limitation. Please refer Notes for detailed information of the feature.

"
+1Anoniem: 508592
30 mei 2021 00:47
Werkt niet echt zo goed als dat het hier wordt weergegeven...
0FateTrap
29 mei 2021 18:58
Dit is een handige app, zo kun je één USB stick blijven herbruiken voor alle iso's die je wilt gebruiken. Al moet ik persoonlijk zeggen dat ik enkel FreeBSD geschikt vind voor mijn doeleinden. Als besturingssysteem gebruik ik FreeBSD in bit-perfect mode. Dit maakt het geluid van elke audio-app bit-perfect. Iets dat voor 99,99% van de mensen niet het geval is. Omdat de meeste mensen bloatware zoals windows10 gebruiken in plaats van een normaal besturingssysteem. Als headphones gebruik ik de ATH-M20x. Iedereen die naar FLAC-nummers op mijn setup heeft geluisterd, zegt hetzelfde: 'de beste geluidskwaliteit die ik ooit heb gehoord'.
+1Dostar
@FateTrap29 mei 2021 19:25
Je vergeet naast je ene OS ook zaken zoals Resque Disks, waar enorm veel tools op zitten zoals antivirus, memory tests (en andere hardware tests), verloren bestanden herstellen, etc.
0FateTrap
@Dostar29 mei 2021 21:27
Om eerlijk te zijn, een rescue disk heeft voor mij geen waarde. Ik heb rond 290 GB aan data op mijn desktop. De meeste dingen kan ik opnieuw downloaden als ik ze zou verliezen. Maar er zijn maar een enkele bestanden die ik werkelijk niet wil verliezen, en die heb ik op een backup in de cloud. Bovendien heeft FreeBSD de meest stabiele implementatie van ZFS. Dit is het meest stabiele en geavanceerdste bestandssysteem ter wereld. De kans dat ik data verlies is hierdoor opnieuw kleiner dan wanneer ik een andere besturingssysteem/bestandssysteem zou gebruiken. Voor andere mensen ben ik zeker dat een rescue disk meer belang zou hebben.

Een antivirus is in mijn mening iets dat ongewenst is. Het is geen leuke gedachte maar de mensen die voor Avast, ESET, Kaspersky, McAfee, Sophos, Trend Micro, Symantec, etc werken zijn in principe werkloos. Een antivirus is een extra onderdeel dat misbruikt kan worden om de controle over een systeem te bereiken. Je hebt de code van windows10 die proprietary is. Stel dat ik kwade bedoelingen heb en intelligent ben, ik zorg dat ikzelf en/of mensen van mijn kwaadaardige organisatie bij Microsoft aangenomen worden. Ik verwerk meerdere bugs/glitches/achterpoortjes in bepaalde windows software en zorg ervoor dat de code door de quality control geraakt en geïntegreerd wordt in de laatste windows10 build. Veiligheidsexperts kunnen de code niet reviewen, want de code is proprietary. Dan zorg ik ervoor dat enkele van mijn kwaadaardige vrienden voor de populairste windows10 antivirusbedrijven gaan werken en opnieuw backports in de antivirussoftware integreren. Ik heb al via redelijk veel manieren controle over de systemen van veel windows10 gebruikers. Verder wil ik ook herinneren aan het moment dat windows10 de Spectre/Meltdown patches voor Intel uitgebracht had. En dat Avast klanten ze niet konden installeren. Dus maandenlang moesten Avast gebruikers een keuze maken tussen antivirus actief en geen patches, ofwel patches en geen antivirus. Er zijn nog talloze andere gelijkaardige en bovendien ook totaal verschillende redenen waarom een antivirus een extra beveiligingsrisico vormt. Denk bvb ook aan het feit dat Avast onderdelen voor de webbrowser uiteindelijk hun gebruikers bespioneerden en deze gegevens naar Avast doorstuurden en dus niet veel beter waren dan de puurste vorm van malware. Wanneer je kijkt naar de manier waarop Linux en BSD ontwikkeld zijn, dan zul je merken dat ze 'by design' veel minder onveilige verbindingen kunnen maken en dat apps en code moeilijker aangevallen kunnen worden. Als je het systeem ontwerpt zodat het niet aangevallen kan worden, waarom heb je dan een antivirus nodig? Wat is de slogan van OpenBSD?

