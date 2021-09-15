Versie 3.6.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. Versie 3.6.1 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release waarin de volgende verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bug Fixes Fix module expand on quick access panel when enabling/disabling module.

Fix a possible crash in color calibration module.

Fix an inconsistency between the CPU & GPU path in color calibration module.

Fix possible issue in OpenCL Bradford non-linear code in color calibration which leads to wrong color rendering.

Fix Windows paths handling and encoding.

Fix possible issue in exiv2 when trying to write empty strings.

Fix by-scale button in export module.

Fix crash when renaming a drawn mask.

Minor UI fix in duplicate module.

Fix possible wrong rendering of the color picker tooltip. (workaround for a possible Gtk issue).

Fix filename variable used when importing new pictures.

Fix noise profile for RICOH GR III.

Fix some memory leaks. Camera support, compared to 3.6

Base Support Leica C-Lux (3:2)

Nikon D6 (14bit-compressed, 14bit-uncompressed, 12bit-compressed, 12bit-uncompressed)

Nikon Z fc (14bit-compressed, 12bit-compressed)

Sony ILCE-7RM3A

Sony ILCE-7RM4A Noise Profiles Ricoh GR III