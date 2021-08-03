Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TrueNAS 12.0-U5

TrueNAS logo (79 pix)iXsystems heeft versie 12.0-U5 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS is samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht wordt onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

TrueNAS 12.0-U5

TrueNAS 12.0-U5 was released on August 3, 2021. A full list of changes and bug fixes is available for those with an account on the TrueNAS Jira bug tracker. Issues resolved include:

  • About twenty improvements and eighty bug fixes.
  • Python upgrades to address potential memory leaks and eliminate rare middleware crashes.
  • OpenZFS update to 2.0.5.
  • Several security updates to key components that are not available in 11.3.
  • TrueNAS R-Series and Mini Enclosure management has been improved.
  • Several WebUI improvements - including resolving a dashboard CPU% bug.
  • NVMe drives automatic resizing support.
  • M-series HA improvements.

TrueNAS 12.0-U5 is compatible with all of the iXsystems platforms from the FreeNAS/TrueNAS Minis, to the power-efficient X-Series, all the way up to the flagship High Availability (HA) M-Series. There is also a new R-Series product line that can run CORE, Enterprise, and SCALE editions of TrueNAS. All of these can be updated via the web UI and include graphical enclosure management.

For those with FreeNAS installed on your system, we recommend upgrading to FreeNAS 11.3-U5 first and then upgrading to TrueNAS 12.0-U5 with a single click to retain roll-back options. While it is an easy web update, we do recommend waiting to update your system’s zpool feature flags until you are finished validating your performance and functionality.

TrueNAS

Versienummer 12.0-U5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-tn-core/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: iXsystems

TrueNAS

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (5)

+1icecreamfarmer
3 augustus 2021 21:53
Is dit nu beter dan openmediavault of niet. Laatst genoemde heb ik als vm in proxmox draaien maar als het beter kan is het altijd een optie.
+1prikith
@icecreamfarmer3 augustus 2021 22:24
Het grote voordeel is dat dit een commercieel product is, openmediavault is dat niet. Waar je ook naar uit moet kijken is dat dit freebsd gebaseerd en niet op debian/linux. Ik persoonlijk wacht tot truenas scale stabiel genoeg is om te gebruiken aangezien het de support heeft van iXsystems en op linux is gebaseerd.
+13dmaster
@prikith4 augustus 2021 16:06
Als je pure opslag zoekt is TrueNAS Core prima. Maar als je meer een HCI achtig product zoekt is TrueNAS scale veel leuker. Maar dat is nu nog Beta inderdaad. Voordeel is dat je daar wel fatsoenlijk Docker en VM's op kan draaien, wat bij Core niet zo is. Bhyve blijft toch echt een beetje behelpen als hypervisor.
+1Dennis__L
3 augustus 2021 21:47
Gebruik het jaren! Uiterst betrouwbare NAS gebaseerd op FreeBSD en de core versie is helemaal gratis. Vooral de jail plug-ins zijn een mooie toevoeging (zoals Plex, Homebridge of Unify). Tevens draai ik een Ubuntu VM onder TrueNAS met een pi-hole servertje. Kortom aanrader voor mensen die zelf een NAS willen opzetten. _/-\o_
+1aadje93
4 augustus 2021 16:03
Hoop dat ze eindelijk is kijken naar de web engine, op 1 van mijn 2 nagenoeg identieke machines moet ik bijna dagelijks even een restart van de web engine doen omdat ik anders niet kan inloggen, terwijl de backup machine al maanden zonder problemen draait.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