'Only two remote holes in the default install, in a heck of a long time'

[Reactie gewijzigd door FateTrap op 29 mei 2021 21:35]

0goarilla
@FateTrap29 mei 2021 21:52
Vergeet ook niet de shatter-attacks destijds op de McAfee GUI. Er zijn altijd wel extra privilegded services/programma's die communiceren met userland en die regelmatig een extra beveiligingsrisico betekenen (cfr. het confused-deputy probleem).
0FateTrap
@goarilla29 mei 2021 22:52
Het is niet enkel een paar uitzonderlijke aanvallen op een specifieke antivirus software, het is eerder dat alle antivirus providers zoveel problemen hebben dat het niet lijkt dat er nog één of andere vorm van toegevoegde waarde te vinden in het installeren van een antivirus software.

Enkele voorbeelden:

‘Antivirus is dead’: The rising enterprise security threats for 2021 and how to protect against them https://venturebeat.com/2...-to-protect-against-them/

5 Reasons Why Antivirus Is Not Effective Anymore https://www.secpod.com/bl...is-not-effective-anymore/

Why the “traditional” antivirus just won’t do anymore https://orangecyberdefens...rus-just-wont-do-anymore/

Does antivirus software do more harm than good? https://www.itpro.co.uk/s...re-do-more-harm-than-good

It might be time to stop using antivirus https://arstechnica.com/i...2017/01/antivirus-is-bad/
0goarilla
@FateTrap29 mei 2021 21:45
Ik heb wel wat ervaring met FBSD cfr ZFS, pf ... maar bit-perfect audio ... daar mag je mij toch wat meer informatie over geven.
0FateTrap
@goarilla29 mei 2021 22:24
Je vindt de nodige info om bit-perfect audio te configureren op deze pagina: https://www.freebsd.org/c...pcm&sektion=4&format=html Op deze pagina wordt ook uitgelegd wat het betekent: When enabled, channels will skip all dsp processing, such as channel matrixing, rate convert-ing and equalizing. The pure sound stream will be fed directly to the hardware. If VCHANs are enabled, the bitperfect mode will use the VCHAN format/rate as the definitive format/rate target. The recommended way to use bitperfect mode is to disable VCHANs and enable this sysctl. Default is disabled.

macOS heeft iets gelijkaardig: http://bitperfectsound.com/?page_id=2 However, at BitPerfect we have discovered what a number of audiophiles are also beginning to understand – that how you manage audio playback in the software domain, even while maintaining “bit perfect” data performance, actually has a significant audible impact on sound quality.

Ik weet bvb dat de audio poort waarmee mijn headphones verbonden zijn de Realtek ALC887 (Front Analog) poort is, en ik heb het configuratiebestand dus op deze manier aangepast: https://i.ibb.co/Cv9wxvM/Screenshot-2020-11-04-01-34-32.png Het is dus maar één minuut werk om het bestand correct te configureren, als je een persoon bent die enige ervaring met FreeBSD heeft. Wat gebeurt er hierna: al de audio apps die OSS4 gebruiken (quasi all audio apps) zullen bit-perfect audio gebruiken. Bvb als je Firefox opent en een Youtube video afpeelt, het geluid gaat bit-perfect zijn. Als je het geld hebt zou ik een Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO aanraden, en je zult merken dat veel Youtube video's onbegrijpbaar exact klinken. Bvb onlangs was er de Unreal Engine 5 demo en het geluid op het einde van deze demo wanneer de persoon rondvliegt was op mijn ATH-M20x werkelijk impressionanter dan de geluidskwaliteit in een cinemazaal.

Er is wel één 'nadeel' aan bit-perfect modus, en dat is dat je maar één audio app tegelijkerijd kunt afspelen. Dit is logisch als je weet hoe de bit-perfect audio stream technologie werkt. Dus stel dat je Youtube opent en twee video's tegelijkertijd gaat afspelen, er gaan maar één video audio kunnen afspelen.
0_Eend_
@FateTrap30 mei 2021 11:02
Interessant, daar ga ik binnenkort even mee spelen :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

