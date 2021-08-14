Software-update: Wine 6.15

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.15 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.011 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:

  • WinSock (WS2_32) library converted to PE.
  • Support for performance data in the registry.
  • More 32->64-bit thunks for NTDLL calls.
  • Improved floating point status handling in the C runtime.
  • More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
Bugs fixed in 6.15 (total 49):
  • 21910: File Encryption 2.1 does now show interface and drive units correctly
  • 25602: Windows Double Explorer: can't add a favorite folder when using Wine Mono
  • 28257: kernel32/pipe.ok flaky
  • 33037: Multiple Microsoft product installers fail due to missing registry performance counter information (HKEY_PERFORMANCE_DATA 230, process object)(Visual Studio 6, eMbedded Visual C++ 4.0, SQL Server Management Studio Express 2008 R2)
  • 34345: AOMEI Backupper: crashes when clicking on "reload" button
  • 34679: Split/Second Velocity Demo crashes without native d3dx9_36
  • 34726: e-carte bleue la banque postale: black screen on start
  • 36159: Google-Earth: no search results and no itinerary displayed
  • 39302: Multiple D3D example applications crash due to d3dx10_43.dll.D3DX10CreateEffectFromFileW stub (NVIDIA D3D SDK 10 Sparkles, DirectX SDK GPUSpectrogram)
  • 39365: Gas Guzzlers Combat Carnage demo has wrong rendering with ARB shaders enabled
  • 39821: Scrollbar theming not working
  • 41191: Multiple D3D example applications crash due to d3dx10_43.D3DX10CreateEffectFromMemory stub (Separable Subsurface Scattering, Nvidia's CSAA tutorial demo)
  • 41221: wine-mono crashes with "System.EntryPointNotFoundException" when run under gdb
  • 41560: Multiple MFC-based BCGControlBar Library examples fail to draw Themed Scrollbars (BCGPVisualStudioGUIDemo, BCGPOutlookDemo)
  • 41629: Wordpad needs a manifest file.
  • 41921: Zafehouse: Diaries crashes when attempting to start the game
  • 42341: Cryostasis: Sleep of Reason demo shows black screen after launch
  • 47047: Multiple kernel drivers crash due to missing 'ntoskrnl.exe.MmGetPhysicalAddress' semi-stub (64-bit MRAC Anti-Cheat (My.Com Warface) kernel service, DELL BIOS flash utility, BattlEye Anti-Cheat)
  • 47261: Sysinternals ClockRes returns wrong values (NtQueryTimerResolution/NtSetTimerResolution)
  • 48583: Waves VST Plugins do not render correctly
  • 48584: DTS Master Audio Suite displays a black window if dxvk is installed
  • 48585: DTS Master Audio Suite display turns black if it is minimised then maximised
  • 48854: When using Wavelab I am unable to save any file
  • 49067: When working in a Windows CLI environment the up arrow key no longer brings up the last command used.
  • 49726: ChrisPC Free VPN Connection 2.x crashes on unimplemented function rasapi32.dll.RasSetCredentialsA when clicking 'Connect to VPN'
  • 50167: Wavelab 6 no longer launches with introduction of wine 5.22
  • 50419: Windows Movie Maker 2.0 installer fails to register 'l3codeca.acm' codec (missing 'dxtrans.dll', IDXTaskManager)
  • 50705: Cygwin64 on Wine64-staging closes the console after every command.
  • 51215: Logos Bible Software crashes when selecting a resource in Library View or Factbook
  • 51290: Since wine 6.10 does not work HD-mod lobby game Heroes of Might and Magic 3 (HotA)
  • 51326: Counter:Side: No sound after losing and regaining focus for the first time
  • 51344: Resident Evil 4 (2007) hangs on start without native d3dx9_30
  • 51358: Civilization 4: XML load error when trying to start
  • 51374: GreedFall 1.0.5684 crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.GetCurrentPackagePath
  • 51398: "The Bat!" mailer cannot send mails with attachments anymore
  • 51419: Multiple games crash on launch using Vulkan renderer (The Park, DARQ, HITMAN 2 (2018), Little Nightmares)
  • 51452: oleaut32:varformat fails in Wine when the currency sign has two characters or more
  • 51469: iBall Soft AP Manager crashes on unimplemented function wlanapi.dll.WlanHostedNetworkQueryProperty
  • 51496: On KDE riched20:editor triggers a clipboard infinite loop, crashing explorer.exe
  • 51501: FFXIV Launcher shows repeated certificate warning popup
  • 51519: Multiple applications have issues with network connections (PlayOnline Viewer, Steam).
  • 51533: Some Radeon driver versions seem to break kernelbase:sync
  • 51535: Native Access 1.13.3 crashes on unimplemented function virtdisk.dll.DetachVirtualDisk
  • 51540: PlayOnline Viewer (FFXI) fails to start (Wine built without MinGW).
  • 51560: Toon Boom Harmony 15 crashes on unimplemented function tbs.dll.Tbsi_GetDeviceInfo
  • 51568: Zafehouse: Diaries demo crashes on start
  • 51579: Regression in msvcrt breaks google earth installer
  • 51586: Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain crashes on launch
  • 51591: AFxW: file list panes aren't updated at start-up

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.15
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 23,60MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-08-2021 07:3112

