Software-update: Firefly III 5.6.1

Firefly III logo (80 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.6.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Security
  • Fixed several low-key CSRF vulnerabilities.
API
  • Deprecated the "currencies with code"-endpoint (see the API documentation).
  • Add missing "order" field to budget.
  • Add missing "rule_group_title" to rules.
  • Attachment endpoint returns "upload_url" and "download_url" instead of "*_uri".

Versienummer 5.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/5.6.1
Licentietype GPL

