Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Versie 9.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

In the last year, fantastic work has been done in Umbraco 8 in order to improve the performance and scalability of the CMS. This work has, of course, been carried over to Umbraco 9 - but there’s even more power in Umbraco 9. Due to the noticeable performance gains in the new framework, you should see your new Umbraco projects be even faster, less resource-intensive, and more scalable.

Being a flexible and highly customizable choice for developers has always been at the core of Umbraco CMS. With Umbraco 9 the developer experience gets another bump in the right direction. Whether you’re contributing to Umbraco or developing projects for a client, you’ll find that the structure and overall architecture have been improved. It’s easier to find what you need and we’ve aligned even more with conventions in the framework such as Configuration and Microsoft Dependency Injection.

Being a true .NET 5 and ASP.NET Core CMS also means you get a wider choice of how you want to develop with Umbraco and what tools you use. If you’re a Visual Studio Code user, you can now get proper IntelliSense in your Umbraco projects. Visual Studio and Rider are also popular choices and these can be used to full effect as well. Not only do you get more choice and better support for tooling you can also benefit from the cross-platform capabilities built-in to .NET 5. Want to run Umbraco on Mac? Use a Linux server? Or serve Umbraco content from a Raspberry PI? The world is your oyster… or penguin?

All of this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Umbraco open-source community. More than 20 developers have been directly involved in the Unicore community team, helping out with planning, writing RFCs, dedicated work on specific projects, and providing feedback and an Umbraco developer perspective to discussions.

And it’s not just the Unicore team that’s been hard at work. A staggering 1326 contributions ranging from pull-request, to testing and bug reporting (and much more) have been submitted by 121 community members during the development period (See the full list of credits below). It’s been truly amazing to see the level of engagement!

And it’s not only the direct open-source contributions to Umbraco 9 that are impressive. Numerous blog posts and videos have been created to share knowledge when trying out Umbraco on .NET 5. People have inspired each other, collaborated, and helped make this a major release that is easier to get started with and thoroughly tested.

Last but not least, a big shout out to all the package developers that have picked up the challenge and made a long list of the most popular community packages available for Umbraco 9 - more than 40 packages are available at launch! Having so many packages, and so much functionality, ready at launch, means it will be much more straightforward to choose Umbraco 9 for your next project.