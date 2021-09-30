Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PostgreSQL 14

PostgreSQL logo (75 pix) Versie 14 van PostgreSQL is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 14 kan het deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog staat hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

PostgreSQL 14 contains many new features and enhancements, including:
  • Stored procedures can now return data via OUT parameters.
  • The SQL-standard SEARCH and CYCLE options for common table expressions have been implemented.
  • Subscripting can now be applied to any data type for which it is a useful notation, not only arrays. In this release, the jsonb and hstore types have gained subscripting operators.
  • Range types have been extended by adding multiranges, allowing representation of noncontiguous data ranges.
  • Numerous performance improvements have been made for parallel queries, heavily-concurrent workloads, partitioned tables, logical replication, and vacuuming.
  • B-tree index updates are managed more efficiently, reducing index bloat.
  • VACUUM automatically becomes more aggressive, and skips inessential cleanup, if the database starts to approach a transaction ID wraparound condition.
  • Extended statistics can now be collected on expressions, allowing better planning results for complex queries.
  • libpq now has the ability to pipeline multiple queries, which can boost throughput over high-latency connections.

+2dvdheiden
30 september 2021 17:41
Het bijbehorende screenshot is van pgAdmin versie 3 welke al een tijd niet meer ondersteund/doorontwikkeld wordt.

PgAdmin 4 is trouwens een volledige rewrite.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dvdheiden op 30 september 2021 17:45]

+1Maurits van Baerle
@dvdheiden30 september 2021 18:58
Het is sowieso vreemd om een screenshot van een client te gebruiken bij een update voor een serverproduct. Alsof je een screenshot van Firefox plaatst bij een update van Apache web server.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 30 september 2021 19:03]

+1perlboy
@dvdheiden30 september 2021 20:44
Er is wel deze link naar een PgAdmin 3 v 1.27.1 voor PostgreSQL 8.1 t/m 13, maar is een blijft een Russische website... En dus ook nog geen support voor 14.x.
+1divvid
30 september 2021 17:57
Alleen jammer dat de performance van PgAdmin 4 niet echt om over naar huis te schrijven is

PostgreSQL zelf wordt steeds volwassener en is tegenwoordig zelfs voor kleine projecten mijn eerste keuze. Perfect ism Django bv
+2dvdheiden
@divvid30 september 2021 18:06
Klopt, hij start lokaal een webserver en dat duurt even. Voorheen opende die dan gewoon je browser maar tegenwoordig zit er een wrapper bij.

Een interessante post over Postgres 14: https://blog.crunchydata....-14-its-the-little-things

[Reactie gewijzigd door dvdheiden op 30 september 2021 18:08]

+1Cobalt
@divvid30 september 2021 18:36
PgAdmin 4 (versie 5.7) daarvan vind ik de snelheid best prima. Ik draai het wel in Docker.
+1latka
@Cobalt1 oktober 2021 10:03
Jammer alleen dat connecties blijven hangen in PgAdmin. Zo is droppen van een DB nog steeds niet lekker mogelijk omdat rechtsklikken op de DB en dan drop kiezen betekent dat er eerst een connectie naar de DB wordt geopend zodat de Drop niet lukt. En de snelheid van restore is nog geen 20% van de werkelijke restore snelheid omdat het logvenster te traag is. En zo zijn er zeker nog 20 kleine en grote irritante zaken die PgAdmin3 niet hadden en DBeaver ook niet.
0Cobalt
@latka3 oktober 2021 15:36
Het droppen van een database kan je toch gewoon in de query tool doen met DROP DATABASE.

pg_restore en pg_dump staan los van PgAdmin. pg_restore en pg_dump kunnen ook langzaam zijn direct vanuit de terminal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cobalt op 3 oktober 2021 15:37]

0latka
@Cobalt3 oktober 2021 20:29
Ja, weet ik. Maar als er in de tool ook een knopje voor zit die het niet kan doen door hoe het gemaakt is er toch iets mis. Het is gewoon 1 van die dingen waarom ik pgadmin 4 niet gebruik. Het is commandline of dbeaver die gewoon wel werkt (en alhowel dbeaver in Java gemaakt is, is de tool sneller en lichter voor je machine dan die electron app van pgadmin v4).
0divvid
@Cobalt30 september 2021 20:29
Zal ik eens proberen
+1zzzzap
@divvid30 september 2021 18:18
Database beheer kan natuurlijk ook met tools van derden. Zelf gebruik ik DBeaver, die heeft ondersteuning voor diverse typen database engines.
+1GeroldM
@divvid1 oktober 2021 03:33
Alleen jammer dat de performance van PgAdmin 4 niet echt om over naar huis te schrijven is
PostBird is een snelle GUI database client, welke gebaseers is op Electron/VSCode. Ben daar normaal gesproken geen voorstander van, maar PgAdmin is behoorlijk sloom te noemen en PostBird is rap op dezelfde machine.

Beschikbaar als installer, maar ook als portable applicatie, in Windows, Linux en Mac
0cariolive23

@divvid4 oktober 2021 16:06
Alleen jammer dat de performance van PgAdmin 4 niet echt om over naar huis te schrijven is
Performance is nog wel je minste probleem wanneer je een webbrowser gebruikt voor database beheer... Via een browser kun je wat losse stukjes SQL naar een database sturen, maar dat is het dan ook wel zo'n beetje.

Tip: Gebruik een client die op z'n minst een database connectie open kan houden, al is het maar psql de standaard meegeleverde command line client van PostgreSQL.

Tools zoals Navicat of DataGrip bevallen mij uitstekend, maar anderen zijn juist weer goed te spreken over DBeaver.
+1Jogai
30 september 2021 22:18
Voor even snelle toegang gebruik ik pgweb. Modern en simpel. PostGUI Ziet er ook wel aantrekkelijk uit. Voor het echte werk is DBeaver nog het beste mi.

