Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.6.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Fixed
Security
- Issue 4997 Deleted transactions would get reimported.
- Issue 5100 Broken UI in v2.0 due to translation issues.
- Issue 5101 Text duplication
- Issue 5104 Date range fixes
- Issue 5109 Fixed LDAP configuration issues.
- Issue 5110 Service worker JS would interfere with back button.
API
- Fixed several low-key CSRF vulnerabilities.
- Deprecated the "currencies with code"-endpoint (see the API documentation).
- Add missing "order" field to budget.
- Add missing "rule_group_title" to rules.
- Attachment endpoint returns "upload_url" and "download_url" instead of "*_uri".