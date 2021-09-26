Versie 7.4.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features Multiroom audio

CamillaDSP Quick Select

Backup/restore manager Updates Bump to MPD 0.22.11

Bump to CamillaDSP 0.6.3

Bump to upmpdcli 1.5.11

Add "okto research dac8 Stereo" to device table

Improve memory reporting in System info

Add option for Null mixer to MPD Config

Add Show tracks option to One touch album

Add Album header context menu in tracks list

Separate One touch options for Album and Radio Radio stations Organ Experience

SmoothLounge Global

4ZZZ FM 102.1 - Alternative

SmoothJazz Global

OrganLive.com

Positively Baroque

Maschinengeist Radio (OFFLINE) Bug fixes Typo in MPD Config message regarding disconnected device

Fallback to encoded_at rate from MPD db if mediainfo reports blank rate

CoverView Playbar show/hide not working when launched from Library

Typo in cdsp 32b float format (FLOATLE should be FLOAT32LE)

BlueZ audioout being set to Bluetooth on Disconnect

Web socket get_mute() not working in pycamilladsp.py

Various auto-config bugs

Console error from Menu, Refresh

Margin issue on Clock Radio text and controls

Testing for old MPD mixer_type "disabled" in several modules

Parsing issue with mixer names containing embedded parenthesis

Selective_resample_mode param present in mpd.conf when SoX is off