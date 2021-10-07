Versie 9.2.7 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 9.2.7 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en bevat een kleine dertig verbeteringen.
Changes since 9.2.5
- Issue #3211622 by Gauravmahlawat, mherchel, kiran.kadam911, rikki_iki: Olivero: Text can be cut off at mobile if site-branding text goes to two lines
- Issue #3226010 by mariohernandez, kostyashupenko, Gauravmahlawat, mherchel: Olivero: Skip link fails accessibility color test on hover
- Issue #3194669 by andrewmacpherson, mherchel, m4olivei, lauriii, mgifford: Misuse of explicit colour for active pager item in -ms-high-contrast media query
- Issue #3228801 by mherchel, Indrajith KB, kostyashupenko, Gauravmahlawat, ckrina: Olivero's wide dropdown hover states are broken
- Issue #3229172 by kostyashupenko, rkoller, Wim Leers, yash.rode, lauriii: Underlined text in CKEditor 5 not rendered as underlined in Claro
- Issue #3230547 by larowlan, karishmaamin, amjad1233: \Drupal\media\Controller\OEmbedIframeController::render doesn't set a content-type header
- Issue #3132145 by mohit_aghera, codersukanta, osab, mashot7, Lendude: Views contextual filter: "allow multiple" doesn't work for user roles filter
- Issue #3238373: fix merge conflict.
- Issue #3229734 by quietone, danflanagan8, Kristen Pol: Improve test and add comments to ContentEntityTest
- Issue #3200534 by quietone, longwave, Kristen Pol: Use dataprovider for constructor test in ContentEntityTest
- Merge 9.2.6
- Issue #3230772 by larowlan, phenaproxima: OembedMediaController doesn't properly bubble cacheability metadata/attachments
- Issue #3085192 by Wim Leers, focus13, grasmash: Add index on source_ids_hash for migrate_message_* tables
- Issue #3214675 by el7cosmos, bbrala, hehongbo, larowlan, alexpott: JSON:API Cannot upload files to public file root (Gets 422 Unprocessable Entity)
- Issue #3130606 by shaktik, mondrake, KapilV, longwave, daffie: MockBuilder::setMethods is deprecated in PHPUnit8 and removed from PHPUnit10
- Issue #2556069 by claudiu.cristea, bnjmnm, lauriii, pfrenssen, Tim Bozeman, marcvangend, ikeigenwijs, Wim Leers, kevinquillen, esclapes, nod_: JS error with elements in "allowed HTML tags" that can't be direct descendants of a div
- Issue #3211395 by Gauravmahlawat, andy-blum, aaron.ferris, Sakthivel M, kiran.kadam911, mherchel, tushar_sachdeva, xjm: Comment form save button has incorrect background color and contrast ratio violation on hover
- Issue #3190537 by kostyashupenko, mherchel, bnjmnm, xjm: Mobile search input in IE11 does not visually respond to keypress
- Issue #2938969 by msankhala, dhirendra.mishra, paulocs, TR, MerryHamster, alexpott, jofitz, longwave, Manuel Garcia, tameeshb, boaloysius, Yasiru Nilan, xjm, wturrell, ritzz, ZeiP, darrenwh: Replace drupal_render() in docblock and comments outside of @param, @return, @link, @see and outside of @code - @endcode
- Issue #2016739 by richardbporter, larowlan, aalamaki, afox, wroxbox, mark_fullmer, mohit_aghera, ayushmishra206, rakesh.gectcr, NikolaAt, rteijeiro, tanubansal, amietpatial, jibran, alexpott, Wim Leers: Links with "@" are converted into email addresses even if there is no domain suffix present
- Issue #2928882 by mkalkbrenner, neclimdul, manuel.adan, yogeshmpawar, Berdir, alexpott: HAL links are broken if diffferent domains, protocols or ports are used in multisite or multi-domain setup
- Issue #3139409 by mondrake, nitesh624, ridhimaabrol24, shobhit_juyal, paulocs, mohrerao, Hardik_Patel_12, ravi.shankar, munish.kumar, longwave, mrinalini9, daffie: Replace usages of AssertLegacyTrait::assertRaw, that is deprecated
- Issue #3104980 by danflanagan8, acbramley: layout_builder_system_breadcrumb_alter doesn't check for a null route object
- Issue #3230690 by Anul: Incorrect documentation in Drupal
- Issue #3231263 by xjm, effulgentsia, longwave: Add ckrina, quietone, and bnjmnm as provisional committers in MAINTAINERS.txt
- Issue #3229094 by mherchel, rikki_iki, Gauravmahlawat: Olivero: Titles should wrap around images in teaser when necessary
- Issue #3211616 by mherchel, Gauravmahlawat, lauriii, bnjmnm, ckrina, xjm, rikki_iki, jwitkowski79: Olivero: a11y color contrast test fail for primary button on hover
- Issue #3225034 by bbrala: Simplify ResourceTypeRepository control flow for returning cached data