Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 700 verschillende ISO-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Add random theme select support.

Add parent option in auto_install plugin.

Add parent option in injection plugin.

Add ExtendPersistentImg.sh for lossless expansion of persistent dat file.

Print progress when use md5sum/sha1sum/sha256sum/sha512sum in grub shell.

Fix pack error in vDisk env (#912)

languages.ini update