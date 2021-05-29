Software-update: Sigil 1.6.0

Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is honderd procent en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.6.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features:
  • Find and Replace search targets expanded to include tabbed files, CSS files, OPF and NCX files
  • Saved Searches now save full search Controls (mode, direction, options, and targets)
  • Preview loading is now completely asynchronous with a loading progress bar and loading placeholder
  • Merge will now automatically prevent duplicate ids
  • Merge will automatically add ids are former file boundaries to prevent TOC, Guide, and href losses
  • A new Xhtml Highlighter speeds up huge single file loading considerably
  • Redesigned CodeView Spellchecking to bring it back to Sigil-1.3.0 speeds
  • The External XHTML editor will now always pass along the OPF path and spine position
    to simplify interface with PageEdit (use "Open With" if you want the old behaviour)
  • Added PyQtWebEngine as a newly required python module for Plugins.
    ie. Plugins now have access to browser functionality for implementing e-Readers, more complex guis.
Bug Fixes:
  • Add Qt workaround for restoring Sigil window sizes when FindReplace left open on macOS
  • Add missing tr() calls to the tooltips in the Special Character selection dialog
  • Fix bug when all unused selectors are removed as in css stylesheet - adds a comment placeholder
  • Make empty Nav have a title to help empty epub passing epubcheck
  • Fix bug where fonts couldn't be previewed when a space was in the path
  • Redesigned code to make Merging large numbers of files much faster (Thank you Text2002ans)
  • Fix bug in blank language field in Spellcheck Dialog (Thank you Text2002ans)
  • Fix use of different indentation of css via PR from BeckyEbook (Thank you)
  • Fix typos in plugin framework guide (Thank you Doitsu)
  • Fix hang on launch when opf manifested files exist inside the META_INF (Thank you un_pogaz)
  • Fix Metadata Editor bugs related to alternate-script (Thank you Carmina16) (#613)
  • Fix Metadata Editor bugs related to epub2 event dates (Thank you Octet-nl) (#616)
Notes:
  • The Sigil user guide has been updated for Sigil-1.6.0+ for the new Saved Search Controls and Find & Replace targets. It can always be downloaded from its own repository
  • Three new e-Reader plugins for Sigil have been built to help users see what their ebook might look like in real e-readers while still inside Sigil. See this post for descriptions and links.
  • Please check the Sigil Wiki for important Sigil support links, additional resource downloads, and platform-specific trouble-shooting tips/requirements.
  • Mac users should still download and install ActiveState's ActiveTcl Community Edition to utilize plugins that use Tk/Tcl GUIs. See these notes.
  • Mac users should also check out the wiki entry on the New Release File Format.

Versienummer 1.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/1.6.0
Bestandsgrootte 80,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (6)

+1P_Tingen
29 mei 2021 21:18
Tip voor problemen met de opmaak van je e-boek: hernoem het .epub bestand naar .zip. pak het uit, verwijder het .CSS bestand, zip het weer en hernoem terug naar .epub

Je e-reader past nu zijn eigen opmaak regels toe op het boek en de originele opmaak ben je kwijt.

Op deze manier al menig hardnekkige opmaak de nek om gedraaid
+1thomas_n
@P_Tingen30 mei 2021 07:50
Zijn er dan opmaak-problemen die je niet met Sigil gewoon kan oplossen?

(Open het epub bestand in Sigil, wijzig/verwijder in de CSS de opmaakregels die je wilt wijzigen/verwijderen, sla weer op)
+1P_Tingen
@thomas_n30 mei 2021 19:50
Ongetwijfeld, maar Sigil is ook weer een extra applicatie die je moet installeren en leren kennen en als je "alleen maar" problemen met de opmaak hebt, is het verwijderen van het css bestand een simpele oplossing.
+1john43
30 mei 2021 11:33
Wat is er in deze software beter dan iets zoals calibre? Ben ik zoals bijv calibre elke week zowat een update ophalen kwijt.
+1thomas_n
@john4330 mei 2021 13:05
Sigil is software om epubs te maken en bewerken. Calibre is software om je epub-verzameling te beheren. Er is natuurlijk wat overlap in functionaliteit, maar grotendeels hebben beide programma's een verschillend doel.
0john43
30 mei 2021 17:23
Helder. Dank je wel

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

