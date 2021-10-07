Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Drupal 9.2.7

Drupal logo (79 pix)Versie 9.2.7 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 9.2.7 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en bevat een kleine dertig verbeteringen.

Changes since 9.2.5

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Drupal

