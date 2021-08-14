Er is met versienummer 6.15 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.011 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: WinSock (WS2_32) library converted to PE.

Support for performance data in the registry.

More 32->64-bit thunks for NTDLL calls.

Improved floating point status handling in the C runtime.

More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface. Bugs fixed in 6.15 (total 49): 21910: File Encryption 2.1 does now show interface and drive units correctly

25602: Windows Double Explorer: can't add a favorite folder when using Wine Mono

28257: kernel32/pipe.ok flaky

33037: Multiple Microsoft product installers fail due to missing registry performance counter information (HKEY_PERFORMANCE_DATA 230, process object)(Visual Studio 6, eMbedded Visual C++ 4.0, SQL Server Management Studio Express 2008 R2)

34345: AOMEI Backupper: crashes when clicking on "reload" button

34679: Split/Second Velocity Demo crashes without native d3dx9_36

34726: e-carte bleue la banque postale: black screen on start

36159: Google-Earth: no search results and no itinerary displayed

39302: Multiple D3D example applications crash due to d3dx10_43.dll.D3DX10CreateEffectFromFileW stub (NVIDIA D3D SDK 10 Sparkles, DirectX SDK GPUSpectrogram)

39365: Gas Guzzlers Combat Carnage demo has wrong rendering with ARB shaders enabled

39821: Scrollbar theming not working

41191: Multiple D3D example applications crash due to d3dx10_43.D3DX10CreateEffectFromMemory stub (Separable Subsurface Scattering, Nvidia's CSAA tutorial demo)

41221: wine-mono crashes with "System.EntryPointNotFoundException" when run under gdb

41560: Multiple MFC-based BCGControlBar Library examples fail to draw Themed Scrollbars (BCGPVisualStudioGUIDemo, BCGPOutlookDemo)

41629: Wordpad needs a manifest file.

41921: Zafehouse: Diaries crashes when attempting to start the game

42341: Cryostasis: Sleep of Reason demo shows black screen after launch

47047: Multiple kernel drivers crash due to missing 'ntoskrnl.exe.MmGetPhysicalAddress' semi-stub (64-bit MRAC Anti-Cheat (My.Com Warface) kernel service, DELL BIOS flash utility, BattlEye Anti-Cheat)

47261: Sysinternals ClockRes returns wrong values (NtQueryTimerResolution/NtSetTimerResolution)

48583: Waves VST Plugins do not render correctly

48584: DTS Master Audio Suite displays a black window if dxvk is installed

48585: DTS Master Audio Suite display turns black if it is minimised then maximised

48854: When using Wavelab I am unable to save any file

49067: When working in a Windows CLI environment the up arrow key no longer brings up the last command used.

49726: ChrisPC Free VPN Connection 2.x crashes on unimplemented function rasapi32.dll.RasSetCredentialsA when clicking 'Connect to VPN'

50167: Wavelab 6 no longer launches with introduction of wine 5.22

50419: Windows Movie Maker 2.0 installer fails to register 'l3codeca.acm' codec (missing 'dxtrans.dll', IDXTaskManager)

50705: Cygwin64 on Wine64-staging closes the console after every command.

51215: Logos Bible Software crashes when selecting a resource in Library View or Factbook

51290: Since wine 6.10 does not work HD-mod lobby game Heroes of Might and Magic 3 (HotA)

51326: Counter:Side: No sound after losing and regaining focus for the first time

51344: Resident Evil 4 (2007) hangs on start without native d3dx9_30

51358: Civilization 4: XML load error when trying to start

51374: GreedFall 1.0.5684 crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.GetCurrentPackagePath

51398: "The Bat!" mailer cannot send mails with attachments anymore

51419: Multiple games crash on launch using Vulkan renderer (The Park, DARQ, HITMAN 2 (2018), Little Nightmares)

51452: oleaut32:varformat fails in Wine when the currency sign has two characters or more

51469: iBall Soft AP Manager crashes on unimplemented function wlanapi.dll.WlanHostedNetworkQueryProperty

51496: On KDE riched20:editor triggers a clipboard infinite loop, crashing explorer.exe

51501: FFXIV Launcher shows repeated certificate warning popup

51519: Multiple applications have issues with network connections (PlayOnline Viewer, Steam).

51533: Some Radeon driver versions seem to break kernelbase:sync

51535: Native Access 1.13.3 crashes on unimplemented function virtdisk.dll.DetachVirtualDisk

51540: PlayOnline Viewer (FFXI) fails to start (Wine built without MinGW).

51560: Toon Boom Harmony 15 crashes on unimplemented function tbs.dll.Tbsi_GetDeviceInfo

51568: Zafehouse: Diaries demo crashes on start

51579: Regression in msvcrt breaks google earth installer

51586: Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain crashes on launch

51591: AFxW: file list panes aren't updated at start-up