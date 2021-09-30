Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Umbraco CMS 9.0.0

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Versie 9.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Rocketing performance and scalability

In the last year, fantastic work has been done in Umbraco 8 in order to improve the performance and scalability of the CMS. This work has, of course, been carried over to Umbraco 9 - but there’s even more power in Umbraco 9. Due to the noticeable performance gains in the new framework, you should see your new Umbraco projects be even faster, less resource-intensive, and more scalable.

Clean architecture

Being a flexible and highly customizable choice for developers has always been at the core of Umbraco CMS. With Umbraco 9 the developer experience gets another bump in the right direction. Whether you’re contributing to Umbraco or developing projects for a client, you’ll find that the structure and overall architecture have been improved. It’s easier to find what you need and we’ve aligned even more with conventions in the framework such as Configuration and Microsoft Dependency Injection.

More tooling options and cross-platform capabilities

Being a true .NET 5 and ASP.NET Core CMS also means you get a wider choice of how you want to develop with Umbraco and what tools you use. If you’re a Visual Studio Code user, you can now get proper IntelliSense in your Umbraco projects. Visual Studio and Rider are also popular choices and these can be used to full effect as well. Not only do you get more choice and better support for tooling you can also benefit from the cross-platform capabilities built-in to .NET 5. Want to run Umbraco on Mac? Use a Linux server? Or serve Umbraco content from a Raspberry PI? The world is your oyster… or penguin?

The friendliest community on the planet

All of this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Umbraco open-source community. More than 20 developers have been directly involved in the Unicore community team, helping out with planning, writing RFCs, dedicated work on specific projects, and providing feedback and an Umbraco developer perspective to discussions.

And it’s not just the Unicore team that’s been hard at work. A staggering 1326 contributions ranging from pull-request, to testing and bug reporting (and much more) have been submitted by 121 community members during the development period (See the full list of credits below). It’s been truly amazing to see the level of engagement!

And it’s not only the direct open-source contributions to Umbraco 9 that are impressive. Numerous blog posts and videos have been created to share knowledge when trying out Umbraco on .NET 5. People have inspired each other, collaborated, and helped make this a major release that is easier to get started with and thoroughly tested.

Last but not least, a big shout out to all the package developers that have picked up the challenge and made a long list of the most popular community packages available for Umbraco 9 - more than 40 packages are available at launch! Having so many packages, and so much functionality, ready at launch, means it will be much more straightforward to choose Umbraco 9 for your next project.

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Door Bart van Klaveren

+2h3x4d3c1m4l
2 oktober 2021 17:14
Jammer dat het nog steeds Microsoft SQL Server only is. Je kan natuurlijk MSSQL in Docker óp Linux draaien, maar dan ben je nog steeds niet full opensource (en MSSQL is volgens mij wat zwaarder dan MySQL en PostgresSQL).
0Arnold
@h3x4d3c1m4l4 oktober 2021 09:38
Klopt, gelukkig dit is iets wat ook een wens is van Umbraco. De datalayer is voor v9 expres gelijk gehouden zodat een content migratie van v8 naar v9 eenvoudig kon. Met volgende versies (elke 6 maanden een Major vanaf nu) gaan hier ook veranderingen in komen.
0h3x4d3c1m4l
@Arnold4 oktober 2021 13:25
Dat wist ik niet, dank voor je reactie!

Ik ga het in de gaten houden...
+1AmigaPower
30 september 2021 18:11
Heel bewonderingswaardig hoe het relatief kleine "Project Unicore"-team in korte tijd een complex product als Umbraco hebben weten te migreren naar .NET Core én ook nog eens een aantal zeer nuttige features hebben toegevoegd.
Ik heb er sinds de launch even mee gespeeld en het is erg gaaf hoe je nu met twee CLI commandos een nieuwe Umbraco 9 site up-and-running kunt hebben. Is letterlijk een paar minuten werk :)
+1Jogai
@AmigaPower30 september 2021 22:11
Dan vraag ik me wel af waarom ze het niet ten tijde van .net core 1/2 al gedaan hebben...
+1AmigaPower
@Jogai30 september 2021 22:21
Dat heeft waarschijnlijk te maken met de roadmap die Microsoft heeft aangehouden. Ten tijde van .NET Core 1, 2 en 3 was het nog een framework dat ze parallel aan .NET Framework bleven ontwikkelen. Met .NET 5 (de opvolger van .NET Core 3) zijn ze bewust afscheid aan het nemen van .NET Framework, dus partijen als Umbraco moeten nu wel de sprong maken.
0Jogai
@AmigaPower1 oktober 2021 07:37
Dat is dus behoorlijk reactief, ipv pro-actief.
+2Arnold
@Jogai1 oktober 2021 09:50
Het is zeker deels reactief. Dit project loopt al wat langer dan het Unicore team bezig is. Al in 2015 is er gekeken. Vooral ook alle dependencies (of vervangers) moesten beschikbaar zijn. Het was niet alleen het werk aan onze code gedaan moest worden. Net .NET5 viel alles pas goed op zijn plek en was er bij de dependencies geen grote issue meer. Natuurlijk had het nog wel wat eerder gekund, maar dan praten we niet over jaren.

We hebben ook gekeken dat we de stap naar v9 'behapbaar' hielden voor iedereen die met Umbraco werkt en gaan nu elke 6 maanden een major versie uitbrengen. v9 is echt een nieuwe fase voor Umbraco.
+1NoobishPro
30 september 2021 18:17
Ik vraag me af hoe Umbraco verder ontwikkeld is.

Toen ik er nog mee werkte (versie 4.x en 6.x) was de documentatie absoluut ruk. Je kon vrijwel niets vinden en enorm veel van de updates konden systemen flink breken. Daarnaast kostte het hosten van deze sites bakken met geld. Het kostte enorm veel ruimte en uiteraard microsoft licenties enz enz. Ook waren er bar weinig gratis plugins.

Wel moet ik het zeggen dat ik het soms mis. Umbraco had een absoluut geweldige manier (na wat finetuning) om CMS-based websites en shops in elkaar te prikken. Modulair werken was daarmee bijna automatisch en dus al lang de norm voor het ook echt de norm werd.
We hebben er websites mee gemaakt voor behoorlijk grote bedrijven (een aantal van de grootste in NL) en qua mogelijkheden was het praktisch eindeloos.
De manier waarop je de achterkant van het CMS kon opbouwen en deze direct beschikbaar had in je templates enz was iets waar zaken als Wordpress (destijds nog versie 2.x enz) echt wel een puntje aan konden zuigen.

Als ze het opstartproces en de community + documentatie flink verbeterd hebben zou ik mogelijk best interesse hebben om terug te gaan, maar ik zou het wel prettig vinden als het op Linux kon draaien.
Windows servers zijn in mijn ogen echt een hell.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NoobishPro op 30 september 2021 18:19]

+1AmigaPower
@NoobishPro30 september 2021 18:22
Nou ja, dat is dus het mooie aan .NET Core: daarmee ben je niet meer gebonden aan Windows, maar kun je je Umbraco site zowel ontwikkelen als hosten op bijv. Linux. Scheelt flink in de kosten!
0NoobishPro
@AmigaPower30 september 2021 18:44
You cannot run Umbraco on any linux based server yet (Docker container or not) since it requires .NET Framework (and will not run on .NET Core) and both Umbraco and some of the dependencies required by Umbraco doesn't really work with Mono.
https://stackoverflow.com...4/umbraco-in-linux-docker
+1AmigaPower
@NoobishPro30 september 2021 18:53
Dat is een SO post van 3 jaar geleden.... ;) Dit artikel gaat over de release van Umbraco 9 en die is gebaseerd op .NET Core, waardoor het nu dus *wel* mogelijk is :)
+1NoobishPro
@AmigaPower30 september 2021 23:44
https://umbraco.com/produ...ting-umbraco-to-net-core/

Ah, gevonden.

Zeg dat dan ;)

Staat niet in het artikel toch?

Maar dan zal ik alsnog moeten wachten met overstappen. Dit is dus mogelijk sinds wat... nu? Ik wacht de kinderziektes wel even af.
+3Arnold
@NoobishPro1 oktober 2021 09:58
Probeer het zeker even nu ;)

Umbraco 9 is features gelijk aan Umbraco 8.latest (sterker nog gelijk aan Umbraco 8.17 die op 8 oktober uit komt... die ontwikkeling loopt ook nog even door), maar dan in .NET5/Core. Meer tests, alle code is zo'n beetje doorlopen. Ik durf zeker wel te zeggen dat 9 beter is dan 8. Vele packages beschikbaar al direct nu etc etc. Er zijn diverse alpha's, beta's en RC's geweest. Community involvement was ook zeer hoog.

Waar we rond Umbraco 4/6/7 nog met klein team waren, werken er nu ~100 medewerkers bij Umbraco.
Het dev team is niet meer die enkele paar developers maar diverse teams. Natuurlijk inclusief documentatie team, waardoor documentatie nog niet compleet is maar zeker op 75% zit van wat er voor Umbraco 8 was. Er wordt dus ook een stuk beter getest. Waar vorige major releases wat stressvol waren en idd verrassingen om de hoek kwamen kijken direct na de launch, was er bij deze release vooral stress bij de developers die in de launch-livestream wat moesten presenteren ;)

Voor issues check ook even de issue tracker: https://github.com/umbraco/Umbraco-CMS/issues ;)

Kijk dus vooral ook even de launch livestream en alle informatie die daarin gegeven wordt: https://youtu.be/k_daTyoTiKI
0oohnajra
4 oktober 2021 16:25
Volgens Umbraco zelf is v9 "in theorie" platform onafhankelijk, maar ze garanderen het nog niet. Ze weten bijvoorbeeld nog niet 100% zeker of er niet nog ergens casing issues zijn. Umbraco verwacht dat Umbraco vanaf v10 (H1 2022) wél volledig cross-platform zal zijn.

https://youtu.be/_TW7G6pXQ8Y?t=1029

[Reactie gewijzigd door oohnajra op 4 oktober 2021 16:31]

0Arnold
@oohnajra8 oktober 2021 09:29
Het is vooral dat we nog te weinig real-life tests (ook vanuit community) hebben gezien met Umbraco 9 op Linux en OSX. Alle casing issues zijn natuurlijk bugs en met elke 6 weken een minor en tussendoor fixes zijn die snel opgelost als je die tegenkomt en meld. Al onze tests worden zowel gedraait op Windows als op Linux

Komende dinsdag 12 oktober komt 9.0.1 uit met een aantal fixes bijvoorbeeld: https://our.umbraco.com/download/releases/901

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

