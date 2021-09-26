Versie 7.4.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features
Updates
- Multiroom audio
- CamillaDSP Quick Select
- Backup/restore manager
Radio stations
- Bump to MPD 0.22.11
- Bump to CamillaDSP 0.6.3
- Bump to upmpdcli 1.5.11
- Add "okto research dac8 Stereo" to device table
- Improve memory reporting in System info
- Add option for Null mixer to MPD Config
- Add Show tracks option to One touch album
- Add Album header context menu in tracks list
- Separate One touch options for Album and Radio
Bug fixes
- Organ Experience
- SmoothLounge Global
- 4ZZZ FM 102.1 - Alternative
- SmoothJazz Global
- OrganLive.com
- Positively Baroque
- Maschinengeist Radio (OFFLINE)
- Typo in MPD Config message regarding disconnected device
- Fallback to encoded_at rate from MPD db if mediainfo reports blank rate
- CoverView Playbar show/hide not working when launched from Library
- Typo in cdsp 32b float format (FLOATLE should be FLOAT32LE)
- BlueZ audioout being set to Bluetooth on Disconnect
- Web socket get_mute() not working in pycamilladsp.py
- Various auto-config bugs
- Console error from Menu, Refresh
- Margin issue on Clock Radio text and controls
- Testing for old MPD mixer_type "disabled" in several modules
- Parsing issue with mixer names containing embedded parenthesis
- Selective_resample_mode param present in mpd.conf when SoX is off