14-08-2021 • 07:31

12 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

21-05 Wine 7.9 18
07-05 Wine 7.8 5
23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+14+20+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1AdExposed
14 augustus 2021 12:05
Blijft mooi om te zien hoe dit project wordt doorontwikkelt. Zeker nu ook Steam zich al een tijdje met Proton bezighoudt. Ik verwacht goede dingen voor Linux(gaming). :)
+1Meiklokje
@AdExposed14 augustus 2021 15:00
Ja dat mag eens tijd worden dat men ook eens naar alternatieven kijkt buiten Windows. Wacht nog 5 jaar en dat is geen issue meer. Nu nog ondersteuning voor spelletjes met ingebouwde DRM en anti cheat en hack software zodat mmo s speelbaar zijn en fps games online. Kan een gamer die Windows pc eindelijk gedag zeggen draai je een os dat niet meer zo zwaar weegt op je hardware. Zo komen meer bronnen vrij voor je toepassingen die je op je computer draait. Geen TPM en secureboot nonsens.
+1rbr320
@Meiklokje14 augustus 2021 17:07
Tijdens de beta van Back 4 Blood is al gerapporteerd dat Easy Anti Cheat werkt als je de laatste Proton versie van Glorious Eggroll gebruikt. En Valve heeft met de aankondiging van de Steam Deck beloofd dat online multiplayer games gewoon moeten werken op hun apparaat, ook als je SteamOS 3.0 gebruikt waar deze standaard mee geleverd wordt. Dat zou al aan het einde van dit jaar zijn, dus je hoeft echt geen 5 jaar meer te wachten met overstappen.

De ontwikkeling van Wine ging altijd al best hard, maar sinds Valve zich er mee is gaan bemoeien samen met de ontwikkelaars van Codeweavers is het in een stroomversnelling geraakt, zeker op het gebied van gaming.
+1i-chat
@rbr32014 augustus 2021 17:24
tja dan heb je dus ineens het grote voordeel van een steam die niet eens zo zeer de ontwikkeling van wine voortstuuwt ... maar die gewoon tegen ontwikkelaars kan zeggen. hee zien jullie deze wine versie? oke, om op steam te komen moet je niet alleen testen tegen de laatste versie van windows 10 build abcdefg maar ook tegen winelib versie x.y.z

het is in veel gevallen niet heel anders dan de verschillen tussen een windows 10 build een xbox build en een windows 7/8/8.1 build maar de voordelen gaan al snel richting compatibiliteit van niet alleen linux en bsd maar zelfs van OSX. in dat opzicht is wine aan het worden wat .NET ooit had moeten zijn. en daar heeft iedereen baat bij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 14 augustus 2021 17:25]

0Hydranet
@rbr32014 augustus 2021 23:47
Dat is deels waar, ik heb gisteren Back 4 Blood Beta gespeeld via Proton online multiplayer en dat werkte als een trein. Toen ik vandaag ging inloggen om te spelen kreeg ik om de paar seconden disconnected from server. Dus er lijkt een update of zo door gevoerd te zijn of ze hebben vandaag EAC volledige aangezet want online spelen werkt niet meer met Proton, zie ook deze reddit topic.
0rbr320
@Hydranet15 augustus 2021 00:05
Ik zie het. Blijkbaar stond EAC bij Back 4 Blood in permissive mode en hebben ze dat aangepast. Hopelijk komt men snel met de updates aan Proton om anti-cheat software te laten werken.
0Hydranet
@rbr32015 augustus 2021 00:10
Valve is nog wel bezig met EAC en BattleEye developers om die werkende te krijgen onder Proton.
0Xander2
@Meiklokje14 augustus 2021 20:20
TPM is handig voor entropie/random number generatie; hoef je geen daemon als haveged te draaien.
Secure boot heb je weinig last van, nieuwere linux distro's doen MOK enroll etc.
0Gerard001a
15 augustus 2021 11:23
Kies nu eens gewoon
Of je gaat voor Linux of voor Windows, al die lapmiddelen om te kunnen spelen of Windows software te draaien op Linux blijft gerommel om dat je niet wilt kiezen.
0PrimusIP
@Gerard001a15 augustus 2021 17:50
Je kunt ook voor Linux en macOS kiezen om wat voor redenen en het nog steeds fijn vinden als je een Windows game aan de praat kunt krijgen.
0Henri Brands
@Gerard001a16 augustus 2021 11:59
Zo eenvoudig ligt het niet altijd: ik zou graag van Win10 af willen want ik vind Win10 een verschrikking.
Win7 was stabiel en werkte prima, sinds Win10 heb ik veel problemen met een instabiel systeem. Na de meest recente update van Win10 bijv. gedraagt de verkenner zich heel raar. Links springen de mappen omhoog en omlaag. Het lijkt of er mappen steeds verdwijnen en weer terugkeren. En zo is er na elke update wel wat.... Terug naar Win7 is om meerdere redenen geen optie (ondersteuning van recente hardware en veiligheid bijv.)
Wanneer ik Photoshop (dat ik perse nodig heb) met behulp van Wine op een Linux PC 100% zou kunnen laten werken stap ik vandaag nog over.
Maar ik weet niet of dat kan......
0Gerard001a
16 augustus 2021 14:26
Er is een beter alternatief voor Verkenner hoor :)
Probeer eens Total Commander, zo fijn, eenmaal gewend wil je nooit meet met verkenner werken, gebruik het zelf al meer dan 15 jaar en het blijft een top programma.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee