Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.6.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Issue 4997 Deleted transactions would get reimported.

Issue 5100 Broken UI in v2.0 due to translation issues.

Issue 5101 Text duplication

Issue 5104 Date range fixes

Issue 5109 Fixed LDAP configuration issues.

Issue 5110 Service worker JS would interfere with back button. Security Fixed several low-key CSRF vulnerabilities. API Deprecated the "currencies with code"-endpoint (see the API documentation).

Add missing "order" field to budget.

Add missing "rule_group_title" to rules.

Attachment endpoint returns "upload_url" and "download_url" instead of "*_uri".