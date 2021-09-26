Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: moOde audio player 7.4.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 7.4.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • Multiroom audio
  • CamillaDSP Quick Select
  • Backup/restore manager
Updates
  • Bump to MPD 0.22.11
  • Bump to CamillaDSP 0.6.3
  • Bump to upmpdcli 1.5.11
  • Add "okto research dac8 Stereo" to device table
  • Improve memory reporting in System info
  • Add option for Null mixer to MPD Config
  • Add Show tracks option to One touch album
  • Add Album header context menu in tracks list
  • Separate One touch options for Album and Radio
Radio stations
  • Organ Experience
  • SmoothLounge Global
  • 4ZZZ FM 102.1 - Alternative
  • SmoothJazz Global
  • OrganLive.com
  • Positively Baroque
  • Maschinengeist Radio (OFFLINE)
Bug fixes
  • Typo in MPD Config message regarding disconnected device
  • Fallback to encoded_at rate from MPD db if mediainfo reports blank rate
  • CoverView Playbar show/hide not working when launched from Library
  • Typo in cdsp 32b float format (FLOATLE should be FLOAT32LE)
  • BlueZ audioout being set to Bluetooth on Disconnect
  • Web socket get_mute() not working in pycamilladsp.py
  • Various auto-config bugs
  • Console error from Menu, Refresh
  • Margin issue on Clock Radio text and controls
  • Testing for old MPD mixer_type "disabled" in several modules
  • Parsing issue with mixer names containing embedded parenthesis
  • Selective_resample_mode param present in mpd.conf when SoX is off

moOde audio player

Versienummer 7.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-09-2021 13:03
Submitter: bitlab
7 • submitter: bitlab

26-09-2021 • 13:03

7 Linkedin

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+14+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Bart_Smith
26 september 2021 23:10
Ik gebruik nog steeds Volumio2 omdat ik het interface van binnen en buiten ken maar Mo0de is zeker het testen/bekijken waard.
Werkt voor een groot deel zoals Volumio2 en heeft de Blutooth interface niet achter een paywall zitten.
Mo0de is alleen voor de raspberry pi te downloaden ( of VMS als je weet wat je doet ) terwijl Volumio2 ook in de smaken X86/X64 en Asus Tinkerboard te krijgen is.

Op Raspberry raad ik aan om minimaal een RPi3 maar liefst een RPi4 en je geluid via een (HAT) DAC, USB of HDMI te laten lopen.
+1Falco
@Bart_Smith27 september 2021 06:52
Hoe is volumio tegenwoordig? Ik ben een hele tijd geleden overgestapt naar MoOde en nooit meer om gekeken...
+2Bart_Smith
@Falco27 september 2021 10:55
Ik kan er niet al te veel over zeggen omdat ik hem puur voor het streamen van lokale (NAS) audio gebruik.
Maar wat ik zie van beide, ik draai Mo0de op een RPi zero WH, beide zijn een goede keuze.

Ik heb geen idee wat de Spotify, Tidal etc. plugins doen, die gebruik ik niet.
Misschien een idee voor een Tweakers test tussen Volumio, Mo0de en r-audio 1.
0JT
@Bart_Smith28 september 2021 17:47
Kun je op moode ook synchroon afspelen over meerdere clients met bijvoorbeeld snapcast?
+1bitlab
@JT28 september 2021 18:33
Je kan vanaf een moOde systeem synchroon naar meerdere andere moOde systemen afspelen. Het hoofdsysteem kan dan wel zelf geen muziek lokaal afspelen.
Deze mode is nieuw in versie 7.4
0JT
@bitlab28 september 2021 21:50
Oh cool. Snapcast heeft nooit goed gefunctioneerd hier, ik ga er eens naar kijken. Tnx!
0bitlab
29 september 2021 19:47
Overigens is 7.4 waarschijnlijk de laatste grote release gebaseerd op Buster 10.6. De volgende zal op waarschijnlijk op Bullseye gebaseerd zijn. Wat een betere ondersteuning zal op leveren voor multi channel USB devices.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

