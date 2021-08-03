iXsystems heeft versie 12.0-U5 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS is samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht wordt onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

TrueNAS 12.0-U5 was released on August 3, 2021. A full list of changes and bug fixes is available for those with an account on the TrueNAS Jira bug tracker. Issues resolved include:

About twenty improvements and eighty bug fixes.

Python upgrades to address potential memory leaks and eliminate rare middleware crashes.

OpenZFS update to 2.0.5.

Several security updates to key components that are not available in 11.3.

TrueNAS R-Series and Mini Enclosure management has been improved.

Several WebUI improvements - including resolving a dashboard CPU% bug.

NVMe drives automatic resizing support.

M-series HA improvements.

TrueNAS 12.0-U5 is compatible with all of the iXsystems platforms from the FreeNAS/TrueNAS Minis, to the power-efficient X-Series, all the way up to the flagship High Availability (HA) M-Series. There is also a new R-Series product line that can run CORE, Enterprise, and SCALE editions of TrueNAS. All of these can be updated via the web UI and include graphical enclosure management.

For those with FreeNAS installed on your system, we recommend upgrading to FreeNAS 11.3-U5 first and then upgrading to TrueNAS 12.0-U5 with a single click to retain roll-back options. While it is an easy web update, we do recommend waiting to update your system’s zpool feature flags until you are finished validating your performance and functionality.